ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after a person was stabbed in northeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed near 235 Peachtree St. NE around 2:06 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO