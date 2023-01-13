Read full article on original website
Related
951thebull.com
Petitions Deadline Tuesday (01.17) for Floyd County Supervisor Special Election
The deadline to file for a petition to force a special election for the District 3 seat on the Floyd County Board of Supervisor is Tuesday (01.17). On January 3rd, Rudd farmer Jim Jorgenson was appointed to fill the post by a state-code-mandated-committee of County Auditor Gloria Carr, County Recorder Amy Assink, and County Treasurer Jessie Holm. The appointment became necessary when Jeff Hawbaker, who won the November 8th election, declined the nomination 10 days later because he could not devote the time needed to serve.
951thebull.com
Small Turnout for Informational Meeting on $27 Million Charles City School Bond Referendum
Turnout was small for a public informational meeting on a proposed $27 million bond referendum to revitalize Charles City High School. The meeting Thursday night at Immaculate Conception School was co-hosted by Charles City Schools Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist along with Darci Tracey, owner of Prologue Wine and Books and a member of the task force seeking signatures on a petition to put the measure up for vote March 7th.
951thebull.com
Emergency Services Among Top Priorities for Charles City Leaders
The City of Charles City has identified the housing shortage, the need for enhanced broadband, and providing adequate emergency services among their top priorities for the year ahead. Mayor Dean Andrews says addressing the future makeup of the fire department is most pressing in order to keep the public safe...
951thebull.com
Mayor Bobby Schwickerath
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton Mayor Bobby Schwickerath on topics for the new year: Park and Rec events, Jendro Sanitation schedule, and the city budget. Click the video below to listen to the conversation.
voiceofalexandria.com
Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa
Dozens of Iowa counties will be affected if three carbon-capture pipelines are built, and that includes North Iowa. A portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run directly east to west from Chickasaw County all the way to the state's western border. Navigator LLC and Wolfe Carbon Solutions also...
KAAL-TV
2 Cerro Gordo County residents among 3 Iowans injured in two-vehicle I-90 crash
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on I-90 in Martin County early Tuesday morning left three Iowans injured including two from Cerro Gordo County. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said around 12:30 a.m., a Dodge van and a Peterbilt semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near milepost 112 between Blue Earth and Fairmont.
kchanews.com
Former Charles City Resident Charged with Murder of Missing New Hampton Man
A former Charles City resident has been charged with murder in the death of a missing New Hampton man. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan, now of Elma, is accused of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, in connection with the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza, who was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on October 20th. According to the criminal complaint, Jordan allegedly killed Esparza the same day at a residence in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma.
Fayette County Workers Sentenced With Jail And Probation
Workers at a Fayette County-based livestock dealer have recently been sentenced to probation and jail time following a fraud investigation. From 1999 to May 2021, workers at the Lynch Livestock have allegedly been part of a fraud scheme where they would routinely downgrade the weights and classification of hods to save money. According to reports, the plot targeted “every large corporate account that (the dealer) had with swine producers.”
kwayradio.com
New Hampton Man Dies in Prison
A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
KIMT
Two injured in Freeborn County rollover Tuesday morning
HAYWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Elizabeth Jolene Adams, 32 of Osage, Iowa, was driving west on Interstate 90 when she lost control in icy conditions, went into the ditch, and rolled. This accident happened around 8:30 am near mile marker 166.
kwayradio.com
Remains of Missing Man Found
Remains found at a home in Elma in November have been positively identified as a missing New Hampton man, according to KWWL. 30 year old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on October 20th on his way to visit a friend in Elma. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation then found remains at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma that have now been identified as Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan has been charged with first degree Murder. He is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. The investigation is still ongoing.
kchanews.com
West Union Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide Following Crash While Eluding Law Enforcement
A northeast Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash while trying to elude law enforcement in which an 18-year-old passenger was killed last fall. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 38-year-old Curtis Williams of West Union faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, a Class B felony, in connection with incidents that began shortly after 1 am on September 26, 2022,
KIMT
2 north Iowans hurt following crash on I-90 in southern Minnesota
MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. - Two north Iowans were hurt early Tuesday during a two-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Andrew Carter, 34, of Ventura, and Char Morris, 35, of Mason City, were passengers in a vehicle driven by Jerry McAtee, 54, of Waterloo. All three were taken...
KAAL-TV
Single-vehicle crash in Freeborn County sends 2 to hospital
(ABC 6 News) – A single-vehicle crash in Freeborn County on Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said around 8:30 a.m., a Chrysler Town and Country van was traveling westbound on I-90 when it lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled near Hayward, just east of Albert Lea.
KIMT
Mason City man pleads not guilty to condo break-in
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of breaking into a condominium is pleading not guilty. Christopher Wayne Kackley, 42 of Mason City is now scheduled to stand trial beginning March 21 for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of methamphetamine. Kackley is accused of breaking into...
KAAL-TV
Worth County semi driver involved in wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A Worth County semi driver was involved in a wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa early Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), just after 3:00 a.m. a Honda vehicle driven by 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine from Bettendorf, Iowa, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 277 in Cedar County when she crashed head-on into a westbound traveling semi driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa. Both vehicles came to a rest in the median.
951thebull.com
North Iowa Teen Missing Since Sunday Night
Authorities in north Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday night. A family Facebook post says Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen has been missing since about 7:30 pm Sunday night. They add that the teen was spotted on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was, she ran. It’s feared she is no longer in the Osage area.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Fire Rescue Investigates House Fire
Waterloo Fire Rescue authorities are continuing their investigation into a vacant house fire early Sunday morning. The call came in around 9:30AM from a passerby who had seen smoke coming from the home at 431 Dawson Street. Crews arrived to find a fire in the living room area and quickly put it out. The house was vacant and boarded up with plywood. No injuries were reported.
KIMT
Winnebago County man pleads guilty to gun threat over missing wallet
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered for threating to shoot people over a missing wallet. Swen Joseph Rogeness, 59 of Klemme, has pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Rogeness was arrested after an incident at a party in Leland on July 3, 2022. Investigators...
KAAL-TV
Police need help in finding missing girl from Mitchell County
(ABC 6 News) – The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage, Iowa Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. A Facebook social media post said that Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen, 13, has been missing since 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. She’s approximately 5’4″ and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.
Comments / 0