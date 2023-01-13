ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

247Sports

TCU lands Jackson State OL transfer Willis Patrick

TCU has landed another player via the transfer portal as Jackson State offensive line transfer Willis Patrick has committed to the Frogs. Sources confirmed the news to HFB on Monday morning. Not only has Patrick committed to the Frogs, he’s already enrolled and on campus. TCU starts their spring semester...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Kendal Briles being eyed by TCU, sources say

After Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' rollercoaster courtship by Mississippi State ended just over a week ago, multiple sources now say there is another Briles suitor to watch in national championship game runner-up TCU. HornedFrogBlitz publisher Jeremy Clark was first to report the interest. Briles previously made his first tweet...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
High School Soccer PRO

DeSoto, January 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

DESOTO, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth holds Cowboys of Color rodeo, parade on MLK Day

FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s Cowtown’s spotlight on passion, diversity and culture. On Monday, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo held the Cowboys of Color rodeo event. The event, which landed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, highlighted African American, Hispanic, and Native American cowboys and cowgirls.
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Metallica is coming to North Texas! Here's when tickets go on sale

DALLAS — Rock on!. American heavy metal band Metallica is playing two shows at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this year. Metallica's M72 World Tour comes to town on Friday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug. 20 – with two completely different setlists and support lineups. One of the shows will feature Arlington-founded Pantera and Mammoth WVH, and the other will be supported by Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Skate Park Coming to Oak Cliff

In Dallas, you don’t have to go far to find an interesting restaurant or fun attraction. But skateboarders are hard-pressed to find good skate parks in the city. Skateboarders living in the Dallas area often have to drive 30-40 minutes away to find a good skate park, such as Alliance Skate Park in Grand Prairie. Teenagers usually visit local parking lots or street spots to get their skating sessions in. Several Oak Cliff teenagers told The Dallas Morning News of their experiences.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

What To Know About Universal Studios’ Frisco Location

If you take the drive up to Frisco to check out Universal Studio’s new location in Frisco you’ll find some houses, an unfinished road and a big plot of land. Looking out over the location is 97 acres of open space and grass fields, it looks more like farmland, waiting to be filled with cows or horses. But soon that area will be pouring with visitors to the newest major attraction in Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple

Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation. "Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter. Accompanying the tweet...
DALLAS, TX

