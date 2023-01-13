Ellis is a lover, but she takes a while to warm up to new people. She is one that will need to adjust and come to you when she is ready, and she will need someone that will not rush her to be comfortable. Ellis is very sweet and playful once she has had the chance to grow comfortable with her surroundings and people. She would be an amazing companion for someone who enjoys more of a presence of a cat rather than a cuddly all-over-you cat. She has to be absolutely comfortable for her to consider sitting on your lap, but she has done it once or twice! Patience is the biggest thing with Ellis, and as long as she is allowed to adjust at her own pace she will be a wonderful addition to any home. Could this lovebug be your newest family member? Visit Ellis at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO