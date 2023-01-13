ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Shots fired investigation leads to seizure of drugs in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police say a shots fired complaint led to the seizure of drugs and cash late Monday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of State Street for a report of shots fired. Officers located shell casings from a handgun in the roadway and later found a bullet in the roadway down from the location of the shell casings.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Burglary at Dover business under investigation

DOVER, Del. – Police are investigating a burglary that took place at a Dover business over the weekend. We’re told that sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, an unknown suspect(s) damaged the front glass door to Sully’s Vapor and Glass and stole an unknown amount of merchandise from the store. Police also found that the glass cases inside the business had been damaged. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

One seriously injured in Magnolia shooting

MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured one Sunday afternoon. We’re told just after 4 p.m., troopers were called to Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres for a report of a man who had been shot. Troopers made contact with the 32-year-old victim, who had reportedly been shot in the abdomen an unknown number of times. The victim was flown to an area hospital for emergency surgery and is currently listed in stable condition.
MAGNOLIA, DE
WMDT.com

Crash claims life of bicyclist in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist in Harrington. At around 5:40 p.m. Monday, troopers say a 2009 Honda Element was stopped at the stop sign on westbound Corn Crib Road at the intersection with northbound Route 13. At the same time, police say a 65-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound on the northbound shoulder of Route 13 at this intersection. The driver of the Honda reportedly pulled away from the stop sign to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13, at which point the driver hit the bicyclist in the shoulder of the roadway. The man on the bicycle was propelled into the right northbound lane of Route 13, and the Honda stopped in the median. The bicyclist was then hit a second time by a 2017 Ford F-250 that was traveling northbound on Route 13 in the right lane. The pickup truck allegedly dragged the victim a short distance before coming to a stop on the shoulder.
HARRINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

DSP Arrest Lewes Man for Aggravated Menacing

A Lewes man has been arrested after an argument with a 37 year old female acquaintance inside a home on Plantations Road in Lewes ended with shots fired. The victim ran from the residence and called Delaware State Police who found 33 year old Timothy Littleton in the woods behind the residence. He failed to comply with troopers’ commands and was arrested after a taser deployment. A handgun was found on the ground near Littleton. Littleton is charged with aggravated menacing and other offenses and is being held at SCI in default of a $70,000 cash bond. Police say three children were inside the residence during the incident.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Police Investigating Magnolia Shooting

MAGNOLIA, Del. - Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Sunday afternoon in Magnolia. Police say troopers responded to a shooting on Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres on Jan. 15 just after 4 a.m. Troopers say when they arrived on the scene they...
MAGNOLIA, DE
WBOC

Suspect Arrested After Body Found on Easton Street

EASTON, Md.-The body of a man was discovered along a Talbot County road over the weekend, according to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office. The agency says on January 14, deputies reported to the area of Rigbylot Road, about two-tenths of a mile southeast of Royal Oak Road for a report of a deceased person lying along the roadside. When Deputies arrived, they say they discovered a deceased Hispanic male laying on the ground a short distance from the road.
EASTON, MD
WMDT.com

Fatal crash kills 2 in Frankford

FRANKFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed two people in Frankford Saturday night. The collision occurred on January 14, 2023, at approximately 9:11 p.m., when a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Roxana Road, east of McCary Road at a high rate of speed. As...
FRANKFORD, DE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Incident involving elderly woman under investigation in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – An investigation is underway in Salisbury following an incident Friday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but Maryland State Police confirmed to 47 ABC that an incident took place in the area of Riverside Drive Friday afternoon involving an elderly woman allegedly being tied up and pushed off a dock into the water.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Fatal pedestrian collision in Harrington

Harrington, DE- A pedestrian collision in Harrington Delaware has left one dead according to Delaware State Police. The incident happened in the area of South Dupont Highway and Corn Crib Road around 6pm on Monday. Details are limited at this time but we will continue to update this story as...
HARRINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Former Bests’ Ace building demo begins

Demolition of the former Bests’ Ace Hardware store along Route 1 at Five Points by contractor John Macklin & Son of Milford began early Jan. 17. The building is being razed to make way for an upcoming Delaware Department of Transportation road improvement project scheduled to begin this spring along Plantation Road and the Beaver Dam-Route 9 intersection. A new connector road from the southbound lanes of Route 1 will be constructed through the property to connect to a new roundabout. The Best family first opened the store, which originally included a grocery store, 54 years ago.
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Seaford Carjacking and Assault

SALISBURY, Md. - Seaford Police have identified the suspect in a carjacking and assault that took place on Friday. Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury has been charged with first degree Kidnapping, first degree Assault, first degree Robbery, Aggravated Menacing, Wearing a Disguise during the commission of a felony, theft of a motor vehicle and related charged.
SEAFORD, DE
Wbaltv.com

Dead humpback whale found washed up on Assateague Island

BERLIN, Md. — A dead humpback whale was found beached at the Assateague Island National Seashore early Monday morning. According to the National Park Service, the 20-foot-long humpback whale was found on the beach on the morning of Jan. 16 in the Maryland Oversand Vehicle Area. The area is currently closed so the whale can be handled safely.
BERLIN, MD
firststateupdate.com

80-Year-Old Seaford Woman Carjacked, Kidnapped Found In Maryland

The Seaford Police Department is actively investigating a carjacking/kidnapping incident that occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. Officials said an 80-year-old female victim was in the driveway of her residence near her vehicle when she was approached, physically assaulted, and placed...
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

FOP says lawsuit filed by retired Wicomico Co. deputies settled

WICOMICO CO., Md. – A lawsuit involving two retired Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies and their pension payments has been settled, according to the Fraternal Order of Police. Two deputies, who retired in 2020 and 2021 respectively, filed suit against the county last year, claiming their disability pension payments...
WBOC

CarJacking and Assault Under Investigation in MD & DE

SALISBURY, Md. - The manhunt for a suspected carjacker in Seaford is over. Police announced an arrest in the case shortly after 6pm Friday. They have not released his name. But investigators in both Maryland and Delaware are still looking into the woman was attacked and carjacked at gunpoint earlier in the day.
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Man Charged in Salisbury Shooting

SALISBURY, Md. - Police charged a man for a shooting that happened in March of 2022. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office say on Mar. 11 of last year, police met with a 40-year-old man at Tidal Health who was the victim of a gunshot wound. Investigations determined the shooting happened in the roadway near 1200 Flamingo Drive in Salisbury. Police say they identified 20-year-old Rusaan Holland as a suspect.
SALISBURY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy