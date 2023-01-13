ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denard Norton
4d ago

If found guilty he’ll only get 3-5 years and do it all over again American corporation capitalizes off of war,drugs,human trafficking!

Reply
2
 

norwoodnews.org

Belmont: Police Officer Recovering at St. Barnabas Hospital following Non-Fatal Shooting

A police officer from the 48th Precinct public safety team is recovering at St. Barnabas Hospital in Belmont following a multiple shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Belmont, police said. They said a 16-year-old male was taken into custody following the incident and two others are still sought. No details of any charges pertaining to the 16-year-old have been announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident

NEW YORK, NY – 56-year-old Bronx resident Anthony Johnson has been arrested and charged with murder for an October stabbing incident aboard an MTA bus on East 149th Street. According to police, at around 10:30 pm on October 9, Johnson stabbed a man aboard the MTA BX19 near the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue. Detectives with the city’s 44th Precinct tied Johnson to the incident where a dispute between himself and two others escalated. He then stabbed the 55-year–old man multiple times. A female victim was uninjured in the attack. The victim was taken to NYC Health The post Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bedford Park: Search for 14-Year-Old Missing Boy

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 14-year-old boy reported missing from Bedford Park. It was reported to the police that Cain Pemel, 14, of 2815 Grand Concourse was last seen Friday, Jan. 13, at approximately 1.45 p.m., leaving his home. Cain is described as male, is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police identify teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. The teen’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police

BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.  The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in the back after fight in Manhattan home: NYPD

HARLEM, New York (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back following a fight with four people in Harlem late Saturday night, police said. The victim, 33, was attacked inside a home near West 125th Street and Morningside Avenue in Harlem just before midnight, according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

N.J. man shot to death in Newark, authorities say

A 38-year-old man from Essex County was shot to death early Monday morning in Newark, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called at 12:30 a.m. to North 7th Street, where they found Omar Rivera, of Belleville, authorities said. Rivera had been shot multiple times in the...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train

NEW YORK, NY – A 36-year-old Bronx man has been arrested in connection with a lewdness incident involving a 16-year-old girl on October 22nd. Shimon Clarke has been arrested and charged with public lewdness after he was alleged to have exposed himself to the girl on the Northbound F Train early that morning. Police arrived at around 8:30 am at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. The juvenile alleged the suspect masturbated within her view while aboard the train. No verbal or physical contact was made with the child. The post Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Ex-NYPD cop says ‘no new info’ after daughter’s stepfather found her shot dead

NYPD detectives are baffled over the shooting death of an ex-cop’s daughter at her Queens home last week, the woman’s grieving dad told The Post on Sunday. “There’s no new information,” former Jackson Heights cop Carlos Ruiz said. “I met with the detective yesterday and asked them if there’s any new information and said I’m hoping that something gets resolved quick. “But there’s no new information, not at all,” said Ruiz, who served as an NYPD cop from 1991 until 2011. “The detectives are doing all their phone checks, they have my daughter’s phone, they’re doing all the phone records,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Hate crime task force investigating Bronx assault

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives in the Bronx are investigating an attack against a woman as a possible hate crime. According to police, at around 11:25 am on Friday, an unknown man approached a woman in the area of 120 Hugh Grant Circle and shouted anti-gay slurs. The male suspect then punched the 25-year-old woman in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. He then fled the scene and was last seen entering a northbound 6 train nearby. The victim was treated for minor injuries by medical personnel at the scene. The suspect was described as a male The post Hate crime task force investigating Bronx assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY

