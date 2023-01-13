Read full article on original website
Ford CEO Jim Farley to race at Daytona
Ford CEO Jim Farley will race a Mustang GT4 at the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway, competing in the VP Racing Sportscar Challenge.
1,000-Horsepower Ferrari F40 Selling For Third Time In Five Months
An exquisite Ferrari F40 with fine racing pedigree and a unique shade of paint will soon go up for sale at Barrett-Jackson's upcoming Scottsdale auction from January 21-29. With a mere 1,311 examples produced, the F40 is a rare and distinctive supercar that is highly sought after by enthusiasts. So why is this example coming up for sale for the third time in five months? We first locked eyes on the gorgeous Italian in August 2022 when it was offered through a private sale by RM Sotheby's.
Hyundai Announces 2023 U.S. Racing Program Highlighted by IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Return
• Hyundai Returns to IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Vying for Fourth-Consecutive Manufacturers' Title. •Hyundai to Enter Five Elantra N TCR Cars in IMSA with Bryan Herta Autosport and Deily Motorsports. •Robert Wickens, Michael Lewis, Mark Wilkins, Taylor Hagler, Harry Gottsacker and Mason Filippi Return to Hyundai Team. •Driver Lineup Includes...
Surprise Entry: The ByKolles Vanwall Hypercar to Race at Le Mans
Longtime FIA World Endurance Championship privateers ByKolles Racing have been approved for a one-car entry in the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season with their Vanwall Vandervell 680 Le Mans Hypercar. The entry will be driven by Tom Dillman, Esteban Guerrieri, and 1995 Indianapolis 500 winner and 1997 Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve.
One-of-a-kind Chevrolet Corvette surfaces at auction and could be worth over $3 million
The only 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 convertible that was ever built and valued in the millions is being auctioned in January in Arizona.
Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?
If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swapped With Rolls-Royce, Bentley, And Maybach
The renderings included here are neither related to nor endorsed by Cadillac, Rolls-Royce, Bentley or Maybach. With its brand-new Celestiq EV flagship, Cadillac is elevating to the ultra-luxury segment, eyeing brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach. This inspired us to use the most exclusive Cadillac model for our latest face-swap session, trying on three different front end designs from the aforementioned luxury carmakers.
Team Audi Sport with good individual results and setbacks at the Dakar Rally
• 14 stage podiums and seven times among the top 3 in the overall standings. •Electric drive concept of the low-emission race car highly efficient. The effort paid off: Team Audi Sport shaped the 2023 Dakar Rally with innovation and performance right up to the end despite various setbacks. The Audi RS Q e-tron with its electric drive concept scored a total of 14 podium results on 15 event days including the prologue. In addition, the Audi drivers led the rally in Saudi Arabia with the prototype for three days for the first time. However, a series of punctures, the accident-related retirements of Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz and Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger as well as a massive loss of time for Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist prevented a better result than 14th place.
Hyundai Motor North America Promotes Michael Stewart to Public Relations and Communications Director
Stewart Responsible for all Regional Communications and Public Relations Strategies for Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America. Hyundai North Motor America promoted Michael Stewart to director, public relations and communications effective December 12, 2022. In his new role, he will support and execute all regional communications and public relations strategies for Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America, in collaboration with other Hyundai affiliates, including the Hyundai Washington D.C. office. He will report directly to June Lim, executive coordinator, marketing and public relations, Hyundai Motor North America.
Nissan Formula E Team shows promising signs in season-opening Mexico City E-Prix
MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Nissan Formula E Team showed strong potential in the opening race of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship thanks to Sacha Fenestraz's excellent qualifying display at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The Franco-Argentine racer put in a good performance in the Group Stage...
'Carl Hahn was, is and will remain an integral part of the Volkswagen family'
• Carl Horst Hahn passed away on January 14, 2023 at the age of 96 in Wolfsburg. •Carl Hahn set the course for today's company success. •Even after retirement, he remained closely connected to Volkswagen and the city of Wolfsburg. Prof. Dr. Carl Horst Hahn has passed away. As Chairman...
Glickenhaus Hypercar Will Compete In 2023 World Endurance Championship Season
For the third season in a row, the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus team announced that it's entering the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) class of the World Endurance Championship (WEC), putting the small American team up against the factory-backed competition. Thanks to new regulations, the Hypercar class is growing. Ferrari and Toyota...
Bentley Poaches McLaren Executive To Head Up Mulliner And Motorsport Divisions
Bentley has shaken up its motorsport and Mulliner divisions by appointing Ansar Ali, formerly of McLaren Special Operations (MSO), as the new director of both. This move comes as Bentley has recorded record-level demand for its one-of-a-kind vehicles in the past five years. Ansar Ali exiting MSO is a big...
See Maserati Ghibli Trofeo V8 Attempt A Top Speed Run On Autobahn
Despite being an entry-level Maserati, the Ghibli isn't void of a powerful version in the form of the Trofeo V8. It's a quick and fast sedan, and this top-speed run on the Autobahn gives us a preview of what it can do beyond conventional speed limits. For the uninitiated, the...
Rear-wheel drive, more range and faster charging for fully electric Volvo C40 and XC40 models
Two of the most frequently asked questions about our fully electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge are: 'How far will it go on a single charge?' and 'How long does it take to charge?'. As part of a new package of product updates, we've now improved both the range (WLTP)...
2023 Jeep Cherokee
The 2023 Jeep® Cherokee boasts an authentic and premium design, along with an advanced 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder (I-4) turbocharged engine that enhances performance and fuel efficiency. Jeep Cherokee offers spacious interior comfort and convenience, delivering everyday practicality with outstanding ride-and-handling characteristics, independent front and rear suspension systems with world-class body torsional stiffness and two engines that are mated to an enhanced, high-efficient nine-speed automatic transmission. (posted on conceptcarz.com)
