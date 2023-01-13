Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
city-countyobserver.com
Lady Blazers hot start gives Vincennes road Region win at Southwestern Illinois
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Vincennes University Lady Blazers increased their Region 24 winning streak to five Monday night with a big 67-56 win at Southwestern Illinois. Vincennes got off to a hot start, leading by 12 after the first quarter before coming away with the 11-point victory over the Lady Blue Storm.
city-countyobserver.com
No. 9 Trailblazers fall in defensive Region 24 road showdown
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The No. 9 Vincennes University Trailblazers fell for the second time this season on the road in a Region 24 showdown, this time to Southwestern Illinois in Belleville Monday night 59-50. The Trailblazers got going early against the host Blue Storm, opening a 17-8 lead to begin the game.
city-countyobserver.com
USI WOMEN EDGE OUT UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE AT MARTIN
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball was edged out at home Saturday night by a final score of 63-60 after a fourth-quarter rally by the University of Tennessee at Martin. The Screaming Eagles found themselves in another contest on Saturday that came down to the...
city-countyobserver.com
Trailblazer Track and Field starts season well at John Craft Invite
CHARLESTON, Ill. – The Vincennes University Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field teams had their first meet Saturday afternoon at Eastern Illinois University and had a good showing. The day got started for the Blue and Gold with sophomore thrower David Beadle (Jamaica) placing sixth in...
city-countyobserver.com
USI Men Defeat UT Martin, 80-66
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball capped off a successful homestand with an 80-66 win over the University of Tennessee at Martin Saturday evening at Screaming Eagles Arena. The Screaming Eagles, who were 2-1 on the homestand, go to 10-9 overall and 3-3 in the OVC, while Skyhawks are 11-8, 3-3 OVC.
city-countyobserver.com
Newsom catches fire from three as Lady Blazers pick up win over Rend Lake
VINCENNES, Ind. – Vincennes University sophomore Cherrelle Newsom (Indianapolis, Ind.) has now hit 11 three-pointers in her last two games, hitting five at Lincoln Trail Wednesday night before adding six more Saturday afternoon in VU’s 93-75 win over Rend Lake College at the P.E. Complex. Newsom’s 148 career...
city-countyobserver.com
Southwestern Indiana Women of Action
(EVANSVILLE, Indiana) January 17, 2023 – Southwestern Indiana Women of Action is hosting its first meeting of 2023. The event will take place on Thursday, January 19th, at Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, Browning Room B, located at 200 SE Martin Luther King Junior Blvd, Evansville, Indiana. Doors open at 5:30 pm, with the meeting beginning at 6 pm. The event is free and open to the public.
city-countyobserver.com
Rally falls short for UE men against Valparaiso
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Valparaiso opened the second half on a 16-5 run and held off a late challenge to defeat the University of Evansville men’s basketball team by a score of 76-69 on Saturday afternoon at the Ford Center. Five Purple Aces reached double figures with Yacine Toumi...
city-countyobserver.com
Bicyclist fatality
The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and The Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Albert Leroy Page, age 62, of Evansville. Albert Page died at the scene of the collision which occurred at Louisiana and Mary streets in Evansville. An autopsy schedule is currently pending.
city-countyobserver.com
USI hosts sellout crowd for MLK Luncheon and speaker Keith Beauchamp
Sophie Kloppenburg honored for work with Posey County memorial. In front of a sold-out crowd, including a live-streamed overflow, the University of Southern Indiana honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., including a rousing talk by Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker Keith Beauchamp. In 1999, Beauchamp founded Till...
city-countyobserver.com
THUNDERBOLTS DEFEATED 8-2 IN HUNTSVILLE
Huntsville, Ala.: Despite a rally from a 2-0 deficit in the first period, the Havoc ran away with the score, getting just about every break possible, defeating the Thunderbolts 8-2 in Huntsville on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Sunday, January 22nd against the Huntsville Havoc at 3:00 pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 sold in Indiana for Friday’s near-record drawing
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton. The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega […]
Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game
An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
city-countyobserver.com
Henderson pedestrian
The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Henderson Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Henderson on US 41. The victim has been identified as Lucious B. Rogers, age 47, of Henderson. He died at St. Vincent Hospital at 19:00 hrs on 01/15/2023. An autopsy schedule in currently pending.
New face joins race for Evansville mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Republican has filed to run for Evansville mayor. Caine Helmer, who currently works at Target, tells us this is his first run for political office. He says one topic he plans to tackle is mental health resources for Evansville residents, which he believes is a main issue within the city. […]
‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana
We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.
Update: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Henderson strip
(WEHT) - Officials say a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the Henderson strip on Sunday has died.
city-countyobserver.com
Evansville Vanderburgh County Convention & Visitors Commission Meeting Notice
Evansville, IN – January 13, 2023 – Meetings of the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Convention & Visitors Commission, Evansville Convention & Visitors Bureau, Inc.,. Evansville Visitors Center, Inc., Evansville Events, Inc., Evansville-Vanderburgh County Convention & Visitors Commission Building Corporation, and Evansville-Vanderburgh Convention & Visitors Commission Sports Complex Operations Corporation (collectively “Commission”), will hold their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 at 3:30 PM. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 3:30 PM in Room 301 of the Evansville Civic Center Complex, 1 NW Martin King Jr. Blvd., Evansville, IN.
Conway woman wins $1M Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Play It Again drawing
A Conway woman has won $1 million in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Play It Again drawing.
city-countyobserver.com
OBITUARY OF BETTY ANN NORRICK
Betty Ann Norrick, 57, of Oakland City, Indiana, entered into rest on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on August 20, 1965, to the late Clarence and Louise Green in Princeton, Indiana. Betty loved cooking and...
Comments / 0