Mitsubishi Motors Presents National Sweepstakes Winner With New Mitsubishi Outlander

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), presented the winner of the Mattel Hot Wheels 2022 Kroger Mitsubishi Motors Sweepstakes with an all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander. A Mountain Home, Arkansas, resident for twenty-two years, 83-year-old retiree Bob Saylor took ownership of the Outlander SUV, his first new vehicle in thirty-seven years, today at Rath Mitsubishi of Springdale.
Nissan Formula E Team shows promising signs in season-opening Mexico City E-Prix

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Nissan Formula E Team showed strong potential in the opening race of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship thanks to Sacha Fenestraz's excellent qualifying display at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The Franco-Argentine racer put in a good performance in the Group Stage...
Kia Carens wins Indian Car of the Year 2023 and EV6 takes Green Car Award

Kia becomes the first brand to ever win two ICOTY awards in the same year. The Kia Carens has been crowned as the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2023 and the Kia EV6 won the Green Car Award 2023 by ICOTY. With this, Kia has become the first brand ever to win two ICOTY awards in the same year.

