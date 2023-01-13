Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Historic Walmart Location Reportedly Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For RedmodelingJoel EisenbergCalhoun, GA
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Possible suspect detained after stabbing person near Atlanta tourist district, police say
ATLANTA — A person was detained Monday afternoon after Atlanta police say they stabbed another individual near the city's tourist district. Officers were called to the area near 265 Peachtree St. NE by the Hyatt Regency Atlanta after someone was stabbed, they said. The incident appears to have happened Monday along Atlanta's MLK Day parade route.
Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments
Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Police looking for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run | What to know
ATLANTA — A man was hit and killed while walking on the I-75 expressway Monday morning, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they are actively searching for the driver at this time. The suspected vehicle is believed to be a dark blue Chevy Malibu with extensive body damage. This...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rockdale County Sheriff searching for girl believed to be kidnapped by armed man
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Rockdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a girl reported as kidnapped on Saturday. According to officials, a man identified as Aric Nigel Flemister allegedly kidnapped a girl named Aviana Nadia Edwards. Officials say Flemister was driving...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police looking for car involved in deadly hit-and-run on I-75/85 South
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight. The Atlanta Police Department says a middle-aged Hispanic male was walking on the I-75/85 southbound expressway at Courtland Street early Monday morning when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene.
atlantanewsfirst.com
22-year-old man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Fulton County on Friday evening. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to 3030 Continental Colony Parkway in Fulton County after receiving a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old...
14-year-old missing in DeKalb County | What to know
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help locating a missing teenage boy. Officers said 14-year-old Xavier was last seen on Sunday, leaving his home on Aztec Stonemill Manor. They add that he was wearing a blue sweat suit, black Crocs and possibly got into an Uber.
Man shot, killed Saturday night in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Atlanta. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8213 Brookwood Valley Circle NE at about 11:32 p.m. Officers located the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to his body. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
DUI driver arrested after leading police on nearly 100 mph chase, police said
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dash camera video shows a suspected DUI driver hit nearly 100 mph while almost crashing into another car before wrecking. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Highway in Duluth, where police said 27-year-old Eduardo Hernandez drove 94 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone, leading police to chase him down early in the morning last Sunday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
16-year-old missing from Newton County home, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Earnesha Morgan was reported missing on Jan. 13 from her home in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Earnesha is described as 5-feet-7-inches and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
atlantanewsfirst.com
One injured, one in custody after stabbing in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after a person was stabbed in northeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed near 235 Peachtree St. NE around 2:06 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Four people charged after fleeing traffic stop, crashing in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four people face multiple charges after a driver led police on a pursuit through multiple towns in the Atlanta metro area before crashing on Friday. According to police officials, LaGrange police officers contacted Sandy Springs officers to inform them of someone who broke...
Former official: MARTA short of cash for Atlanta, Clayton County expansions
MARTA’s expansion plans for Atlanta and Clayton County are substantially short of revenue, making it a “monumental chall...
Lanes clear after overturned car creates back up in Midtown
ATLANTA — All lanes of I-85 northbound were shut down Monday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned car. Lanes have since reopened right before Buford Highway. At this time, there is no word on injuries. This is a developing story. Check back often for new information. Also...
Trial for doctor accused of groping 13-year-old girl ends in mistrial
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a longtime Cobb and Douglas County pediatrician who has been accused of groping a 13-year-old girl. Channel 2 Action News was in the courtroom on Tuesday when Sarah Barber, now 18 years old,...
Mother mourning loss at Griffin funeral home describes when tornado hit
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A daughter was mourning the loss of her mother and saying her final farewells when a tornado wreaked havoc in Spalding County. She believes when the storm struck, her mother was watching over her and her three children. The funeral home in Griffin was crushed by...
MARTA deputy GM says he was fired without cause
MARTA’s former deputy general manager says he was fired without cause and given no specific reason....
Shooting at Buckhead apartment complex leaves man dead
A fight led to a shooting that left a man dead in a Buckhead apartment complex Saturday night, according to police.
atlantanewsfirst.com
55-year-old man injured after being shot during argument in SE Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a man was shot during an argument in southeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to police officials, officers responded to 834 Hank Aaron Drive SE after reports of a person shot around 3:28 p.m. Officers located...
Comments / 0