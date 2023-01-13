Read full article on original website
Brian Walshe charged in Ana Walshe's murder in Massachusetts
Ana Walshe was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2023, shortly after she rang in the New Year with her husband and their mutual friend at the family's home.
whdh.com
Plow truck collides with another car in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A plow truck was involved in a crash in Chelmsford Monday morning. The vehicle was seen being loaded onto a tow truck. Another car was seen smashed up in front of a home, nearly hitting the building. The crash happened as snow was making streets slick.
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
nbcboston.com
Missing Framingham Woman Found in Boston, Police Say
Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, say a woman who was previously reported missing has been found in Boston. Authorities said Monday that 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo had not been seen since Jan. 12. On Tuesday, police said she has been located and is with family. The Framingham Police Department thanked the public...
Ana Walshe was making plans for future, buying more property before disappearance: source
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
WMUR.com
Investigation into disappearance of Massachusetts woman continues for third week
COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a missing mother from Cohasset, Massachusetts, is now entering its third week. Ana Walshe, 39, has not been seen since New Year's Day. Her husband, Brian Walshe, 47, remains held on $500,000 bail on accusations he misled investigators. Potential pieces of evidence in...
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
capecod.com
Updated 12:45 PM: As snow continues, multiple crashes reported including FedEx delivery truck rollover on Route 25
WAREHAM – Continued snowfall Monday morning led to a continuation of numerous motor vehicle crashes. Most were “fender benders” with no serious injuries. In Wareham, a FedEx delivery truck overturned on Route 25 eastbound. The driver was not injured. 12:45 PM update: Sandwich officials responded to Greenway...
WCVB
Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished
BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
tewksburycarnation.org
Updated: Hanover Pulls Out of Ames Pond Project
40B development was opposed by neighbors; zoning was frozen, per Johnson. The Hanover Company has canceled its plan to purchase the property at 300 Ames Pond Drive and build a 300-unit 40B rental housing development on the site, according to Town Manager Richard Montuori. The company did not immediately respond...
whdh.com
Fire destroys home in Middleton
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
Arlington police arrest 3 men for alleged home improvement scam
Police said the scam is commonly used to target elderly people. Arlington police arrested three men Friday for allegedly scamming an elderly resident using a common home improvement scheme. Peter Gilheny, 21, of Quincy, was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, larceny by false pretenses over $250, unlicensed...
WCVB
Busy Cape Cod road shut down after crash rips down utility lines
ORLEANS, Mass. — A busy Cape Cod road was shut down and power impacted in some homes after a crash involving a pickup truck early Sunday morning. According to Orleans, Massachusetts, police, the crash happened near the intersection with Route 6A and Bakers Pond Road, near the Brewster town line.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 9, 2023: Tewksbury Man Arrested On OUI Drug Charges; Burlington Man Served Summons
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, January 9, 2023:. James Mark Devine (51, Burlington) was served a summons for Motor Vehicle Lights Violation and License Plate Number Violation. (1:33am) Police assisted a tractor trailer unit in turning around in Concord Street parking...
Dracut man to pay off mortgage, buy car after winning $1M prize on $10 scratch ticket
DRACUT, Mass. — A Dracut man says he plans to pay off his mortgage and buy a new car after he recently won $1 million on a $10 scratch ticket. Michael Vallante opted to receive his “4,000,000 Mayhem” prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
fallriverreporter.com
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
Transit Police announces sudden death of active duty K9
BOSTON — Transit Police announced that one of the four-legged members of the department has passed away suddenly. Mikee, a 10-year-old active duty K9 died after 9 years working for Transit Police. “Mikee’s high drive and his performance were a direct reflection of his and Officer Gonzalez’s work ethic/professionalism,”...
capecod.com
Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
capecod.com
Rider injured in fall from horse in Harwich
HARWICH – A rider was injured after reportedly falling from a horse in Harwich late Sunday morning. Crews were called to True North Farm on Queen Anne Road sometime after 11:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
whdh.com
Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA
ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
