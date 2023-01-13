Read full article on original website
Related
whopam.com
Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville
Clarksville Gas and Water has put mandatory water restrictions in place effective immediately for all Clarksville residents. According to a news release, the restrictions, along with stage two of the water conservation contingency plan, are in place due to a water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Repairs are underway, but it is unknown when repairs might be complete.
WSMV
Water outage reported in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A water outage is being reported in Clarksville as Clarksville Gas & Water repairs a water main leak at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. The city says the Ashland Hills area from the intersection of Madison Street and Holly Circle...
Major water line ruptures in Clarksville, water restrictions in place
According to the City of Clarksville, mandatory water restrictions are effective immediately after a 30-inch water transmission line leak. Emergency repairs are underway.
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Radio Auction Now At $73,416
Paris, Tenn.–With the $5,521 raised Monday, the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction has now raised an unofficial total of $73,416 for this year. Each year, thousands of dollars are raised for over 80 non-profit and public service groups. Donating 13 slates of items today were the W.G. Rhea...
radionwtn.com
Sgt. Tony Hutcherson Receives Drum Major For Justice Award
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Police Sgt. Tony Hutcherson received the Drum Major for Justice Award at last night’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Sgt. Hutcherson retired December 31 after 35 years with the Paris Police Department. Former Paris Police Chief Chuck Elizondo said Hutcherson...
Schools closed in Montgomery County due to Clarksville water main break
Students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School will spend Tuesday at home due to a water main break. District officials announced all schools would be closed because of water outages and mandatory water restrictions.
32-mile natural gas pipeline project in Dickson County sparks controversy
When these neighbors say they have safety concerns about a new 32-mile gas pipeline project in Dickson County, it's because some of them have seen it go horribly before.
radionwtn.com
Paris Native Dr. Bobby Jones Honored With Exhibit At National Museum
Nashville, Tenn.–A new exhibit on display at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville pays tribute to Paris Native Dr. Bobby Jones. The 83-year-old music legend has won accolades galore over the course of his career, including Grammy and Dove Awards. The exhibit is called, “Living Legends: Dr. Bobby Jones” and museum-goers will experience displays that celebrate his historic long-running Gospel show on Black Entertainment Television (BET) and the four decades of his career. Dr. Jones has made appearances in Paris over the years, including the dedication of a portrait of him which hangs at the Krider Performing Arts Center and the unveiling of a Tennessee Music Pathways marker honoring him in the downtown Paris Plaza.
WBBJ
The Hearth restaurant reopens in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — One local city welcomes back a favorite option for dining in town. The Hearth has officially reopened under new ownership at 613 North Lindell Street in Martin. According to a social media post, customers can expect a lot of changes, including new renovations. The post also...
radionwtn.com
Baptist-Union City’s Physician Office Building & Women’s Health Center Grand Opening
Union City, Tenn.–The ringing of bells marked the grand opening of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City’s Physician Office Building and Women’s Health Clinic Tuesday morning. Tours of the Women’s Health Clinic were held along with the grand opening. Speakers included Jason Little, president and CEO, Baptist Memorial...
KFVS12
Two Paducah, Ky. residents charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to drug-related charges for two Paducah, Ky. residents. On Monday, January 16, a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Brown Street near Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said the driver, Ronald L. Hoyle, 37, and the passenger of...
radionwtn.com
Elizabeth Jeanette Cartwright
Mrs. Elizabeth Jeanette Cartwright, 79, of Hickman, Kentucky, passed away Saturday at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Funeral services for Mrs. Cartwright will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Obion County Memorial Gardens.
radionwtn.com
Grand Opening Baptist Memorial-UC Women’s Health Center Tuesday
Union City Tenn–The public is invited to the Grand Opening of the Baptist Memorial-Union City Physician Office Building featuring Women’s Health Center. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 17. The grand opening for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City’s Phyisician Office Building will include tours of...
radionwtn.com
After Great First Week, Helping Hand Now At $67,392
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction had a great day Saturday to close out a great first week. With $20,000 raised Saturday, the grand total raised so far this year is at $67,392. With a small army of volunteers, Helping Hand raises thousands of dollars each year for over 80 non-profit and public service groups.
radionwtn.com
Caroline McGaugh
Mrs. Caroline McGaugh, 76, of Union City, passed away at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her home. Caroline (or “Lines,” as many knew her) was born Thursday, March 28, 1946, in Union City, daughter of the late Floyd and Edith (Poor) Robinson. She worked for many...
Three Middle TN cities among hottest ZIP codes of 2022: report
It's no surprise that affordability remained a top concern among prospective homebuyers as mortgage rates spiked in 2022, but you still might may have a tough time guessing last year's "hottest" ZIP codes, according to one study.
WBBJ
Lexington students hospitalized after inhaling Delta-9
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students at a local school were hospitalized after arriving to campus impaired. Friday morning, tipsters alerted us to a law enforcement and ambulance presence at Lexington High School. We reached out to Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, who says an incident involving drugs is...
WSMV
Several lanes at Clarksville intersection closed after wreck with injuries
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevards at Charlemagne Boulevard. Police said the crash happened at 9:13 p.m. All southbound lanes are shut down and only one northbound lane is open. Officials are diverting drivers onto...
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
