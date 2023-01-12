ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaels Outlast Dons at War Memorial

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Facing off against their Bay Area rival in the first of two matchups this season, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (12-9, 1-5 WCC) fought early against Saint Mary's (16-4, 5-0 WCC) on Saturday night, but ultimately fell to the Gaels, 78-61, at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center.
Cal Winter Invite Canceled Due to Weather

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Due to inclement weather throughout the Bay Area this weekend, the 2023 Cal Winter Invite has been canceled. The Dons will now begin their spring season next weekend in Southern California as they will compete at the Long Beach Invite. FOLLOW US:. For more information and updates...
