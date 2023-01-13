Read full article on original website
Hyundai Announces 2023 U.S. Racing Program Highlighted by IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Return
• Hyundai Returns to IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Vying for Fourth-Consecutive Manufacturers' Title. •Hyundai to Enter Five Elantra N TCR Cars in IMSA with Bryan Herta Autosport and Deily Motorsports. •Robert Wickens, Michael Lewis, Mark Wilkins, Taylor Hagler, Harry Gottsacker and Mason Filippi Return to Hyundai Team. •Driver Lineup Includes...
2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction to Feature Highly Coveted Supercars and Performance Vehicles, Including 1989 Ferrari F40 Selling with No Reserve
Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will offer several of the most exclusive and desirable supercars and performance vehicles with No Reserve during its 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29. Among the most anticipated supercars on the docket is an early-production 1989 Ferrari F40 (Lot #1405.1) with a final output between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup and extensive period racing history with David Hart and Michel Oprey in the Ferrari/Porsche Challenge series, as well as a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot #1405), one of just 644 examples sold new in the United States.
Barrett-Jackson to Auction Select Group of All-American Vehicles from The Northside Customs Collection, Including a Rare 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will feature The Northside Customs Collection, a select group of original American muscle, Resto-Mods, and late-model cars and trucks that will be offered with No Reserve during the annual Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29, 2023. Headlining the more than two dozen auction vehicles from The Northside Customs Collection is a special 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (Lot #1353) that is #61 of 69 built and was optioned with a D80 spoiler equipment and AM radio. Also from the collection are two fully restored, matching-numbers 1969 and 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429s (Lot #1354.1 and Lot #1354) and a fully restored 1970 Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda (Lot #1353.1) finished with an In Violet exterior.
Good as new! Virtually new 2000 Mini Cooper and totally new 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Silverstone Auctions
There is a very strange mindset among some collectors that drives them to keep their purchases untouched for years – be it a Matchbox toy or a Ferrari. At the next Silverstone Auction at Stoneleigh Park on February 25th there are a number of such examples – a Mini and a Ferrari among them.
2023 Jeep Cherokee
The 2023 Jeep® Cherokee boasts an authentic and premium design, along with an advanced 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder (I-4) turbocharged engine that enhances performance and fuel efficiency. Jeep Cherokee offers spacious interior comfort and convenience, delivering everyday practicality with outstanding ride-and-handling characteristics, independent front and rear suspension systems with world-class body torsional stiffness and two engines that are mated to an enhanced, high-efficient nine-speed automatic transmission. (posted on conceptcarz.com)
