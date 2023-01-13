For the 2022 model year, Jeep swept all the Cherokee's previous nine trims off a table into a hat, and when Jeep was finished with the magic trick, only four Cherokees remained: base X, the sole front-driver Latitude Lux, Trailhawk, and Limited. The trim-eating hat is back for 2023, the Trailhawk version emerging like the proverbial rabbit and joined by a new Altitude Lux 4x4 model, the latter something like a more rugged version of the Latitude Lux. Both trims come standard with 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment, plus new kit including adaptive cruise control with stop and go, parallel and perpendicular park assist, and ParkSense front/rear park assist with rear stop. Neither one gets the 3.2-liter Pentastar V6 — the old six-pot faithful was available in the Trailhawk, but no more. Two four cylinder engines and four-wheel drive are the only choices now.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO