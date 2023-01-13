Read full article on original website
Related
Car prices could drop 20% next year. Here's where to expect the best deals first.
If you want an early deal on a used car in 2023, consider a minivan and think about buying domestic, experts say.
Toyota chief praised for warning about electric vehicles: He understands 'the market isn't ready'
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee discusses Toyota president's warnings about moving to exclusively electric vehicles in the auto industry on 'Fox & Friends.'
dallasexpress.com
1.4 Million Pickup Trucks Recalled
Multinational automotive manufacturer Stellantis North America (formerly Chrysler) announced that it had recalled nearly 1.3 million Ram pickup trucks due to faulty tailgates. The car manufacturer, a subsidiary of the Netherlands-based Stellantis NV, said it is recalling a number of 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks in the U.S. (roughly 1.23 million), Canada (120,000), Mexico (26,000), and locations outside North America (about 27,000).
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
torquenews.com
Harbor Freight's Dirty Little Secret Response by Harbor Freight Execs
Turns out, executives from Harbor Freight caught wind of a popular YouTube video titled “Harbor Freight’s Dirty Little Secret” and have taken issue with some of the video claims. Discover now what they said and find out what Asian tool insiders reveal about the HF tools they make.
torquenews.com
The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam
Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.
One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Top Tesla investor has buyer's remorse and says Elon Musk is 'killing' the EV company with stock sales
Tesla's third largest shareholder appeared to show some buyer's remorse as he criticized Elon Musk's share sales. "I am 100% in Tesla bc I believe in Elon Musk and Tesla. But he is killing SH and Tesla. If I knew I wouldn't invest in Tesla," Leo KoGuan tweeted. But in...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
An Excess of Weed Has Caused Prices to Plummet Across the Nation and Leaving Businesses Struggling
With more and more states legalizing marijuana, the cannabis industry has seen a surge in growth. While the increased demand for products has been a great for many businesses, it can be argued that the current market is oversaturated with product (source). This article looks at how legal weed industries across the US are experiencing too much product and plummeting prices, as well as what this could mean for businesses in these states.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Rare 1958 Chevy Yeoman Selling At OK Classics Auction This Weekend
Grab this one hit wonder of a wagon to make your collection more unique. Back in medieval times, the yeoman’s job meant hard and good work. Chevy appropriately named the 1958 Chevy Yeoman Wagon for its entry level and rugged vehicle. If you’ve never seen one in person before, you’re not alone, but you can add this rare example to your collection so you can see one everyday, or perhaps, put it on the road to do hard work for you on the road?
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Comments / 0