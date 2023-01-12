Read full article on original website
Related
usfdons.com
Gaels Outlast Dons at War Memorial
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Facing off against their Bay Area rival in the first of two matchups this season, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (12-9, 1-5 WCC) fought early against Saint Mary's (16-4, 5-0 WCC) on Saturday night, but ultimately fell to the Gaels, 78-61, at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center.
usfdons.com
USF Athletics Announces Title IX 50th Anniversary Celebration Plans
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. – In honor of the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX, the University of San Francisco athletic department will recognize the history and legacy of women's sports on the Hilltop through the remainder of the academic year. Each month, a new feature will be...
usfdons.com
Cal Winter Invite Canceled Due to Weather
BERKELEY, Calif. -- Due to inclement weather throughout the Bay Area this weekend, the 2023 Cal Winter Invite has been canceled. The Dons will now begin their spring season next weekend in Southern California as they will compete at the Long Beach Invite. FOLLOW US:. For more information and updates...
Comments / 0