27 First News
Kenneth K. Kopp, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth K. Kopp. April 27, 1922 – January 15, 2023. Dad crossed the finish line in the early morning of January 15, 2023 listening to what he loved most, “hillbilly” music. How fitting, the last song he was to hear “I’m Going to Live Forever,” sung by the Highwaymen; a song of eternal life.
27 First News
Patsy A. Filaccio, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patsy A. Filaccio, 91, a long time resident of Liberty Township, passed away from circulatory problems on Thursday, January 12, 2023 late afternoon at Liberty Health Care Center. He was born June 12, 1931 in Youngstown, the son of Angelo Filaccio and Marietta Di...
27 First News
Lewis William Jenkins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lewis William Jenkins, 62, transitioned to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Mr. Jenkins was born September 10, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Thomas, Sr. and Brenda Venable Jenkins. He was a graduate of The Rayen School and received an...
27 First News
Michael “Hamms” Jeremey Collier, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Hamms” Jeremey Collier, 42, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born April 27, 1980, in Chardon, Ohio, the son of Michael “Mike” Collier and Belinda Ann (Porter) Collier. He was...
27 First News
Deborah L. Wilson, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah L. Wilson of Cortland Ohio, passed away the night of Sunday January 15, 2023, aged 75. She was born on October 10, 1947, to Delbert Partridge and Dorothy (Weston). Deborah received her bachelor’s degree from Thiel College and retired from Pharmacy Data Management.
27 First News
James Louis Riddle, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Louis Riddle, 85, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Wickshire in Poland. He was born August 16, 1937, in Youngstown. James was a graduate of Boardman High School and a United States Marines veteran. He worked for Warren Consolidated Steel as an information technologist.
27 First News
John Michael Pokrivnak, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Michael Pokrivnak passed away Friday morning, January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family and the amazing staff of Southern Care In-Home Hospice. John, known by his family and friends as “Pokey” or “Butch”, was born September 26, 1944 in Youngstown,...
27 First News
David A. Dubos, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Dubos, 69, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Thursday afternoon, January 12, 2023, at his home. David was born May 8, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of the late Albert and Louise Bezzarro Dubos and was a lifelong area resident. He attended Sts....
27 First News
Pete E. Sollitto, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pete E. Sollitto, 63, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home. He was born December 31, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Carl R. and the late Marjorie L. (Humes) Sollitto. Pete was retired from Valeo-GM as...
27 First News
Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, 39 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Pugh She was born July 17, 1983 Youngstown, Ohio. She was employed by Blue Ribbon dry cleaners. She was a 2001 graduate...
27 First News
Sandra A. Reda, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra A. Reda, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023. Sandy was born in Youngstown on December 26, 1946, the daughter of John and Anna Kandrach Slivka. Sandy attended both St. Luke and St. Dominic Church. She was a homemaker. In her spare...
27 First News
Dolores Ann Pascarella, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Ann Pascarella passed away in Youngstown, Ohio on January 11, 2023, after battling COPD for years; which was then compromised by Covid and pneumonia for several weeks. She was 71 years old. Dolores was born in Youngstown Ohio on August 19, 1951 to first...
27 First News
Janet Lillian Metz, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lillian Metz, 82, of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her residence from her long battle with Alzheimer’s. Janet was born on May 13, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James R. McWilliams and Mary (Krah) McWilliams. She...
27 First News
Christos “Chris” Sarigianopoulos, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chris Sarigianopoulos, 92, of Campbell, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Chris was born on December 23, 1930 in Agrínion, Greece and moved to the United States in 1961. He was a loving and devoted husband to Irene, father, grandfather and brother. He...
27 First News
Gregory B. Budd, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory B. Budd, 67 of Austintown, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his residence. Gregory was born May 25, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of the late Oliver and Geraldine (Gilchrist) Budd and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Austintown Fitch and...
27 First News
Charles A. Bark, Jr., East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reverend Charles A. Bark, Jr., age 84, of East Palestine, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home in East Palestine. He was born on June 1, 1938, in Pennsylvania, son of the late Dr. Charles and Mildred Maitland Bark. Charlie was a...
27 First News
William Arthur Straitiff, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Arthur Straitiff, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023. His last years were spent at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland, where he received wonderful, compassionate care. He was born on March 19, 1930, the son of the late William A. and Doris...
27 First News
Shari B. Tenney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shari B. Tenney, 60, died Thursday, January 12, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Shari was born August 31, 1962 at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Lloyd and Evelyn Howse Bryant. She graduated from high school in 1980 and enjoyed...
27 First News
Ronnie Lee Shay, Windham, Ohio
WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronnie Lee Shay, age 76, a veteran and longtime resident of Windham, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023, surrounded by family. Ronnie was born in Kingwood, West Virginia on November 27, 1946 to his parents Russell Ronald Shay and Betty McGinnis Shay, both...
27 First News
Albert Magrini, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Magrini, 82, left this earth for eternal life, Sunday, January 15 at his home in Youngstown, surrounded by his family. He was born May 14, 1941 in Stump Creek, Pennsylvania, to parents Amelia and Mariano Magrini. He graduated from Sykesville High School, Pennsylvania, in...
