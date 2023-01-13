Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
La Parisienne Bistro & Bar to open in The Star at Frisco this Spring 2023Steven DoyleFrisco, TX
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
WFAA
Can Coach Sonny Dykes recreate magic of 2022 TCU run? | One-on-one with the head coach and family
The Horned Frogs became the first Texas team to make the College Football National Championship game. Here's a look back at the season.
247Sports
TCU lands Jackson State OL transfer Willis Patrick
TCU has landed another player via the transfer portal as Jackson State offensive line transfer Willis Patrick has committed to the Frogs. Sources confirmed the news to HFB on Monday morning. Not only has Patrick committed to the Frogs, he’s already enrolled and on campus. TCU starts their spring semester...
Fort Worth to host 2023 NCAA Women's National Collegiate Gymnastics Championships
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth will once again host the NCAA Women’s National Collegiate Gymnastics Championships, according to Fort Worth Sports Commission. The 2023 NCAA Women’s National Collegiate Gymnastics Championships will mark the sixth time the city of Fort Worth hosts the event and the third time it will be held at Dickies Arena.
Kendal Briles being eyed by TCU, sources say
After Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' rollercoaster courtship by Mississippi State ended just over a week ago, multiple sources now say there is another Briles suitor to watch in national championship game runner-up TCU. HornedFrogBlitz publisher Jeremy Clark was first to report the interest. Briles previously made his first tweet...
DeSoto, January 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Ferris High School soccer team will have a game with DeSoto High School on January 17, 2023, 15:30:00.
Fort Worth holds Cowboys of Color rodeo, parade on MLK Day
FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s Cowtown’s spotlight on passion, diversity and culture. On Monday, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo held the Cowboys of Color rodeo event. The event, which landed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, highlighted African American, Hispanic, and Native American cowboys and cowgirls.
CPS investigating Rockwall-Heath offseason football workout that led to hospitalization of several athletes
HEATH, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) is investigating an offseason football workout that resulted in several players being hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis -- an official with the agency confirmed on Monday. The workout involved student-athletes from Rockwall-Heath High School and hundreds of push-ups. The...
easttexasradio.com
Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame
ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
'Truly an inspiration': Tony Hawk calls on North Texas city to honor hometown legend at skate park
GARLAND, Texas — Pro skater Tony Hawk has joined a North Texas community in calling on the Garland City Council to honor a hometown favorite at the city's newest skate park. In a video posted on social media, Hawk made his pitch for the city to memorialize Garland native Jon Comer at the Boneyard skate park, which opened in October 2022.
WFAA
Metallica is coming to North Texas! Here's when tickets go on sale
DALLAS — Rock on!. American heavy metal band Metallica is playing two shows at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this year. Metallica's M72 World Tour comes to town on Friday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug. 20 – with two completely different setlists and support lineups. One of the shows will feature Arlington-founded Pantera and Mammoth WVH, and the other will be supported by Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.
dallasexaminer.com
Statewide HBCU Battle of the Bands Competition comes to Globe Life Park for MLK weekend
Philanthropist Roland Parrish is hosting an HBCU Battle of the Bands competition as part of the MLK weekend Activities. Band members in the Dallas area will have an opportunity to showcase their skills and receive scholarships this weekend during the second statewide Battle of the Band competition. The Band Audition...
dallasexpress.com
Skate Park Coming to Oak Cliff
In Dallas, you don’t have to go far to find an interesting restaurant or fun attraction. But skateboarders are hard-pressed to find good skate parks in the city. Skateboarders living in the Dallas area often have to drive 30-40 minutes away to find a good skate park, such as Alliance Skate Park in Grand Prairie. Teenagers usually visit local parking lots or street spots to get their skating sessions in. Several Oak Cliff teenagers told The Dallas Morning News of their experiences.
Kenny Loggins making Fort Worth stop on his final concert tour: 'This Is It'
FORT WORTH, Texas — The "Danger Zone" is coming to Fort Worth. That's right, it's time to "cut loose ... footloose" at Dickies Arena. Kenny Loggins – known for his music on soundtracks of "Top Gun," "Footloose," and "Caddyshack" – announced that his final concert tour, titled "This Is It," will be coming to Fort Worth on April 28.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
Dallas thieves stole millions in jewelry by busting through walls
The Dallas-area heist apparently relied on good old fashioned brute force to breach a jewelry store.
TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy pairs up with North Texas school district to create new program
PLANO, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from an August 2022 story related to a Plano ISD board vote. A new, unique course will soon be available to upperclassmen at Plano ISD that could eventually allow them to take a state licensing exam for their potential careers.
TX Family Terrified to Go Outside After Bobcat Caught on Camera
What's up with wild cats getting out and about in Texas these days?. First, it was the biggest news story in Dallas over the weekend when the Dallas Zoo announced it had to close it'd door to find a missing snow leopard. Thankfully the leopard was found safe within the zoo compound.
What To Know About Universal Studios’ Frisco Location
If you take the drive up to Frisco to check out Universal Studio’s new location in Frisco you’ll find some houses, an unfinished road and a big plot of land. Looking out over the location is 97 acres of open space and grass fields, it looks more like farmland, waiting to be filled with cows or horses. But soon that area will be pouring with visitors to the newest major attraction in Frisco.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple
Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation. "Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter. Accompanying the tweet...
