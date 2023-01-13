ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

Missing Herkimer County Man Found Deceased

UPDATE - 1/17/23: State Police say the body of Jan Dager was located on Monday afternoon in a wooded area approximately a half-mile from his home. Investigators say the scene appeared consistent with that of a natural death. The investigation is continuing. ---------------------- New York State Police are asking for...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Syracuse Child, 11, Buying Milk Gunned Down in Drive-By

A tragic shooting death in Syracuse as an 11-year-old girl is gunned down in a drive-by shooting while walking to the store to buy a gallon of milk. Police say it happened on Monday night at around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King East and Oakwood Avenue, across from Dr. King Elementary School. Syracuse.com has identified the victim as Brexialee Torres.
SYRACUSE, NY
Norwich City School Staff Find Scorpion In Bananas

A creepy, crawly creature is believed to have hitched a ride from Central America all the way to an Upstate New York school cafeteria. Officials at the Norwich City School District shared the story on Facebook saying cafeteria staff were washing bananas to serve to students earlier this week when they found a scorpion in the box of bananas.
NORWICH, NY
Sentimental Favorite Found In Oneida Antique Mall

As I am out exploring, I can't help but stop whenever I see a sign for antiques. I find myself more in love with buying old stuff than new stuff every day. I get even more excited when I see that the store in question is not just a small little place with a few items, but an antique mall, with various vendors and options. That was how I discovered The Electric Chic.
ONEIDA, NY
Utica Zoo Makes Top 10 for Best Places to Snowshoe in the U.S.

Utica is getting shout-outs left and right. Here's another one to add to the list. USA Today just came out with their latest Top 10 List, this time highlighting all the best places you can go snowshoeing in the United States. Many people might think you can only snowshoe in the woods or in fields, but the list proves there are so many unique places you can try instead.
UTICA, NY
Marcy, NY
