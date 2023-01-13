ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

delawarepublic.org

Delaware dignitaries gather at DSU for annual MLK Day program

Delaware State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program welcomed an array of state and local officials including Gov. John Carney and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The school has held an event marking the holiday since 1987 – a year after the federal holiday went into effect. One...
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington community gathers for MLK Day of Service, peace march

Wilmington residents gathered today [Monday] for a day of service and celebration on MLK Day. Nearly 300 people took to the streets of Wilmington Monday morning and afternoon, first with garbage bags in hand picking up trash, and later as a group for a peace march. Event organizer Shantel Love...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington Mayor introduces legislation to reduce some parking tickets to $25

Wilmington is further addressing enforcement of parking tickets and the fines associated with them. Mayor Mike Purzycki is sending Wilmington City Council an ordinance to lower certain parking fines from $40 to $25. Purzycki says in a release this is part of a series of parking enforcement improvements that aim to reduce hassles for residents and city government.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Newark hourly parking rate increases by $1

Parking fees in Newark increased Tuesday. Rates increased by $1 – to $2 per hour in municipal lots and $2.25 per hour for street meters. The change is a result of the 2023 budget process and the first rate increase since 1999. Last year, Newark made around $2.5 million...
NEWARK, DE
delawarepublic.org

Teen arrested in shooting incident at William Penn High School

A 16-year-old is arrested in connection with last week’s gunshot fired at William Penn High School. Delaware State Police arrested the Wilmington teen and charged him with reckless endangering and related charges in the incident that happened last Tuesday morning. The teen was taken into custody without incident Sunday...
WILMINGTON, DE

