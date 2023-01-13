Read full article on original website
Related
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Judith Margaret Buse
Judith Margaret Buse, age 79 of Woodstock, Minn., died on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Services will be held at Woodstock Community Church, Woodstock, Minn. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in...
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Minnie Perschke
Minnie Perschke, 87, Pipestone, formerly of Marshall died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service at the AmericInn Hotel in Marshall.
KELOLAND TV
A look at how much water we have seen this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a wet winter so far in KELOLAND. So much so, we’re eyeing the record books. Another round of precipitation moved through KELOLAND today. It came in the form of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Not including Monday’s precipitation, we’re already in the top ten wettest winters for Sioux Falls. Keep in mind, the winter months are December through February.
School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023
School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start. Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches. The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
pipestonestar.com
Johnny Muller
Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 13 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. Christopher Amen officiating. Casket bearers were Jerry Ellefson, Joseph Schaffer, Mark Muller, Austin Ellefson, Tom Muller and Andrew Muller. Interment was in New Woodlawn Cemetery. Johnny was born on July 25, 1937 to Johann “John” and...
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Harold Totman
Harold Totman, 101, Pipestone, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Pipestone. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in New Woodlawn Cemetery. Hartquist...
pipestonestar.com
Mary Moffitt
Mary Moffitt, 95, Pipestone died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone. Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 14 at Christ the Free Lutheran Church in Pipestone with Rev. Tim Johnson officiating. Mary Rosemond Moffitt was born to Jacob and Mina (Eggers) Jacobson on July 9,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
pipestonestar.com
Harold Totman
Harold Totman, 101, Pipestone, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Pipestone with Pastor Velda Maine officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Military honors were provided by...
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations. Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
myklgr.com
Sanborn woman rolls car on icy road in Redwood County Saturday
A Sanborn woman escaped injuries after rolling her car in Redwood County Saturday evening. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:54 p.m. on Jan. 14, Hailey Ann Groebner, age 18, of Sanborn, was driving a Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 14. Near the intersection with Knox Ave., the Prius hit a snow drift and spun 180 degrees, then rolled onto the driver’s side, landing on the vehicle’s roof.
dakotanewsnow.com
Good Samaritan Society to consolidate its reach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CEO and President of the Good Samaritan Society announced the company would gradually consolidate its services to the seven core states it serves. The reason, representatives say, is to better focus on serving the states with a higher population of seniors. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Watches Issued, Potential For 6+ Inches Of New Snowfall
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued Winter Storm Watches for our broadcast area. It is to be in effect from 6:00 A.M. on Wednesday through 6:00 A.M. on Thursday. From the National Weather Service:. IAZ001>003-MNZ089-090-SDZ066-067-171745- /O.EXA.KFSD.WS.A.0001.230118T1200Z-230119T1200Z/ Lyon-Osceola-Dickinson-Nobles-Jackson-Turner-Lincoln- 345 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH...
KELOLAND TV
Longtime KELOLAND journalist says goodbye
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News says farewell to an amazing photographer. Mike Simundson, or as we call him Rock, has been with KELOLAND Media Group for 36 years. During that time, he’s been a reporter, producer and photographer. Friday was his last day. One of the...
kiwaradio.com
Lester Woman Faces Felony Charge After She And Her Children Were Found Partially Stuck In The Snow
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Lester woman faces a felony charge after her car was reported as stopped along the roadway near Rock Rapids. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their deputies arrested 41-year-old Brandi Phillips of Lester on Friday afternoon. They tell us that...
Minnesota farmers accused of falsely selling crops as organic
MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minnesota farmers are accused of conspiring to sell more than $46 million in chemically treated crops as organic, federal prosecutors announced Friday.James Clayton Wolf, 65, and Adam Clifford Olson, 45, both certified organic farmers in Cottonwood County, were each charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Wolf had previously been charged in federal court with felony wire fraud before being named in Friday's superseding indictment.The indictment alleges that between 2014 and 2021 Wolf defrauded grain purchasers by claiming crops treated with chemical fertilizers and pesticides were organic.Organic crops are grown from non-GMO seeds and without chemicals or fertilizers.Olson is charged with helping Wolf sell crops falsely described as organic after Wolf's organic farming certification was revoked in 2020.Wolf made his initial appearance in the previous indictment on July 22. Olson is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Jan. 26.Attorneys for Wolf and Olson did not return calls Friday seeking comment.
Lakefield Standard
Local woman charged with murder
A Lakefield woman is charged with murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in Jackson on Jan. 7, 2022. Olivia R. Saddler, 35, faces one count of murder in the third degree and one count of a controlled substance crime in the fourth degree. Saddler is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail.
dakotanewsnow.com
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. and stopped traffic in both westbound lanes. According to preliminary reports, the first vehicle was a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that lost control from road conditions while entering I-90 from the Brandon exit. The Toyota spun into a concrete wall and was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Windstar.
kelo.com
Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
Comments / 0