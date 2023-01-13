Read full article on original website
Denard Norton
4d ago
If found guilty he’ll only get 3-5 years and do it all over again American corporation capitalizes off of war,drugs,human trafficking!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Man, 56, and Mt. Hope Woman, 42, Charged with Murder of Morris Heights Man on Bronx Bus
A man from Concourse Village West has been arrested following the murder of Morris Heights man, Lamont Barkley, 55, on the north Mott Haven border in October 2022. A woman from Mt. Hope had already been arrested in October in connection to the incident. On Oct. 10, 2022, police said...
Belmont: Police Officer Recovering at St. Barnabas Hospital following Non-Fatal Shooting
A police officer from the 48th Precinct public safety team is recovering at St. Barnabas Hospital in Belmont following a multiple shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Belmont, police said. They said a 16-year-old male was taken into custody following the incident and two others are still sought. No details of any charges pertaining to the 16-year-old have been announced.
Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident
NEW YORK, NY – 56-year-old Bronx resident Anthony Johnson has been arrested and charged with murder for an October stabbing incident aboard an MTA bus on East 149th Street. According to police, at around 10:30 pm on October 9, Johnson stabbed a man aboard the MTA BX19 near the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue. Detectives with the city’s 44th Precinct tied Johnson to the incident where a dispute between himself and two others escalated. He then stabbed the 55-year–old man multiple times. A female victim was uninjured in the attack. The victim was taken to NYC Health The post Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen blinds man, 80, with light, then chokes, punches him in Brooklyn subway robbery
An 80-year-old man was robbed by a teenage thief who blinded him with bright light and a mystery spray before choking and punching him at a Brooklyn subway station this week, police said.
80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bedford Park: Search for 14-Year-Old Missing Boy
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 14-year-old boy reported missing from Bedford Park. It was reported to the police that Cain Pemel, 14, of 2815 Grand Concourse was last seen Friday, Jan. 13, at approximately 1.45 p.m., leaving his home. Cain is described as male, is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.
Police identify teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. The teen’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office […]
Man who forged docs to steal 89-year-old's Brooklyn home gets up to 10 years in prison
A Long Island man will spend up to a decade behind bars for scamming an 89-year-old woman out of her Bushwick home, Brooklyn prosecutors announced Tuesday.
3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police
BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
Trio throws knives at workers while trashing Harlem deli, NYPD video shows
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three would-be thieves threw knives at deli workers while trashing a Manhattan deli last week, according to police and video surveillance. The trio tried to rob the store at 1 Convent Ave. in Harlem at around 3 p.m. Wednesday before the suspects started throwing the knives, a storage rack, and some […]
Man stabbed in the back after fight in Manhattan home: NYPD
HARLEM, New York (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back following a fight with four people in Harlem late Saturday night, police said. The victim, 33, was attacked inside a home near West 125th Street and Morningside Avenue in Harlem just before midnight, according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital […]
Fordham Manor: Community Gathers to Condemn Shooting of Pregnant Woman, 35
Community members, clergy, law enforcement, elected officials and other leaders gathered in Fordham Manor on Jan. 5. to condemn the recent shooting of a pregnant woman on the Grand Concourse earlier this month. She is expected to survive, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that on on Monday, Jan. 2,...
N.J. man shot to death in Newark, authorities say
A 38-year-old man from Essex County was shot to death early Monday morning in Newark, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called at 12:30 a.m. to North 7th Street, where they found Omar Rivera, of Belleville, authorities said. Rivera had been shot multiple times in the...
31-year-old Sentenced 25 Years After Declared Not Guilty in New Jersey
In a New Jersey killing that took place less than a year after it was declared not guilty in a related homicide twelve years prior, a man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the prosecution. Based to Hudson County prosecutors, Diamond Robinson, 26, was shot and killed...
Rapper Lil Tjay arrested in the Bronx after guns found during car stop: police sources
Police say a total of five men were inside the Escalade, from which they recovered four handguns.
Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A 36-year-old Bronx man has been arrested in connection with a lewdness incident involving a 16-year-old girl on October 22nd. Shimon Clarke has been arrested and charged with public lewdness after he was alleged to have exposed himself to the girl on the Northbound F Train early that morning. Police arrived at around 8:30 am at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. The juvenile alleged the suspect masturbated within her view while aboard the train. No verbal or physical contact was made with the child. The post Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ex-NYPD cop says ‘no new info’ after daughter’s stepfather found her shot dead
NYPD detectives are baffled over the shooting death of an ex-cop’s daughter at her Queens home last week, the woman’s grieving dad told The Post on Sunday. “There’s no new information,” former Jackson Heights cop Carlos Ruiz said. “I met with the detective yesterday and asked them if there’s any new information and said I’m hoping that something gets resolved quick. “But there’s no new information, not at all,” said Ruiz, who served as an NYPD cop from 1991 until 2011. “The detectives are doing all their phone checks, they have my daughter’s phone, they’re doing all the phone records,...
Woman, 50, killed in fire at Brooklyn high rise apartments
A 50-year-old woman was killed in a fire at a 19-story Brooklyn apartment building early Monday morning, according to the FDNY. The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building on West 16th Street near Bay 50th Street in Gravesend.
Hate crime task force investigating Bronx assault
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives in the Bronx are investigating an attack against a woman as a possible hate crime. According to police, at around 11:25 am on Friday, an unknown man approached a woman in the area of 120 Hugh Grant Circle and shouted anti-gay slurs. The male suspect then punched the 25-year-old woman in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. He then fled the scene and was last seen entering a northbound 6 train nearby. The victim was treated for minor injuries by medical personnel at the scene. The suspect was described as a male The post Hate crime task force investigating Bronx assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
