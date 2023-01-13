Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cocktail bar The Perfect Round to open new location in Sugar Land
Craft cocktail bar The Perfect Round will open a new location in early February at 18730 University Blvd., Sugar Land. (Courtesy The Perfect Round) Craft cocktail bar The Perfect Round will open a new location in early February at 18730 University Blvd., Sugar Land. In addition to handcrafted cocktails made with fresh ingredients, the bar will feature three indoor golfing simulators, where patrons can access 200 courses and a driving range, Director of Operations Michael Downing said.
Mason jar sundaes, waffles: 4 businesses coming soon to The Woodlands area
Graze Craze is slated to open in The Woodlands area in early February. (Courtesy Graze Craze) Graze Craze, Surreal Creamery, Sugaring NY and Dolly Llama are slated to open in The Woodlands area in 2023. 1. A Dolly Llama location is under construction at Metropark Square, according to Daniel Moon...
Randall Davis Co. breaks ground on luxury midrise in River Oaks
Located at 2323 San Felipe St., Houston, the development will draw inspiration from London's Chelsea neighborhood. (Rendering courtesy Sanders Studios) Randall Davis Co., a Houston-based real estate developer, broke ground Jan. 10 on London House, a new luxury midrise project overlooking River Oaks. Located at 2323 San Felipe St., Houston,...
Bitty & Beau's coffee shop now open in Rice Village
A new location of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee opened Jan. 14 in the Rice Village area at 2367 Rice Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Bitty & Beau's) A new location of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee opened Jan. 14 in the Rice Village area at 2367 Rice Blvd., Houston. The North...
Fitness studio Pure Barre is now offering classes in Conroe
Fitness studio Pure Barre opened Jan. 9 in Conroe. (Courtesy Pure Barre Conroe) Pure Barre opened for business on Jan. 9 in Conroe. The business is located at 4507 W. Davis St., Conroe. According to the fitness studio, they offer musically driven group classes that focus on low-impact, small movements to strengthen and tone the full body. 936-344-1366. Instagram: @purebarreconroe.
Victory Pie Co. closes Magnolia cafe
Victory Pie Co. closed its Magnolia cafe Jan. 1. (Courtesy Victory Pie Co.) Victory Pie Company, located at 32907 Tamina Road, Magnolia, closed its cafe Jan. 1, owner Sheila Blue said in a Jan. 6 phone call. The bakery will no longer be open for breakfast or lunch, but will...
Joe's Italian Grill plans to open sixth location in Fulshear by end of January
Joe's Italian Grill and Pizza will offer many traditional entrees. (Courtesy Joe's Italian Grill) Joe’s Italian Grill and Pizza has plans to open at the Marcel Town Center at Cross Creek by the end of January. Located at 6627 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane, Fulshear, its menu features a...
See what openings are planned for 2023 at Montrose Collective as project nears full occupancy
Officials with the Montrose Collective mixed-use development announced Jan. 10 several new tenants expected to open at the site in 2023, including an Ireland-based med spa, a health-focused cafe and a raw bar. (Courtesy Radom Capital) Officials with the Montrose Collective mixed-use development announced Jan. 10 several new tenants expected...
Township Square to bring new tenants, with completed renovation set for 2023
The renovation is set to be complete early in spring 2023 with a lineup of tenants, including Fellowship Coffee Co., Phresh as Duck Barber Shop and a yet-to-be-announced restaurant. (Courtesy KM Realty) Township Square, located at 3434 FM 1092 Road, Missouri City, is in the midst of a $4 million...
Jon Smith Subs opens new location off Fry Road in Cypress
Jon Smith Subs—a multinational sandwich chain—opened at 8350 Fry Road, Ste. 600, Cypress, on Jan. 16. The eatery offer six-inch and footlong submarine sandwiches, including classics, such as turkey breast and tuna sandwiches, as well as localized options, including a Cajun and or teriyaki sub. This marks the brand’s first location in Texas, according to the franchise’s website, with a location in Frisco and a location in Fort Worth listed as coming soon. 281-213-4871. www.jonsmithsubs.com.
New event venue Grand Pines Reserve eyes opening in Conroe
The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September. (Rendering courtesy Grand Pines Reserve) Grand Pines Reserve is under construction at 408 Bryant Road, Conroe. The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September for weddings, corporate events, retreats and parties. Venue options include two ceremony options and a grand reception space.
Killen's Barbecue sets grand opening date for new Cypress location
Killen’s Barbecue offers meats by the pound, on plates and on sandwiches. (Courtesy Killen's Barbecue) Officials with Killen’s Barbecue announced in a Jan. 17 Facebook post the eatery will hold a grand opening for its newest location Jan. 20 at 25618 Hwy. 290, Cypress. The barbecue joint serves...
1,000-home development planned for Magnolia area in 2025
Shea Homes acquired land in the Magnolia area for the new community. (Courtesy Shea Homes) A new housing development is slated to come to the Magnolia community in the next two years. According to a Jan. 17 news release, Shea Homes acquired 430 acres in west Montgomery County along FM...
Pedaling along: Kingwood bicycle shop 29ers Bike Shop offers array of options for riders of all ages
29ers Bike Shop in Kingwood offers repair and restoration services for both older and newer bicycles. (Photos by Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) When Ross Lapham set out to purchase a bicycle for his family to get out of the house during the COVID-19 lockdown, he had no idea the venture would turn into a business.
Chicago-based clothing retailer Akira opens new store at Baybrook Mall
Chicago-based retailer Akira opened a new store with a variety of clothes available at Baybrook Mall. (Courtesy Pexels) Chicago-based clothing retailer Akira opened a location at 500 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, on Nov. 18, according to customer service specialist Anija W. The retailer offers a variety of clothing for sale, including shoes, jackets, dresses, accessories and more. The brand has stores in various states, including Illinois, Maryland, Texas and more. 281-205-4090. www.shopakira.com.
The Best Stop Cajun convenience store is coming to Katy
The Best Stop Supermarket is known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings. (Courtesy The Best Stop Supermarket) The Best Stop Supermarket, a Louisiana-based, Cajun cuisine convenience store known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings, will open its first Texas location in Katy by the spring. The new franchise will be located at 806 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy. 337-233-5805. www.beststopinscott.com.
Houston Eye Associates to host grand opening for new Spring location Feb. 8
Houston Eye Associates is relocating its northwest location at 1250 Cypress Station Drive, Ste. A, Houston, to Spring in early 2023. (Courtesy Houston Eye Associates) Houston Eye Associates will celebrate the grand opening of its new location at 5211 FM 2920, Ste. 102, Spring, with an open house on Feb. 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.
United Airlines’ expanded training center to bring 1,800 jobs to Houston area
The $32 million expansion of United Airlines' Global Inflight Training Center includes an aquatic center featuring a 125,000-gallon pool that will allow flight attendant trainees to practice safe evacuation strategies in the case of a water landing. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) United Airlines held a Jan. 17 ribbon-cutting at George Bush...
Pearland ISD grants land use rights to city for work on water line
The Pearland ISD board of trustees approved a water line easement for the city at a regular Jan. 17 meeting. (Courtesy Pexels) The Pearland ISD board of trustees unanimously approved granting the city of Pearland an easement to access a water line on land owned by the school district at a regular Jan. 17 meeting.
The Kiddie Academy now offering child care services in Magnolia
The Kiddie Academy, located at 11767 FM 1488, opened Dec. 1 in Magnolia. (Courtesy The Kiddie Academy) The Kiddie Academy, located at 11767 FM 1488, opened Dec. 1 in Magnolia. Owner Jody Garner said The Kiddie Academy provides the community with safe and educational child care for children 6 weeks old through elementary school.
