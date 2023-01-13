Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Hawks Host Bears Tuesday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams are back on their home floor for the first time since before the holidays tonight when they host the West Branch Bears in a River Valley Conference doubleheader. The Golden Hawk boys are 8-4 on the season and 4-2 in the River Valley after a hard-fought 57-52 win at Tipton Friday where Camron Pickard had 13 points and Alex Bean and Beau Flynn scored 10 each. On the year, the Hawks average 62 points per game and give up 57, shooting 38% from the floor, 29% from three and 72% at the line with 33 rebounds, 13 assists, 10 steals and 12 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Cameron Pickard at 15 points and four assists per game. Alex Bean averages 14 points, five boards and two steals per night.
kciiradio.com
Washington Girls’ Hoops Hopes to Contain Keokuk on KCII
The Washington Demon girls’ basketball team is seeking to free themselves from a funk as they prepare to host Keokuk in a Southeast Conference showdown you can hear tonight on KCII. The Washington girls will be looking to avoid a fourth straight loss, which included falling 47-28 at Keokuk just four days ago. As just one example of their struggles, senior forward Alex Murphy leads the Demons in scoring and rebounding but has seen her averages drop from 11 points and nine rebounds per game to under 10 points and nine boards. Washington head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports what must change from Friday night’s loss to the Chiefs for his team to avoid falling to 6-7.
kciiradio.com
Sigourney Hoops Knocked Off by North Mahaska
The Sigourney Savages were on the wrong end of a pair of South Iowa Cedar League basketball battles Friday night against North Mahaska. The Sigourney girls scrapped and clawed early on with the 12th-ranked team in the state in Class 1A, trailing by only three at the end of the first quarter. But North Mahaska blew the game open in the second period, seizing a 28-9 lead at halftime and going on to win 48-31. Sophomore Josephine Moore paced the Savages with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while junior Carly Goodwin hit three three-pointers and posted 12 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep Sigourney from dropping to 5-5 in conference play and 8-7 overall.
kciiradio.com
Columbus Girls’ Hoops Defeats Louisa-Muscatine in OT
Columbus Wildcat girls’ basketball scored a big conference victory in overtime Friday night, rallying to defeat Lousia-Muscatine 43-36. Columbus led 8-6 in the first quarter and was up two at halftime, but Lousia-Muscatine was able to grab a one-point lead going into the final period. The Wildcats responded and tied the game at 34 at the end of regulation, and strong defense limiting the Falcons to only two points in the extra period was enough to pick up the home victory.
kciiradio.com
Eagles Take Both Ends of Double Dip in Kalona Saturday
Matinee basketball Saturday went the Eagles way as they swept a boy/girl non-conference road doubleheader at Hillcrest Academy. The Keota girls were a 44-24 winner. The Eagles controlled action in the first half, winning the opening frame 11-4 and the second 10-4 to build a 21-8 halftime advantage. Keota finished the win with a 12-6 run in the fourth quarter.
kciiradio.com
Washington Hoops Meets Anamosa on MLK Day on KCII
The Washington Demons look to grab a pair of non-conference basketball wins against Anamosa in a doubleheader you can hear tonight on KCII. The Washington girls will be looking to avoid a fourth straight loss. As just one example of their struggles, senior forward Alex Murphy leads the Demons in scoring and rebounding but has seen her averages drop from 11 points and nine rebounds per game to under 10 points and nine boards. Washington head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports what must change from Friday night’s loss at Keokuk for his team to avoid falling to 6-7.
kciiradio.com
Keota High School To Host District Large Group Speech Event
On Saturday, January 21, Keota High School will be one of the host sites for the Iowa High School Speech Association’s Large Group District Contest. The event, drawing teams from over 30 southeast Iowa schools, kicks off at 7:15 a.m. with a judges meeting and performances beginning at 8 a.m. in various sections of the building. In addition to Keota, participating schools include Washington, Columbus Junction, Mid-Prairie, Sigourney, and WACO. Performances, such as one act plays, choral readings, and short films will be featured throughout the afternoon.
kciiradio.com
Shirley Patterson
A memorial celebration of life for 79-year-old Shirley Patterson of Wellman will be held Sunday, January 29th at the Parkside Activity Center. A meal will be served. Burial will be at the Wellman Cemetery at a later date. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH TANYA MCCARTY & THE LONE TREE SPEECH TEAM
On today’s program, we’re talking with Tanya McCarty, Speech Team Coach at Lone Tree High School, along with team members, Braden Viers (12), Emma Slaughter (12), Katie McCarty (11), William Rockafellow (11), Alex Dautremont (10), and Cade Willoz (9), about their upcoming District Competition this week.
kciiradio.com
From Iowa to Mt. Everest with Jen Loeb
Jen Loeb is an Iowan who will give a presentation of her mountain climbing experiences at the Washington Public Library on January 28th. Loeb is the first Iowa woman to summit Mt. Everest; she made the climb in 2016. She is now the first woman from Iowa to scale the seven summits, which means she has climbed the highest peak on every continent in the world. The presentation will run from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Washington Public Library.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Nick Carlyle
On today’s program, we are talking with Weatherology Meteorologist Nick Carlyle, about the conditions that lead to frost and black ice.
kciiradio.com
Joyce Eileen Lanxon
Funeral services for 75-year old Joyce Eileen Lanxon of Washington, formerly of Eldora will be held on Wednesday, January 18th at 11 a.m. at Abel Funeral Home in Eldora. A viewing and a graveside burial will follow the service. Following the services, reception will be held at Dorothy’s Senior Center in Eldora.
kciiradio.com
Mitchell Ray “Mitch” Johnson
Celebration of life for 61-year-old Mitchell Ray “Mitch” Johnson of Washington will be at 2p.m. Friday, January 20th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington, where family will be present to receive friends from 12-2p.m. Services will be livestreamed on the Jones Eden Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. Memorials have been established for Outreach Ministries at Grace Community Church in Washington or Fellowship Bible Church in Columbia, South Carolina.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Catherine Reinhart
On today’s program, we are talking with Artist Catherine Reinhart about why art is important and what it takes to be a professional artist.
kciiradio.com
Tornadoes Spotted In Iowa County Monday
Multiple tornadoes were spotted in Iowa County Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at approximately 2:01 p.m. after first reports of a brief tornado touchdown in east/northeast Williamsburg in Iowa County. Two minutes later, a tornado was identified by a trained spotter in north/northeast Williamsburg, just two miles southeast of the spotter’s location.
kciiradio.com
Hospice of Washington County 28th Annual Soup Supper and Silent Auction
Hospice of Washington County is holding its annual Soup Supper and Silent Auction on January 24th. KCII spoke with Tiffany Crawford, office administrator with Hospice of Washington County, to learn more about the event. She states, “We will have three amazing soups, cheesy ham and potato, cheeseburger with rice, and my personal favorite sauerkraut and brat. There will also be a silent auction that will happen the night of the event and on the Hospice of Washington County Facebook Page. The silent auction does start the Friday before, and will end at midnight the night of the 24th. We have some awesome themed baskets this year that have been donated by community members and businesses.” The Soup Supper and Silent Auction will be held at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington, 209 East Main Street. The event runs from 4:30 to 6:30 PM. Enjoy homemade soup, freshly made bread, and desserts. This is a free-will donation event. Hospice of Washington County is a not for profit hospice, fundraisers such as the annual Soup Supper and Silent Auction help to offset the of patient care for patients without insurance or are underinsured.
kciiradio.com
Grant for Washington From Iowa Finance Authority
Governor Reynolds announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. Washington will use the grant funds to rehabilitate a minimum of 12 homes in the area surrounding the downtown business and commercial district. Funds will be used for exterior and interior repairs that ensure code compliance, extend the useful life of the property and address health and safety issues and concerns. The pilot program had $4 million in eligible funds available and received applications totaling nearly $4.5 million. Applications were scored on a competitive basis and included criteria such as housing need, impact, community readiness, public/private partnerships and additional funds leveraged. The projects awarded funding are leveraging an additional $3.3 million in additional funding. The Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program was created as a part of Gov. Reynolds’ $100 million investment to increase the supply of housing options and protect and expand housing opportunities for Iowans to live in or near the communities where they work. The funds are made available through Federal American Rescue Act State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds.
kciiradio.com
Prediabetes Class at Washington County Hospitals and Clinics
The Washington County Hospitals and Clinics is having a pre-diabetes education class on Monday, the 23rd. This class is free for all pre-diabetic patients. KCII spoke with diabetes nurse educator Amy Martin about the program, “This class, the dietician is going to do part of it, and I am going to do part of it. We’re trying to educate some people about some changes that they can make to their lifestyle to help improve their blood sugars.” The program focuses on education and support for pre-diabetic patients through gaining insights to take charge of their diabetes and to live a balanced life. The class will be held from 12-1 PM at 400 East Polk St. in the South Lobby Entrance, entrance eight. Participants are welcome to bring lunch. You must pre-register for this class by calling 319-863-3936. WCHC also offers quarterly diabetes classes and a free monthly support group for patients with diabetes.
kciiradio.com
Mills Seed Co Small Business Accelerator- “Idea Mill”
A Washington County working space and small business accelerator event will be at the Mills Seed Co. Building on the 22nd. This “Idea Mill” event is geared toward individuals currently operating recently formed startup businesses or are thinking about doing so. The reason behind the event is to bring like-minded people together to share ideas and to help develop businesses in the Washington area. Discussion will be had on what it takes to begin a company and the challenges that go with that process. This event will run from 2-3 PM. You can find a link to the event with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session on Tuesday. On the agenda is the Main Street Washington annual report, the semi-annual statement of funds from the Washington County Treasurer, and the Veteran Affairs Quarterly report. Also on the agenda is proceedings to take action to select the winning bid for the property located at 302 W Main St in Washington. The meeting will be held in the supervisor’s chambers at the Washington County Courthouse at 9 AM.
