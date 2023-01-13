ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker Merrill Transfer To Wake Forest

By Evan Crowell
 4 days ago

Former Tennessee wide receiver Walker Merrill has announced that he will transfer to Wake Forest to further his football career.

Transfers are beginning to decide where they will next continue their football careers. The window closes on January 18; after that, players cannot enter the portal until spring practices close in May.

Therefore, fans should expect many announcements within the next week. Former Tennessee wideout Walker Merrill made his decision public on Thursday , as he is on to Wake Forest to play for the Demon Deacons.

Merrill hails from Nashville, Tennessee, and signed with the orange and white in the 2021 cycle . He logged eight catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 season.

He stands 6-1 and 195 lbs. and will be a major asset for the Demon Deacons. Merrill may have been an odd man out in the 2023 rotation for Tennessee with several impressive returning offensive weapons.

Furthermore, the Volunteers added wide receiver Dont'e Thornton through the portal . Thornton played for Oregon for two seasons, finishing the 2022 season with seventeen catches for 366 yards and a touchdown.

Head coach Josh Heupel has done an excellent job of stacking receivers during his tenure in Knoxville. Despite the loss of Merrill, the Volunteers have a strong receiver room heading into next year.

