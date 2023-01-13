ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Cheaper: Hyundai or Kia cars?

See what automaker offers more affordable models: Is it Hyundai or Kia? We also explore other differences between the two South Korean car brands. The post What’s Cheaper: Hyundai or Kia cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co

Honda launches $885 E-Cub electric moped, but it’s not what we hoped for

The world has been begging Honda for years to bring to market an electric version of its famous Cub line of motorbikes. Now the company has finally done it with the recently launched Honda Cub e:, though it’s not exactly what we were looking for. In case you aren’t...
MotorBiscuit

Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend

When searching for the best 2023 SUV to buy there are a lot of great options. Here are the best 2023 SUVs you'll want to look at. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Used Midsize Luxury Cars Under $20,000

The Acura TL, Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Cadillac CTS, and Hyundai Genesis top the list of the best used midsize luxury cars under $20,000. Here's what they offer. The post 5 Best Used Midsize Luxury Cars Under $20,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning

Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
MotorBiscuit

5 Most Popular Used Passenger Cars in America

Shopping for a good used passenger car can be tough nowadays. Check out these five examples that were deemed the most popular by iSeeCars. The post 5 Most Popular Used Passenger Cars in America appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

What SUV Has the Most Comfortable Seats?

When you do a lot of traveling comfortable seats matter. Here is the SUV with the most comfortable seats you should consider. The post What SUV Has the Most Comfortable Seats? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Futurism

The Best Cheap Soundbars of 2023

When it comes to our home theater, we all like big sound. Whether we’re revisiting Gandalf in the accompaniment of Howard Shore’s stunning orchestral arrangements in the “Lord of the Rings,” or checking in to see a musical guest on “The Tonight Show,” the best cheap soundbars offer enough power and dimensionality to revolutionize your home cinema audio.
US News and World Report

Mazda's Rotary Engine Is Back... With a Twist

Mazda's first EV, the MX-30, left a bad taste in everyone's mouth after a disappointing range of only 100 miles and sluggish driving despite the beautiful design. However, Mazda announced that the MX-30 will return as a plug-in hybrid, featuring a rotary engine as the internal combustion half of the equation. It will be called the MX-30 R-EV. The "R" stands for "Rotary."
MotorBiscuit

What SUVs Are Being Discontinued?

Vehicles come and go. Here are SUVs that are getting ready to be discontinued. So get them while they last. The post What SUVs Are Being Discontinued? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

