ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Florida woman arrested for child neglect days after winning lottery

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aAtCY_0kDdwbNu00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman’s good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.

NBC Miami reports Amanda Walkes, 37, of Coral Springs, was arrested on multiple charges, including child neglect, just days after she cashed a lottery ticket worth $50,000.

The Florida Lottery website shows Walkes won $50,000 from the 2023 CASH BLAST scratch-off game. The ticket was purchased at a Publix store in Fort Lauderdale.

$3M and $1M Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in Florida

Walkes claimed the prize on Jan. 5. She was arrested Wednesday.

Walkes’ arrest comes shortly after her live-in boyfriend, Earen Huings, was arrested for sexual assault.

According to an affidavit, Huings was accused of sexually abusing a minor over the course of five years.

Authorities said Walkes threatened the minor and tried to pressure them to recant their claims and drop the charges.

Authorities say Walkes had several phone conversations with Huings while he was in jail, and they discussed ways to convince the minor to lie.

Florida man buys $4.9M mansion using funds from PPP loan scheme, Attorney’s Office says

She was arrested for child neglect with great bodily harm, tampering with a witness and criminal conspiracy. She is being held at the Paul Rein Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond, the same amount she won.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 87

CHRISTINE Tullock
4d ago

I am a single mother my ex was abusing us so we left. Judge ordered him to pay 3 thousand a month which he did not! So I had to pay 4 grand for a lawyer for contempt ( my aunt paid) he said he would have no contact with my kids if they lowed payments so cause I am disabled I took it . It was 1350 a month and 50 dollars back pay and his 401k also medical expenses for all of us, and he had to pay my financial bills due to losing my house, my stuff from my mom father and grandma he destroyed, lost 2 cars, lost my mind. Still not paying they said I needed to get a lawyer for another contempt of court ! I am broke how do you expect me to pay another lawyer???

Reply(36)
25
4:20
4d ago

There’s a lot of people out there just think of themselves. You should think about your children and protect them.

Reply
8
Fiery_babe
4d ago

Protecting the boyfriend before her child? This is sickening.

Reply(3)
60
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Suspect Arrested After Video Shows Miami Gas Station Clerk Stabbed Repeatedly

A man is facing attempted murder and other charges after he was caught on camera stabbing a clerk at a Miami gas station over a can of beer, authorities said. Billy Joe Martin, 39, was arrested Monday on several charges including attempted murder, armed robbery and battery on a law enforcement officer, Miami-Dade jail records showed.
MIAMI, FL
WRAL

Raw: People run from gunshots at MLK event in Florida

The shooting occurred at Ilous Ellis Park at 5:20 p.m. during an MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day, which was attended by more than 1,000 people. The shooting occurred at Ilous Ellis Park at 5:20 p.m. during an MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day, which was attended by more than 1,000 people.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Unlicensed driver collides with unmarked police car, passenger killed

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Phoenix is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into an unmarked police car early Sunday morning. According to West Palm Beach police, just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, a 2008 Honda Accord with three men turned across eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard into the path of a 2020 Jeep Trail Hawk with two police detectives inside.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

133K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy