A possible impaired driver crashes into a church in north Houston, leaving the place destroyed. That happened around 7:40 p.m. last night. Police said a possible two car crash sent a pickup truck into a church. The church pastor says he had just dismissed attendees from the 6 p.m. service when the crash happened. The pastor also said that the men’s bathroom is totally destroyed and a gas line was also erupted.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO