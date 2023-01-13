ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments

Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rockdale County Sheriff searching for girl believed to be kidnapped by armed man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Rockdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a girl reported as kidnapped on Saturday. According to officials, a man identified as Aric Nigel Flemister allegedly kidnapped a girl named Aviana Nadia Edwards. Officials say Flemister was driving...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police looking for car involved in deadly hit-and-run on I-75/85 South

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight. The Atlanta Police Department says a middle-aged Hispanic male was walking on the I-75/85 southbound expressway at Courtland Street early Monday morning when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

22-year-old man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Fulton County on Friday evening. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to 3030 Continental Colony Parkway in Fulton County after receiving a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man shot, killed Saturday night in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Atlanta. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8213 Brookwood Valley Circle NE at about 11:32 p.m. Officers located the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to his body. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DUI driver arrested after leading police on nearly 100 mph chase, police said

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dash camera video shows a suspected DUI driver hit nearly 100 mph while almost crashing into another car before wrecking. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Highway in Duluth, where police said 27-year-old Eduardo Hernandez drove 94 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone, leading police to chase him down early in the morning last Sunday.
DULUTH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

16-year-old missing from Newton County home, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Earnesha Morgan was reported missing on Jan. 13 from her home in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Earnesha is described as 5-feet-7-inches and...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

One injured, one in custody after stabbing in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after a person was stabbed in northeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed near 235 Peachtree St. NE around 2:06 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Four people charged after fleeing traffic stop, crashing in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four people face multiple charges after a driver led police on a pursuit through multiple towns in the Atlanta metro area before crashing on Friday. According to police officials, LaGrange police officers contacted Sandy Springs officers to inform them of someone who broke...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

55-year-old man injured after being shot during argument in SE Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a man was shot during an argument in southeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to police officials, officers responded to 834 Hank Aaron Drive SE after reports of a person shot around 3:28 p.m. Officers located...
ATLANTA, GA

