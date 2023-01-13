ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

whdh.com

Plow truck collides with another car in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A plow truck was involved in a crash in Chelmsford Monday morning. The vehicle was seen being loaded onto a tow truck. Another car was seen smashed up in front of a home, nearly hitting the building. The crash happened as snow was making streets slick.
CHELMSFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Missing Framingham Woman Found in Boston, Police Say

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, say a woman who was previously reported missing has been found in Boston. Authorities said Monday that 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo had not been seen since Jan. 12. On Tuesday, police said she has been located and is with family. The Framingham Police Department thanked the public...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished

BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
BOSTON, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Updated: Hanover Pulls Out of Ames Pond Project

40B development was opposed by neighbors; zoning was frozen, per Johnson. The Hanover Company has canceled its plan to purchase the property at 300 Ames Pond Drive and build a 300-unit 40B rental housing development on the site, according to Town Manager Richard Montuori. The company did not immediately respond...
HANOVER, MA
whdh.com

Fire destroys home in Middleton

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
MIDDLETON, MA
Boston

Arlington police arrest 3 men for alleged home improvement scam

Police said the scam is commonly used to target elderly people. Arlington police arrested three men Friday for allegedly scamming an elderly resident using a common home improvement scheme. Peter Gilheny, 21, of Quincy, was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, larceny by false pretenses over $250, unlicensed...
ARLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Busy Cape Cod road shut down after crash rips down utility lines

ORLEANS, Mass. — A busy Cape Cod road was shut down and power impacted in some homes after a crash involving a pickup truck early Sunday morning. According to Orleans, Massachusetts, police, the crash happened near the intersection with Route 6A and Bakers Pond Road, near the Brewster town line.
ORLEANS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing

A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Transit Police announces sudden death of active duty K9

BOSTON — Transit Police announced that one of the four-legged members of the department has passed away suddenly. Mikee, a 10-year-old active duty K9 died after 9 years working for Transit Police. “Mikee’s high drive and his performance were a direct reflection of his and Officer Gonzalez’s work ethic/professionalism,”...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Rider injured in fall from horse in Harwich

HARWICH – A rider was injured after reportedly falling from a horse in Harwich late Sunday morning. Crews were called to True North Farm on Queen Anne Road sometime after 11:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
HARWICH, MA
whdh.com

Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

