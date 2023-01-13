The No. 7 ranked Texas Longhorns face a huge week on the road in Big 12 play. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. The Longhorns (15-2, 4-1) are in Ames, Iowa tonight to take on No. 12 Iowa State (13-3, 4-1) in the first of two conference meetings between the two programs. It will be one of those weird portal homecomings for Texas sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 43 MINUTES AGO