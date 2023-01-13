ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Multinational automotive manufacturer Stellantis North America (formerly Chrysler) announced that it had recalled nearly 1.3 million Ram pickup trucks due to faulty tailgates. The car manufacturer, a subsidiary of the Netherlands-based Stellantis NV, said it is recalling a number of 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks in the U.S. (roughly 1.23 million), Canada (120,000), Mexico (26,000), and locations outside North America (about 27,000).
