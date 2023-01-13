DETROIT – In anticipation of the arrival of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax this spring, Chevy is announcing an opportunity for a chance to become a 'Lead Dream Chaser.' This three-month opportunity will enable one person to pursue their lifelong dream or passion project. The Lead Dream Chaser will share their journey on social media and in return receive $100,000 and three months with the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Trax1.

