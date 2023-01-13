ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMBF

Hearing scheduled for Horry County Schools principal charged in alleged abuse case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Horry County elementary school principal facing charges related to an alleged child abuse case. Grace McColgan and Ocean Bay Elementary principal Rebecca Schroyer were arrested in November 2022. McColgan faces six counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, while Schroyer is charged with two counts of failing to report child abuse or neglect.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 in custody, 1 wanted in ongoing Horry County police investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -A woman wanted by the Horry County Police Department is in custody, according to online booking records. Online booking records show Samantha Watts, 40, of Green Sea, was taken into custody late Monday night. The Horry County Police Department said Sunday that Samantha Watts and 19-year-old...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Murrells Inlet woman pleads guilty to obstruction of justice in 2019 death of husband who was found under Myrtle Beach property

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Murrells Inlet woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction of justice connected to the 2019 death of her husband. The Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Irene Killen Clodfelter, 78, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice “without a recommendation from prosecutors or any negotiation.” Hubert Clodfelter was […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

Horry County police help 4-year-old celebrate birthday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County boys in blue helped a 4-year-old celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Police said they joined Junior Officer Oli for his special day. The North Precinct team visited with him and his family and even flashed some blue lights. As a...
WYFF4.com

Former employee charged with armed robbery at SC restaurant, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Police inMyrtle Beach say a face covering didn't help hide the identity of a former employee accused of robbing a McDonald's while armed with a gun. Gino Deleon White, 22, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery following an investigation into three armed robberies that happened Sunday, police said.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Parent sues Horry County Schools, Ocean Bay Elementary in connection to suspected abuse case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The parent of one of the students connected to an alleged abuse case at Ocean Bay Elementary is suing the school and the district. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday by John Doe, who is listed as the parent of Jane Doe, who is described as a non-verbal special needs student who attended Ocean Bay Elementary School from August 2021 – May 2022.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Fire heavily damages Surfside Beach-area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Tuesday morning displaced two residents and heavily damaged a home in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews responded at 8:37 a.m. to Heathmuir Drive, HCFR said. The fire is under control, and there were no injuries. HCFR said the residents will be assisted […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Bicyclist killed in collision at Myrtle Beach intersection

A bicyclist died after she was struck by a vehicle at a Myrtle Beach intersection on Jan. 2, the Horry County Coroner's Office said in a release. Officials said Gail Rapp died a day after being hit at the intersection of Coventry Boulevard and Buckingham Avenue in the Market Common area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Teen charged in balcony incident at WFHS being placed on house arrest, family says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A hearing that took place Thursday afternoon before S.C. Family Court judge for a 16-year-old boy accused of pushing another 16-year-old off of a balcony last Wednesday morning at West Florence High School resulting in the suspect being placed on house arrest and released to the custody of his mother, according to suspect's mother Tiwana Ingram.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating robbery at Florence tobacco, vape store

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a robbery Saturday morning at 101 Tobacco and Vape store on Pamplico Highway in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said a man walked in the store, jumped over the counter and began taking items from...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Coroner: Woman dies in Conway house fire, investigation underway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a house fire in Conway, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the blaze at Claridy Road at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Conway Fire Department and the Horry County Police Department were also at the scene.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Crews battle brush fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the area of Cedar Street and 3rd Avenue South. A Myrtle Beach Fire Department spokesman said the fire is behind a building but that it has not spread to any structures. Cedar Street is between 3rd Avenue South […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

