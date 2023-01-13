Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been playing great basketball for the last week and change. He’s averaging 23 points per game over his last four on 43.4% shooting from the field and, even more impressively, 45.1% shooting from behind the three-point arc. It’s no coincidence that with Murray playing well lately, the Nuggets as a whole are, too — the team has won six in a row. So when the Nuggets take their home court to play Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, every Nuggets fan will be dying to know: Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Blazers?

DENVER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO