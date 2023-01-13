ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Leon Coffee named grand marshal of Houston’s Downtown Rodeo Parade

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A legendary rodeo clown will be honored as the grand marshal for this year’s Downtown Rodeo Parade to kick off the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Leon Coffee, who is a ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductee and PRCA Clown of the Year back in 1993, was named the grand marshal of the parade, which will take place on Saturday morning, Feb. 25.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Two, including former Houston Texans football player, charged with kidnapping

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former Houston Texans football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and forced to withdraw money.
RIDGELAND, MS
cw39.com

Evee’s buzzer beater helps Rice sink UTEP

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee scored 21 points and his left-handed floater at the buzzer carried Rice past UTEP 83-82 on Saturday. Evee finished 8-for-16 shooting and made all three of his foul shots. Quincy Olivari led Rice (12-5, 3-3 Conference USA) with 23 points and nine rebounds. Tae...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Foggy start on Tuesday, but some sun for lunch!

HOUSTON (CW39)- Widespread areas of fog are being seen this morning with visibility already limited to less than a mile along the coast, and even places such as Angleton, Columbus, and out towards La Grange. Fog will mix out around lunch, leaving us with mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Did you win? $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — While it wasn’t the prize of over $1 billion, a secondary prize was won from the January 13 Mega Millions drawing in Texas, getting the winning started early for the Dallas Cowboys as they took down Tom Brady for the first time ever in the wildcard round of the NFL Playoffs.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Possible impaired driver crashes into north Houston church

A possible impaired driver crashes into a church in north Houston, leaving the place destroyed. That happened around 7:40 p.m. last night. Police said a possible two car crash sent a pickup truck into a church. The church pastor says he had just dismissed attendees from the 6 p.m. service when the crash happened. The pastor also said that the men’s bathroom is totally destroyed and a gas line was also erupted.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston crews respond to house fire on Wink Road

Houston (KIAH) – Crews with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a car on fire just after 10:00 p.m. on Monday night. When they arrived, they located a multi-story residence on fire. Crews had to call for additional engines to assist due to the size of the structure. Heavy damaged was caused to the interior of the home, but no one was hurt.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: 2 people shot in the leg in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are recovering Tuesday morning after a shooting in southwest Houston. It happened right after midnight at the 8500 block of Bissonnet. Police say when crews arrived, the two victims, who may have been homeless, were both shot in the legs. Both were transported by ambulance and with non-life-threatening injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

2023 MLK Grand Parade Route

HOUSTON (CW39) – Public transit is highly recommended if you want to make the trip to downtown for the MLK Grand Parade. Multiple street closures will be in place. The parade starts at the corner of San Jacinto and Elgin, travels to Webster St., turns north one block, then wraps back westward to finish at Fannin and Tuam.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Why today is called the most depressing day of the year

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re having a good day, consider yourself lucky. That’s because today is called “Blue Monday,” and it’s considered the most DEPRESSING day of the year. It has fallen on the third Monday of January ever since a travel company in the U.K....
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

6 vehicle crash closes IH-45 southbound

HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-45 southbound at FM-518 in Galveston County is CLOSED after a 6 car crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. Avoid the area if possible, crews are working on a detour. Stop and go speeds are seen past Nasa Rd 1.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Here is METRO’s holiday schedule for MLK Day 2023

HOUSTON (KIAH) — METRO plans to operate on a normal weekday schedule on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This includes the schedule for local bus, park & ride, METRORail, METRORapid, and curb2curb services. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., customers with also have access to METRO’s Customer Service Call...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

13 abandoned dogs rescued, up for adoption

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Thirteen dogs abandoned in San Jacinto County have been rescued by the Houston Humane Society. The shelter saved the dogs after they were reported to be abandoned by their owners. Upon arrival to the shelter, veterinary staff observed that the dogs were underweight and suffering...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

DA: Man sentenced to 35 years in prison on eve of trial for killing wife

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was sentenced late Thursday to 35 years in prison for strangling his wife in 2020, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Arnold S. Garcia, 32, pleaded guilty in exchange for a 35-year prison sentence the day before a jury was to be selected in his trial for the murder of Elizabeth Hernandez on Sept. 20, 2020.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

