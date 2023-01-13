Read full article on original website
Mitsubishi Motors Presents National Sweepstakes Winner With New Mitsubishi Outlander
FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), presented the winner of the Mattel Hot Wheels 2022 Kroger Mitsubishi Motors Sweepstakes with an all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander. A Mountain Home, Arkansas, resident for twenty-two years, 83-year-old retiree Bob Saylor took ownership of the Outlander SUV, his first new vehicle in thirty-seven years, today at Rath Mitsubishi of Springdale.
'Carl Hahn was, is and will remain an integral part of the Volkswagen family'
• Carl Horst Hahn passed away on January 14, 2023 at the age of 96 in Wolfsburg. •Carl Hahn set the course for today's company success. •Even after retirement, he remained closely connected to Volkswagen and the city of Wolfsburg. Prof. Dr. Carl Horst Hahn has passed away. As Chairman...
2023 Jeep Cherokee
The 2023 Jeep® Cherokee boasts an authentic and premium design, along with an advanced 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder (I-4) turbocharged engine that enhances performance and fuel efficiency. Jeep Cherokee offers spacious interior comfort and convenience, delivering everyday practicality with outstanding ride-and-handling characteristics, independent front and rear suspension systems with world-class body torsional stiffness and two engines that are mated to an enhanced, high-efficient nine-speed automatic transmission. (posted on conceptcarz.com)
Good as new! Virtually new 2000 Mini Cooper and totally new 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Silverstone Auctions
There is a very strange mindset among some collectors that drives them to keep their purchases untouched for years – be it a Matchbox toy or a Ferrari. At the next Silverstone Auction at Stoneleigh Park on February 25th there are a number of such examples – a Mini and a Ferrari among them.
Chevy Announces Nationwide Search for $100K 'Lead Dream Chaser' Opportunity
DETROIT – In anticipation of the arrival of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax this spring, Chevy is announcing an opportunity for a chance to become a 'Lead Dream Chaser.' This three-month opportunity will enable one person to pursue their lifelong dream or passion project. The Lead Dream Chaser will share their journey on social media and in return receive $100,000 and three months with the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Trax1.
