YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Ann Pascarella passed away in Youngstown, Ohio on January 11, 2023, after battling COPD for years; which was then compromised by Covid and pneumonia for several weeks. She was 71 years old. Dolores was born in Youngstown Ohio on August 19, 1951 to first...

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO