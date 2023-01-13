ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Cocktail bar The Perfect Round to open new location in Sugar Land

Craft cocktail bar The Perfect Round will open a new location in early February at 18730 University Blvd., Sugar Land. (Courtesy The Perfect Round) Craft cocktail bar The Perfect Round will open a new location in early February at 18730 University Blvd., Sugar Land. In addition to handcrafted cocktails made with fresh ingredients, the bar will feature three indoor golfing simulators, where patrons can access 200 courses and a driving range, Director of Operations Michael Downing said.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fitness studio Pure Barre is now offering classes in Conroe

Fitness studio Pure Barre opened Jan. 9 in Conroe. (Courtesy Pure Barre Conroe) Pure Barre opened for business on Jan. 9 in Conroe. The business is located at 4507 W. Davis St., Conroe. According to the fitness studio, they offer musically driven group classes that focus on low-impact, small movements to strengthen and tone the full body. 936-344-1366. Instagram: @purebarreconroe.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Victory Pie Co. closes Magnolia cafe

Victory Pie Co. closed its Magnolia cafe Jan. 1. (Courtesy Victory Pie Co.) Victory Pie Company, located at 32907 Tamina Road, Magnolia, closed its cafe Jan. 1, owner Sheila Blue said in a Jan. 6 phone call. The bakery will no longer be open for breakfast or lunch, but will...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jon Smith Subs opens new location off Fry Road in Cypress

Jon Smith Subs—a multinational sandwich chain—opened at 8350 Fry Road, Ste. 600, Cypress, on Jan. 16. The eatery offer six-inch and footlong submarine sandwiches, including classics, such as turkey breast and tuna sandwiches, as well as localized options, including a Cajun and or teriyaki sub. This marks the brand’s first location in Texas, according to the franchise’s website, with a location in Frisco and a location in Fort Worth listed as coming soon. 281-213-4871. www.jonsmithsubs.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

New event venue Grand Pines Reserve eyes opening in Conroe

The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September. (Rendering courtesy Grand Pines Reserve) Grand Pines Reserve is under construction at 408 Bryant Road, Conroe. The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September for weddings, corporate events, retreats and parties. Venue options include two ceremony options and a grand reception space.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chicago-based clothing retailer Akira opens new store at Baybrook Mall

Chicago-based retailer Akira opened a new store with a variety of clothes available at Baybrook Mall. (Courtesy Pexels) Chicago-based clothing retailer Akira opened a location at 500 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, on Nov. 18, according to customer service specialist Anija W. The retailer offers a variety of clothing for sale, including shoes, jackets, dresses, accessories and more. The brand has stores in various states, including Illinois, Maryland, Texas and more. 281-205-4090. www.shopakira.com.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Best Stop Cajun convenience store is coming to Katy

The Best Stop Supermarket is known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings. (Courtesy The Best Stop Supermarket) The Best Stop Supermarket, a Louisiana-based, Cajun cuisine convenience store known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings, will open its first Texas location in Katy by the spring. The new franchise will be located at 806 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy. 337-233-5805. www.beststopinscott.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy