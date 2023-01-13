HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The parent of one of the students connected to an alleged abuse case at Ocean Bay Elementary is suing the school and the district. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday by John Doe, who is listed as the parent of Jane Doe, who is described as a non-verbal special needs student who attended Ocean Bay Elementary School from August 2021 – May 2022.

