Huntsville, Ala.: Despite a rally from a 2-0 deficit in the first period, the Havoc ran away with the score, getting just about every break possible, defeating the Thunderbolts 8-2 in Huntsville on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Sunday, January 22nd against the Huntsville Havoc at 3:00 pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO