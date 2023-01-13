Hospice of Washington County is holding its annual Soup Supper and Silent Auction on January 24th. KCII spoke with Tiffany Crawford, office administrator with Hospice of Washington County, to learn more about the event. She states, “We will have three amazing soups, cheesy ham and potato, cheeseburger with rice, and my personal favorite sauerkraut and brat. There will also be a silent auction that will happen the night of the event and on the Hospice of Washington County Facebook Page. The silent auction does start the Friday before, and will end at midnight the night of the 24th. We have some awesome themed baskets this year that have been donated by community members and businesses.” The Soup Supper and Silent Auction will be held at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington, 209 East Main Street. The event runs from 4:30 to 6:30 PM. Enjoy homemade soup, freshly made bread, and desserts. This is a free-will donation event. Hospice of Washington County is a not for profit hospice, fundraisers such as the annual Soup Supper and Silent Auction help to offset the of patient care for patients without insurance or are underinsured.

