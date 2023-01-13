ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

whopam.com

Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville

Clarksville Gas and Water has put mandatory water restrictions in place effective immediately for all Clarksville residents. According to a news release, the restrictions, along with stage two of the water conservation contingency plan, are in place due to a water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Repairs are underway, but it is unknown when repairs might be complete.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Water outage reported in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A water outage is being reported in Clarksville as Clarksville Gas & Water repairs a water main leak at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. The city says the Ashland Hills area from the intersection of Madison Street and Holly Circle...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Helping Hand Radio Auction Now At $73,416

Paris, Tenn.–With the $5,521 raised Monday, the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction has now raised an unofficial total of $73,416 for this year. Each year, thousands of dollars are raised for over 80 non-profit and public service groups. Donating 13 slates of items today were the W.G. Rhea...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Sgt. Tony Hutcherson Receives Drum Major For Justice Award

Paris, Tenn.–Paris Police Sgt. Tony Hutcherson received the Drum Major for Justice Award at last night’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Sgt. Hutcherson retired December 31 after 35 years with the Paris Police Department. Former Paris Police Chief Chuck Elizondo said Hutcherson...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Native Dr. Bobby Jones Honored With Exhibit At National Museum

Nashville, Tenn.–A new exhibit on display at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville pays tribute to Paris Native Dr. Bobby Jones. The 83-year-old music legend has won accolades galore over the course of his career, including Grammy and Dove Awards. The exhibit is called, “Living Legends: Dr. Bobby Jones” and museum-goers will experience displays that celebrate his historic long-running Gospel show on Black Entertainment Television (BET) and the four decades of his career. Dr. Jones has made appearances in Paris over the years, including the dedication of a portrait of him which hangs at the Krider Performing Arts Center and the unveiling of a Tennessee Music Pathways marker honoring him in the downtown Paris Plaza.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

The Hearth restaurant reopens in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — One local city welcomes back a favorite option for dining in town. The Hearth has officially reopened under new ownership at 613 North Lindell Street in Martin. According to a social media post, customers can expect a lot of changes, including new renovations. The post also...
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Elizabeth Jeanette Cartwright

Mrs. Elizabeth Jeanette Cartwright, 79, of Hickman, Kentucky, passed away Saturday at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Funeral services for Mrs. Cartwright will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Obion County Memorial Gardens.
HICKMAN, KY
radionwtn.com

Grand Opening Baptist Memorial-UC Women’s Health Center Tuesday

Union City Tenn–The public is invited to the Grand Opening of the Baptist Memorial-Union City Physician Office Building featuring Women’s Health Center. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 17. The grand opening for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City’s Phyisician Office Building will include tours of...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

After Great First Week, Helping Hand Now At $67,392

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction had a great day Saturday to close out a great first week. With $20,000 raised Saturday, the grand total raised so far this year is at $67,392. With a small army of volunteers, Helping Hand raises thousands of dollars each year for over 80 non-profit and public service groups.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Caroline McGaugh

Mrs. Caroline McGaugh, 76, of Union City, passed away at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her home. Caroline (or “Lines,” as many knew her) was born Thursday, March 28, 1946, in Union City, daughter of the late Floyd and Edith (Poor) Robinson. She worked for many...
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Lexington students hospitalized after inhaling Delta-9

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students at a local school were hospitalized after arriving to campus impaired. Friday morning, tipsters alerted us to a law enforcement and ambulance presence at Lexington High School. We reached out to Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, who says an incident involving drugs is...
LEXINGTON, TN
whopam.com

Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident

A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
CERULEAN, KY
KFVS12

Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
MAYFIELD, KY

