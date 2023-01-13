Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Hearing scheduled for Horry County Schools principal charged in alleged abuse case
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Horry County elementary school principal facing charges related to an alleged child abuse case. Grace McColgan and Ocean Bay Elementary principal Rebecca Schroyer were arrested in November 2022. McColgan faces six counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, while Schroyer is charged with two counts of failing to report child abuse or neglect.
WMBF
1 in custody, 1 wanted in ongoing Horry County police investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -A woman wanted by the Horry County Police Department is in custody, according to online booking records. Online booking records show Samantha Watts, 40, of Green Sea, was taken into custody late Monday night. The Horry County Police Department said Sunday that Samantha Watts and 19-year-old...
Woman, 3 juveniles in custody after missing person in Horry County found dead, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were taken into custody after a missing person out of Horry County was found dead, according to the Horry County Police Department. Samantha Watts, 40, was taken into custody Monday evening in the Loris area, police said. Police said in a Facebook post on Sunday that Watts was […]
Murrells Inlet woman pleads guilty to obstruction of justice in 2019 death of husband who was found under Myrtle Beach property
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Murrells Inlet woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction of justice connected to the 2019 death of her husband. The Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Irene Killen Clodfelter, 78, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice “without a recommendation from prosecutors or any negotiation.” Hubert Clodfelter was […]
wpde.com
Horry County police help 4-year-old celebrate birthday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County boys in blue helped a 4-year-old celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Police said they joined Junior Officer Oli for his special day. The North Precinct team visited with him and his family and even flashed some blue lights. As a...
WYFF4.com
Former employee charged with armed robbery at SC restaurant, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Police inMyrtle Beach say a face covering didn't help hide the identity of a former employee accused of robbing a McDonald's while armed with a gun. Gino Deleon White, 22, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery following an investigation into three armed robberies that happened Sunday, police said.
WMBF
Mullins Police Department seeks help from neighboring agency amidst staffing issues
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s not always easy to ask for help, but Mullins Police Department Captain Phil Mostowski knew it was the department’s only choice. The department has been dealing with staffing issues as there are not enough officers for patrol and those who are available are being overworked.
WMBF
Parent sues Horry County Schools, Ocean Bay Elementary in connection to suspected abuse case
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The parent of one of the students connected to an alleged abuse case at Ocean Bay Elementary is suing the school and the district. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday by John Doe, who is listed as the parent of Jane Doe, who is described as a non-verbal special needs student who attended Ocean Bay Elementary School from August 2021 – May 2022.
FOX Carolina
Mother suing HCS, bus driver after daughter allegedly fell out of a moving school bus
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County mother is suing the school district after her child fell out of a moving school bus. According to the lawsuit, the Horry County Schools’ student fell out the emergency exit door of a school bus as it traveled down the road at about 20 mph.
WMBF
Report: Robbery victim held at gunpoint, forced to drive to Conway area cemetery
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a victim told police he was stopped while driving by an armed person and then robbed. The victim told officers that around 6 a.m. Sunday he was driving down Santee Road off Highway 701 South when a person walking the road pointed a gun and made him stop.
Police: Bicyclist hit, killed in Market Common identified; driver was distracted
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist who was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common has died, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The Horry County Coroner identified the bicyclist as Gail Rapp. She was taken to the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment […]
43rd annual ‘Be the Dream’ forum in Conway to focus on housing, gun violence
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — For 43 years, the Conway-Horry MLK Planning Committee has presented the ‘Be the Dream’ forum as a way to get community members talking. Each year, the forum focuses on different pressing topics in the community. Past discussions have included such things as rebounding from COVID, progress in education and environmental racism. […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach McDonald's employees recognize suspect during robbery: Report
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An arrest was made Sunday after several armed robberies were reported in Myrtle Beach earlier in the day. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the suspect was taken into custody just after 6 p.m. Gino Deleon White, 22, is charged with two counts of...
Fire heavily damages Surfside Beach-area home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Tuesday morning displaced two residents and heavily damaged a home in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews responded at 8:37 a.m. to Heathmuir Drive, HCFR said. The fire is under control, and there were no injuries. HCFR said the residents will be assisted […]
myhorrynews.com
Bicyclist killed in collision at Myrtle Beach intersection
A bicyclist died after she was struck by a vehicle at a Myrtle Beach intersection on Jan. 2, the Horry County Coroner's Office said in a release. Officials said Gail Rapp died a day after being hit at the intersection of Coventry Boulevard and Buckingham Avenue in the Market Common area.
19-year-old missing from Dillon County found safe, sheriff’s office says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old reported missing in Dillon County has been found safe, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at WFHS being placed on house arrest, family says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A hearing that took place Thursday afternoon before S.C. Family Court judge for a 16-year-old boy accused of pushing another 16-year-old off of a balcony last Wednesday morning at West Florence High School resulting in the suspect being placed on house arrest and released to the custody of his mother, according to suspect's mother Tiwana Ingram.
wpde.com
Police investigating robbery at Florence tobacco, vape store
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a robbery Saturday morning at 101 Tobacco and Vape store on Pamplico Highway in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said a man walked in the store, jumped over the counter and began taking items from...
WMBF
Coroner: Woman dies in Conway house fire, investigation underway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a house fire in Conway, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the blaze at Claridy Road at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Conway Fire Department and the Horry County Police Department were also at the scene.
Crews battle brush fire in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the area of Cedar Street and 3rd Avenue South. A Myrtle Beach Fire Department spokesman said the fire is behind a building but that it has not spread to any structures. Cedar Street is between 3rd Avenue South […]
Comments / 0