The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams are back on their home floor for the first time since before the holidays tonight when they host the West Branch Bears in a River Valley Conference doubleheader. The Golden Hawk boys are 8-4 on the season and 4-2 in the River Valley after a hard-fought 57-52 win at Tipton Friday where Camron Pickard had 13 points and Alex Bean and Beau Flynn scored 10 each. On the year, the Hawks average 62 points per game and give up 57, shooting 38% from the floor, 29% from three and 72% at the line with 33 rebounds, 13 assists, 10 steals and 12 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Cameron Pickard at 15 points and four assists per game. Alex Bean averages 14 points, five boards and two steals per night.

WEST BRANCH, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO