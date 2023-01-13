ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

Texas Hoops: No. 7 Texas travels to No. 12 Iowa State

The No. 7 ranked Texas Longhorns face a huge week on the road in Big 12 play. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. The Longhorns (15-2, 4-1) are in Ames, Iowa tonight to take on No. 12 Iowa State (13-3, 4-1) in the first of two conference meetings between the two programs. It will be one of those weird portal homecomings for Texas sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

NC State basketball opponent scouting report: Georgia Tech

NC State basketball 14-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC and facing a quick turnaround after an emotional overtime home win over ranked Miami on Saturday afternoon. The win has the Pack at No. 26 in the updated Associated Press ranking. NC State is back on the road for a two-game road-stretch this week, starting Tuesday evening at Georgia Tech.
ATLANTA, GA

