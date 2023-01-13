According to Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, the film's big finish spun directly out of conversations with real naval airmen, many of whom were of the right age to have grown up watching the original Top Gun. In a new interview, Kosinski explained that he asked his military consultants what the scariest, most difficult mission they could thing of, might look like. The only big difference between the answer, and what ended up on screen, is that the pilots suggested the mission should be done at night, but Kosinski thought it would look better with a little bit of light, and so it was shot in the low light of dawn.

19 DAYS AGO