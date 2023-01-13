Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will offer several of the most exclusive and desirable supercars and performance vehicles with No Reserve during its 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29. Among the most anticipated supercars on the docket is an early-production 1989 Ferrari F40 (Lot #1405.1) with a final output between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup and extensive period racing history with David Hart and Michel Oprey in the Ferrari/Porsche Challenge series, as well as a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot #1405), one of just 644 examples sold new in the United States.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO