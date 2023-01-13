Read full article on original website
27 First News
Sandra A. Reda, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra A. Reda, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023. Sandy was born in Youngstown on December 26, 1946, the daughter of John and Anna Kandrach Slivka. Sandy attended both St. Luke and St. Dominic Church. She was a homemaker. In her spare...
27 First News
Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, 39 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Pugh She was born July 17, 1983 Youngstown, Ohio. She was employed by Blue Ribbon dry cleaners. She was a 2001 graduate...
27 First News
Dale Patrick Peck, Sr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Patrick Peck, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, January 15, 2023, at Hospice House. Dale, who was affectionately known as Pops, was born August 6, 1938, in Youngstown, a son of the late John Peck and Elizabeth Huff. Dale spent his early years...
27 First News
John R. Galbraith, Jr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R Galbraith, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, December 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. John was born November 10, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of John Richard Galbraith and Mary Theresa Leonard. He was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High...
27 First News
Deborah L. Wilson, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah L. Wilson of Cortland Ohio, passed away the night of Sunday January 15, 2023, aged 75. She was born on October 10, 1947, to Delbert Partridge and Dorothy (Weston). Deborah received her bachelor’s degree from Thiel College and retired from Pharmacy Data Management.
27 First News
Joseph P. Cetar, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Cetar, 75, passed away Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Joseph was born on February 15, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Ida Mae Schultz. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and...
27 First News
Lewis William Jenkins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lewis William Jenkins, 62, transitioned to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Mr. Jenkins was born September 10, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Thomas, Sr. and Brenda Venable Jenkins. He was a graduate of The Rayen School and received an...
27 First News
Michael “Hamms” Jeremey Collier, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Hamms” Jeremey Collier, 42, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born April 27, 1980, in Chardon, Ohio, the son of Michael “Mike” Collier and Belinda Ann (Porter) Collier. He was...
27 First News
Dolores Ann Pascarella, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Ann Pascarella passed away in Youngstown, Ohio on January 11, 2023, after battling COPD for years; which was then compromised by Covid and pneumonia for several weeks. She was 71 years old. Dolores was born in Youngstown Ohio on August 19, 1951 to first...
27 First News
David A. Dubos, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Dubos, 69, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Thursday afternoon, January 12, 2023, at his home. David was born May 8, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of the late Albert and Louise Bezzarro Dubos and was a lifelong area resident. He attended Sts....
27 First News
Leslie Thomas Breen, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie Thomas Breen, 67, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, January 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman. Mr. Breen was born on April 15, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Walter and Clara (Wester) Breen. He graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s...
27 First News
William “Bill” Conroy, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Conroy, 69, passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Bill was born in Youngstown, April 28, 1953, the son of Richard and Kathryn Conroy. Raised on Youngstown’s west side, Bill graduated from...
27 First News
Shari B. Tenney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shari B. Tenney, 60, died Thursday, January 12, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Shari was born August 31, 1962 at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Lloyd and Evelyn Howse Bryant. She graduated from high school in 1980 and enjoyed...
27 First News
Tommie Harris, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Tommie Harris, Jr. will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Harris departed this life Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
27 First News
Janet Lillian Metz, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lillian Metz, 82, of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her residence from her long battle with Alzheimer’s. Janet was born on May 13, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James R. McWilliams and Mary (Krah) McWilliams. She...
27 First News
Albert Magrini, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Magrini, 82, left this earth for eternal life, Sunday, January 15 at his home in Youngstown, surrounded by his family. He was born May 14, 1941 in Stump Creek, Pennsylvania, to parents Amelia and Mariano Magrini. He graduated from Sykesville High School, Pennsylvania, in...
27 First News
Sharon Lynn Vaughn, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Lynn Vaughn, 64, of Sugarcreek, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Community Health Care of Niles. She was born October 31, 1958, in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of Mel and Betty Stevens Street. Sharon was of the Baptist faith and was director...
27 First News
Christos “Chris” Sarigianopoulos, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chris Sarigianopoulos, 92, of Campbell, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Chris was born on December 23, 1930 in Agrínion, Greece and moved to the United States in 1961. He was a loving and devoted husband to Irene, father, grandfather and brother. He...
27 First News
Blanche Marie Michaels Roman, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Blanche Marie Michaels Roman, 95, of Masury, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 14, 2023. Mrs. Roman was born October 24, 1927, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Adalbert and Anna (Wajtal) Musial. She was a 1946 graduate of Farrell High School, where...
27 First News
