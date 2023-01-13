Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer
Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
Only 7 Teams Were Ranked In Every AP Poll This Season
The final AP poll of the 2022 college football season was released a few days ago and there weren't too many surprises at the top. But while TCU may have shocked the world by getting as far as they did, they weren't ranked in the poll all season. Per FOX Sports, there were only seven teams that ...
Nebraska Wide Receiver Reportedly Changes Transfer Decision
After fears that Nebraska would lose wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda to the transfer portal, it appears he's not leaving Lincoln just yet. Per On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz, the junior wideout has withdrawn his name from the portal, which could turn out to be a huge win for Matt Rhule and ...
2 UW Football Position Battles That Stand Out Above the Rest
We spotlight what could be the top competition on each side of the ball.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Centre Daily
How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
College football 2022 season: USC, Tennessee, TCU among 10 programs that made biggest leap
Each college football season, there are teams that disappoint and others that excel. And now that we've reached the offseason, it's the perfect time to review which programs made the most significant progress in 2022. There were plenty of great moments throughout the sport this past season and a handful of teams on this list -- USC, Tennessee and TCU included -- were involved in them.
Late, Legendary Mike Leach Greatly Influenced New Clemson OC Garrett Riley
Garrett Riley calls Mike Leach, who died on Dec. 12, 2022, while he was the head coach at Mississippi State, "one of the biggest influences" on his life.
Zachariah Branch, 5-star wide receiver and USC signee, wins 'fastest man' at Polynesian Bowl practice
USC Trojans signee and Bishop Gorman (Nevada) five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been the top-rated pass-catcher in the country for months, according to 247Sports. And in his farewell to high school football, electric playmaker has only elevated his stock. During the Under Armour ...
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is at home on 49ers staff
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is now on the San Francisco 49ers staff, which feels like home for him with connections to other staff and players.
Hunter Maldonado exits Saturday’s game after ‘struggling to breathe’
LARAMIE -- Hunter Maldonado left Saturday night's 85-68 home loss to Boise State with 3:03 remaining and was taken to the trainer's room where he was "struggling to breathe," according to Jeff Linder. Wyoming's third-year head coach was clearly sidetracked during his brief postgame press conference, which lasted less than...
Polynesian Bowl Recruiting Notebook
The Polynesian Bowl brought out some of the top players from across the country. Here’s a behind the scenes look at some of the more intriguing recruitments in this year’s class. – Duce Robinson, the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end, is due to arrive in Honolulu on...
College football rankings: TCU's Sonny Dykes tops CBS Sports grades for first-year Power 5 coaches in 2022
The college football season ended this week in Inglewood, Calif., with Georgia routing TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship. But TCU coach Sonny Dykes was one of 29 first-year head coaches in the FBS, and with little question, had the most success out of any coach in his first season. That earned him the highest grade in the CBS Sports first-year coaches' grades.
USC football: Offensive lineman Justin Dedich announces return to Trojans
Dedich will play center in 2023
247Sports
Utah LB Andrew Mata’afa has announced he will enter the transfer portal
On Tuesday, Utah’s veteran linebacker Andrew Mata'afa announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. After five years with the program, Mata’afa enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Mata’afa was unable to break through on the defensive side of the ball during his time at Utah. However, he played a vital role on special teams and as a leader on the team. In his five years, he appeared in 38 games and totaled 21 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, and 2 pass break-ups.
