HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist in Harrington. At around 5:40 p.m. Monday, troopers say a 2009 Honda Element was stopped at the stop sign on westbound Corn Crib Road at the intersection with northbound Route 13. At the same time, police say a 65-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound on the northbound shoulder of Route 13 at this intersection. The driver of the Honda reportedly pulled away from the stop sign to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13, at which point the driver hit the bicyclist in the shoulder of the roadway. The man on the bicycle was propelled into the right northbound lane of Route 13, and the Honda stopped in the median. The bicyclist was then hit a second time by a 2017 Ford F-250 that was traveling northbound on Route 13 in the right lane. The pickup truck allegedly dragged the victim a short distance before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

HARRINGTON, DE ・ 12 HOURS AGO