Read full article on original website
Related
venangoextra.com
Scaffolding removal at 100 Seneca
The 100 Seneca building in Oil City is starting to reemerge as the scaffolding that has encased the downtown landmark for many months is coming down. Amid the winter conditions, Jeff Sheets and his crew from Arsenal Scaffold of New York City, which has a branch in Pittsburgh, have started taking down the scaffolding around the former bank building.
venangoextra.com
Recent Deaths 1/17/23
James E. “Jim” McFarland, Sr., 74, of Titusville, died Jan. 14, 2023. Charles K. Reott, 67, of Knox, died Jan. 14, 2023. Harry R. “Skip” Cook died Jan. 13, 2023. Charlotte Mayer Kingsley, 78, of Seneca, died Jan. 15, 2023. Beverly Brown, 73, of Oil City,...
venangoextra.com
Meadville man killed, 2 Titusville residents hurt in crash
A Meadville man was killed and two Titusville residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Route 89 and Buells Corners Road in Rome Township, Crawford County. Corry state police said the crash occurred at about 9:25 a.m. Friday when John F. Graham, 33, of...
venangoextra.com
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 1/16/23
Ellis is a lover, but she takes a while to warm up to new people. She is one that will need to adjust and come to you when she is ready, and she will need someone that will not rush her to be comfortable. Ellis is very sweet and playful once she has had the chance to grow comfortable with her surroundings and people. She would be an amazing companion for someone who enjoys more of a presence of a cat rather than a cuddly all-over-you cat. She has to be absolutely comfortable for her to consider sitting on your lap, but she has done it once or twice! Patience is the biggest thing with Ellis, and as long as she is allowed to adjust at her own pace she will be a wonderful addition to any home. Could this lovebug be your newest family member? Visit Ellis at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Comments / 0