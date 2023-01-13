ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mitsubishi Motors Presents National Sweepstakes Winner With New Mitsubishi Outlander

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), presented the winner of the Mattel Hot Wheels 2022 Kroger Mitsubishi Motors Sweepstakes with an all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander. A Mountain Home, Arkansas, resident for twenty-two years, 83-year-old retiree Bob Saylor took ownership of the Outlander SUV, his first new vehicle in thirty-seven years, today at Rath Mitsubishi of Springdale.
2023 Jeep Cherokee

The 2023 Jeep® Cherokee boasts an authentic and premium design, along with an advanced 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder (I-4) turbocharged engine that enhances performance and fuel efficiency. Jeep Cherokee offers spacious interior comfort and convenience, delivering everyday practicality with outstanding ride-and-handling characteristics, independent front and rear suspension systems with world-class body torsional stiffness and two engines that are mated to an enhanced, high-efficient nine-speed automatic transmission. (posted on conceptcarz.com)
Chevy Announces Nationwide Search for $100K 'Lead Dream Chaser' Opportunity

DETROIT – In anticipation of the arrival of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax this spring, Chevy is announcing an opportunity for a chance to become a 'Lead Dream Chaser.' This three-month opportunity will enable one person to pursue their lifelong dream or passion project. The Lead Dream Chaser will share their journey on social media and in return receive $100,000 and three months with the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Trax1.

