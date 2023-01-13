Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘The Mandalorian’: Directors Of ‘Minari,’ ‘Spider-Verse’ & More Helming Episodes In Season 3
Last night, Disney and Lucasfilm unveiled the latest trailer for “The Mandalorian” Season 3. Though many people just were excited to see the new footage from the upcoming batch of episodes, the studio went further and announced the list of directors who worked on the season. Much like previous seasons, the names include some familiar faces but some exciting new additions, as well.
theplaylist.net
James Gunn Explains Adam Warlock’s “Complicated” Position In ‘Guardians 3’: “He’s Basically A Baby”
While fans are definitely excited by the return of the core members of the Guardians in the upcoming film, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” there’s this tendency for people to be more jazzed about the introduction of new Marvel characters, particularly those with huge lore implications. In ‘Vol. 3,’ the biggest introduction is likely Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter, in the film. But he may not be exactly what Marvel diehards are expecting, according to filmmaker James Gunn.
theplaylist.net
Gaspar Noé’s ‘Irreversible: Straight Cut’ Finally Comes To The U.S. In Feb, A Chronological Restoration Of One Of Cinema’s Most Infamous Films
One night. An unforgivable act. A tale told in reverse. Often regarded as a masterpiece but also one of the most infamous films in cinema history that is despised in many circles for its gratuitous sexual violence, Gaspar Noé’s (“Climax,” “Enter the Void,” “Vortex”) slammed audiences with “Irréversible” in 2002. It’s a film that basically is told in reverse order depicting the events of a tragic night in Paris as two men attempt to avenge the brutal rape and beating of the woman they love.
theplaylist.net
‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’ Adds Directors Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg & Gandja Monteiro
Like what Jac Schaeffer did as the creator, head writer, and executive producer of Marvel’s “WandaVision,” arguably the best Marvel Disney+ show to date? Well, you might be happy about the recent development of “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.”. Essentially a sequel or follow-up to “WandaVision,” ‘Coven...
theplaylist.net
Todd Field Wanted To Direct ‘Revolutionary Road’ & Originally Saw ‘Little Children’ As A Miniseries
When you trace the filmmaking career of Todd Field, you start to see how the filmmaker has had just an incredible number of projects fall apart or just not come together. This is shown in his filmography, where there are huge gaps in his output. He seems to be one of the preeminent examples of a filmmaker who just doesn’t seem to land his original idea and then settles for something else, only to then see that resulting project be immensely beloved. And that is perfectly encapsulated in his quest to adapt Richard Yates’ novel, “Revolutionary Road,” into a feature film.
theplaylist.net
No, Vin Diesel Won’t Be In An ‘Avatar’ Film Despite Teasing That He Would
Vin Diesel just loves being part of big things. Even when he was already attached to be Groot in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” the actor was lobbying and teasing that he might star in an “Inhumans” film. And yes, a while ago, when he was touring the set of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” he posted a video that made it seem like he would show up in that franchise as well. However, according to producer Jon Landau, that is not the case, at all.
theplaylist.net
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Tops Critics Choice Awards Winners [Complete List]
Is there a televised award that means less to people in Hollywood than a Golden Globe? The People’s Choice Award, sure, but that at least has fan voting behind it. The “and I’m telling you I’m not going” award is the Critics Choice Awards which barely kept its deal with The CW to air the 2023 proceedings. This year’s big “winners”? “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Better Call Saul” and “Abbott Elementary”
theplaylist.net
25 Most Anticipated Films At The Sundance Film Festival
The Sundance Film Festival is back in Park City. Really. It’s really happening this time. We swear. America’s greatest film festival (well, at one time, it deserved that title, let’s see moving forward…) is returning to the chilly confines of an in-person event in Utah after a two-year pandemic break. Will there be parties? Will people crash the festival? Will any premiere lead to an old-fashioned all-night bidding war? Those questions are hard to answer now, but there is one thing we know: moviegoers will be in attendance, and many screenings have already sold out (many, though, in case you’re looking to crash last minute, have not).
theplaylist.net
‘Gambit’: Channing Tatum Admits It’s Time To “Spiritually, Emotionally, Kind Of Mentally” Let Go Of His ‘X-Men’ Spinoff Film
There have been a number of big franchise films over the years, that have had a ton of stops and stars but would eventually get made and become really successful. Most recently, it happened with “Uncharted,” which went through a number of directors and years of delays before becoming a hit in 2022. And the best example is “Deadpool,” which was all but dead at Fox before finally getting made after test footage leaked and eventually would go on to be one of the biggest superhero franchises currently running. For years, people thought Channing Tatum’s passion project, the “X-Men” spinoff film, “Gambit,” would be one of those stories. Alas, that doesn’t appear to be the case, and the actor is finally coming to terms with it.
theplaylist.net
‘Godland’ Trailer: Hlynur Pálmason’s Cannes Drama Evokes Herzog’s Explorations & The Spare Spiritualism Of Martin Scorsese’s ‘Silence’
In our review of Hlynur Pálmason’s “Godland,” an acclaimed drama that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, we described the film as a “hypnotic, spiritual, slow-cinema look at 19th century Iceland.” By all accounts, the film was a mix of the spartan, quiet explorers featured in the films of Werner Herzog, which meets the spiritual aspects of Martin Scorsese’s stark and spare religious drama, “Silence.” We dug “Godland” so much that we put it on our list of The 25 Best Films Of 2023 We’ve Already Seen, aka 2022 festival movies we already reviewed that are coming out this year.
theplaylist.net
Tom Cruise Helped Todd Field Save ‘In The Bedroom’ From Harvey Weinstein’s Scissorhands
If you don’t know the story of filmmaker Todd Field, who directed the critically-acclaimed “Tár” (our review) this year with Cate Blanchett, it goes a little bit like this. An actor in small indies, and some blockbusters (Jan De Bont’s “Twister”), Field moved up to writing and directing and knocked it out of the park on his first try. His directorial debut, “In The Bedroom” (2001), was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Actress, Supporting Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay. His follow-up, “Little Children,” was nominated for three Academy Awards, and it seemed like the world was Field’s oyster for the rest of his career.
theplaylist.net
‘X-Men’: Giancarlo Esposito Thanks Fans Casting Him As Charles Xavier & Would Love To Join The MCU
With Marvel Studios always teasing what’s to come, whether it’s a new character or an entirely new franchise, with its big Phase announcements, there is consistently rabid fan-casting, as people desperately try to come up with who they think is one of the best options for these characters. Lately, one of the most popular fan-castings out there is Giancarlo Esposito as Professor Charles Xavier in the rebooted “X-Men” franchise. And according to the actor, he’s definitely not upset over this fan discussion. In fact, he wants to encourage more of it.
Comments / 0