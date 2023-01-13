Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Ravens Meet Rival Lions on the Road Tuesday
The next chapter of the Southeast Iowa Superconference basketball rivalry between Lone Tree and Hillcrest Academy will be written Tuesday. The Hillcrest boys are 7-6 this year, 7-3 in the Superconference after a 60-40 loss at home to Keota Saturday, led by 18 points from Grant Bender. This season, the Ravens score 56 points per game and give up 47, shooting 45% from the floor, 34% from three and 51% at the line with 24 boards, 15 assists, 12 steals and 11 turnovers per game. Individually, Bender averages a team best 17 points and six boards per night with Luke Schrock’s four assists and three steals leading the guards.
kciiradio.com
Eagles Take Both Ends of Double Dip in Kalona Saturday
Matinee basketball Saturday went the Eagles way as they swept a boy/girl non-conference road doubleheader at Hillcrest Academy. The Keota girls were a 44-24 winner. The Eagles controlled action in the first half, winning the opening frame 11-4 and the second 10-4 to build a 21-8 halftime advantage. Keota finished the win with a 12-6 run in the fourth quarter.
kciiradio.com
Washington Girls’ Hoops Hopes to Contain Keokuk on KCII
The Washington Demon girls’ basketball team is seeking to free themselves from a funk as they prepare to host Keokuk in a Southeast Conference showdown you can hear tonight on KCII. The Washington girls will be looking to avoid a fourth straight loss, which included falling 47-28 at Keokuk just four days ago. As just one example of their struggles, senior forward Alex Murphy leads the Demons in scoring and rebounding but has seen her averages drop from 11 points and nine rebounds per game to under 10 points and nine boards. Washington head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports what must change from Friday night’s loss to the Chiefs for his team to avoid falling to 6-7.
kciiradio.com
Hawks Host Bears Tuesday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams are back on their home floor for the first time since before the holidays tonight when they host the West Branch Bears in a River Valley Conference doubleheader. The Golden Hawk boys are 8-4 on the season and 4-2 in the River Valley after a hard-fought 57-52 win at Tipton Friday where Camron Pickard had 13 points and Alex Bean and Beau Flynn scored 10 each. On the year, the Hawks average 62 points per game and give up 57, shooting 38% from the floor, 29% from three and 72% at the line with 33 rebounds, 13 assists, 10 steals and 12 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Cameron Pickard at 15 points and four assists per game. Alex Bean averages 14 points, five boards and two steals per night.
kciiradio.com
Columbus Girls’ Hoops Defeats Louisa-Muscatine in OT
Columbus Wildcat girls’ basketball scored a big conference victory in overtime Friday night, rallying to defeat Lousia-Muscatine 43-36. Columbus led 8-6 in the first quarter and was up two at halftime, but Lousia-Muscatine was able to grab a one-point lead going into the final period. The Wildcats responded and tied the game at 34 at the end of regulation, and strong defense limiting the Falcons to only two points in the extra period was enough to pick up the home victory.
kciiradio.com
Washington Hoops Meets Anamosa on MLK Day on KCII
The Washington Demons look to grab a pair of non-conference basketball wins against Anamosa in a doubleheader you can hear tonight on KCII. The Washington girls will be looking to avoid a fourth straight loss. As just one example of their struggles, senior forward Alex Murphy leads the Demons in scoring and rebounding but has seen her averages drop from 11 points and nine rebounds per game to under 10 points and nine boards. Washington head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports what must change from Friday night’s loss at Keokuk for his team to avoid falling to 6-7.
kciiradio.com
Wolves Power Past Pekin in Conference Hoops
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves remain one of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference’s top basketball programs after winning both games of a doubleheader against conference rival Pekin Friday night. That included the undefeated WMU girls moving to 15-0 with a 65-31 victory. The Wolves raced out to a 21-7 lead after a quarter of play and stretched that advantage to 26 points at halftime. Senior guard Keely Malone led Winfield-Mount Union in scoring with 18 points and also had five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Fellow senior guard Keetyn Townsley added 16 points, as the pair combined to hit six three-pointers for the tenth-ranked team in Class 1A.
kciiradio.com
Shirley Patterson
A memorial celebration of life for 79-year-old Shirley Patterson of Wellman will be held Sunday, January 29th at the Parkside Activity Center. A meal will be served. Burial will be at the Wellman Cemetery at a later date. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
kciiradio.com
Joyce Eileen Lanxon
Funeral services for 75-year old Joyce Eileen Lanxon of Washington, formerly of Eldora will be held on Wednesday, January 18th at 11 a.m. at Abel Funeral Home in Eldora. A viewing and a graveside burial will follow the service. Following the services, reception will be held at Dorothy’s Senior Center in Eldora.
Central Texas family rescues dog abandoned in backpack
KILLEEN, Texas — A dog left in a backpack on the side of the street in Killeen is on the way to recovery after a Central Texas family found him and took him in. Gina Ray was driving on Old Florence Road in Killeen on Saturday when she saw an oddly-positioned backpack near the road. Her instincts to check it out brought her a new friend and is restoring faith in humanity for the dog.
kciiradio.com
Mitchell Ray “Mitch” Johnson
Celebration of life for 61-year-old Mitchell Ray “Mitch” Johnson of Washington will be at 2p.m. Friday, January 20th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington, where family will be present to receive friends from 12-2p.m. Services will be livestreamed on the Jones Eden Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. Memorials have been established for Outreach Ministries at Grace Community Church in Washington or Fellowship Bible Church in Columbia, South Carolina.
kciiradio.com
From Iowa to Mt. Everest with Jen Loeb
Jen Loeb is an Iowan who will give a presentation of her mountain climbing experiences at the Washington Public Library on January 28th. Loeb is the first Iowa woman to summit Mt. Everest; she made the climb in 2016. She is now the first woman from Iowa to scale the seven summits, which means she has climbed the highest peak on every continent in the world. The presentation will run from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Washington Public Library.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Nick Carlyle
On today’s program, we are talking with Weatherology Meteorologist Nick Carlyle, about the conditions that lead to frost and black ice.
kciiradio.com
Keota High School To Host District Large Group Speech Event
On Saturday, January 21, Keota High School will be one of the host sites for the Iowa High School Speech Association’s Large Group District Contest. The event, drawing teams from over 30 southeast Iowa schools, kicks off at 7:15 a.m. with a judges meeting and performances beginning at 8 a.m. in various sections of the building. In addition to Keota, participating schools include Washington, Columbus Junction, Mid-Prairie, Sigourney, and WACO. Performances, such as one act plays, choral readings, and short films will be featured throughout the afternoon.
fox44news.com
Firefighters respond to Speegleville structure fire
SPEEGLEVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in the Speegleville area. The Waco Fire Department said on Monday afternoon that units were assisting the Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies with a “heavily-involved house fire” at 1526 McLennan Crossing Road.
KWTX
City of Waco to consider welcoming new smoking lounges to town
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is considering allowing new cigar lounges and hookah lounges and bars to come to town. The difference between the two is hookah lounges do not sell alcohol while hookah bars do. Back in 2015 the city adopted a smoking ordinance that banned...
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH TANYA MCCARTY & THE LONE TREE SPEECH TEAM
On today’s program, we’re talking with Tanya McCarty, Speech Team Coach at Lone Tree High School, along with team members, Braden Viers (12), Emma Slaughter (12), Katie McCarty (11), William Rockafellow (11), Alex Dautremont (10), and Cade Willoz (9), about their upcoming District Competition this week.
kciiradio.com
Seth Richardson
Celebration of Life for 44-year-old Seth Richardson of Keota will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21 at the Roost in Keota. Burial will be at a later date at New Haven Cemetery. Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. until Noon at Powell Funeral Home in Keota. A memorial scholarship for a Keota High School student has been established in Seth’s name. Memorials may be made to the Seth Richardson Memorial Scholarship or Keota Fire Department. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Seth and his family.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
fox44news.com
One dead in Copperas Cove train accident
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
