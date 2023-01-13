Read full article on original website
WSET
'W&L After Class' podcast begins its fourth season
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Washington and Lee University (W&L) announced that their "W&L After Class" podcast begins its fourth season. “W&L After Class,” a podcast series managed by lifelong learning, alumni engagement, and the office of communications and public affairs, enters its fourth season on February 14, the University said.
WSET
All but 2 localities in Roanoke & Alleghany Health Districts in 'red' COVID transmission
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said it's too early to say if COVID-19 cases are on the decline in the area. In an update on Tuesday, the district shared that COVID-19 activity is steady with some improvement over the past week. Despite this,...
WSET
TIST Academy, a new after school and mentorship program opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new mentoring and after-school program for kids in the Hill City. It's called TIST Academy and it is for kids ages 6-12. The creators Jarrod and Raven Thomas said they wanted a place for kids to have a safe environment to do their homework and have fun after school.
WSET
Franklin Co. creates new online job board to highlight openings in the county
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Office of Economic Development has a new plan to help the community in its job searches. The office has created a new online job board. The job board crawls the web to gather and display all job openings in Franklin County,...
WSET
$63K from Youngkin business program to help Bedford develop 174-acre parcel
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A grant of 63,750 from Governor Youngkin's Virginia Business Ready Sites Program will help the Bedford County Office of Economic Development move forward with a potential plan to develop a 174-acre parcel inside the New London Business and Technology Center. The Director of Bedford...
WSET
Lynchburg Daily Bread gifted $108,000 to add new van, create full-time driver position
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Daily Bread has received a generous gift from an area partner to expand its services and further feed the hungry. Aetna Better Health of Virginia has donated $108,000 towards adding a new Daily Bread van, creating a new full-time driver position, and purchasing healthy foods and vegetables.
WSET
Rail Yard Dawgs complete weekend sweep of Fayetteville, 3-2
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Rail Yard Dawgs swept the Fayetteville Marksmen with a 3-2 win on Saturday night at Crown Coliseum, extending Roanoke’s lead for first place in the SPHL standings. Nick DeVito notched the winning goal late in the third period, with Nick Ford and CJ Stubbs also adding goals.
WSET
Centra Pace Creates New Community Kitchen, Food Pantry Programs
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Centra Pace in downtown Lynchburg is adding two new programs that are open to the community. They start on January 31st and will be open to you on the last Tuesday of each month. Kaci found out how you can donate to the food pantry and who is eligible to partake in the community kitchen.
WSET
Liberty students give back to community during second annual MLK Day of service
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, around 150 Liberty University students participated in the university’s second annual MLK Day of Service, a new tradition where students spend the holiday serving their community, the university said. According to the university, students volunteered at eight different sites across the Lynchburg...
WSET
Two rounds of rain expected in Central VA as temperatures warm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two rounds of rain will come in this week. One of them brings a chance for storms with it. The first round of rain comes in early Tuesday morning, beginning around 1 a.m. and clearing by noon on Tuesday. This will not be heavy rain...
WSET
Board considers water, sewer rate increases in Pittsylvania Co. for 1st time since 2013
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — For the first time since 2013, Pittsylvania County is planning to increase water and sewer rates. This is pending the Board of Supervisors' approval. The county said these "mostly minor increases" will help the Public Works department maintain financial reserves. Public Works provides varying...
WSET
Former FedStar CEO pleads guilty to using company funds to purchase $12K in personal items
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The former CEO of FedStar Federal Credit Union, which operated branches in both Roanoke and Salem pled guilty in federal court to charges related to her use of credit union funds for personal purchases from 2018 and 2020. Kelly Givens, 37, of Salem waived her...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 9 through 15
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from January 9 through 15. ABC13 investigates sky-high power bills, the answers from Appalachian Power company. Hundreds are looking for answers after their Appalachian Power bills skyrocketed in the last few months of 2022. "I just froze, and my heart just...
WSET
Roanoke firefighters stress important safety tip to keep everyone safer in a house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke FireEMS Department stresses the importance of keeping everyone safer if a possible house fire would happen. Firefighters said the difference between the side of the door facing the hallway, and the side facing the bedroom, is incredible. "Closing your bedroom door at night is...
WSET
ABC13 Community Counts: Duffle bag project to help children in foster care
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 is partnering with local non-profits this year to raise awareness about needs in our community. It's part of a new program we launched this year called Community Counts. Our January partner is Isaiah 117 House in Lynchburg. The group is devoted to creating...
WSET
Man found injured, lying on Roanoke sidewalk after shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One man is injured following a shooting in the Star City on Sunday evening. Roanoke Police said they were called to the 700 block of Montrose Avenue SE at 6:20 p.m. for a report of a person who was shot. Responding officers found a man...
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Brandon Ave. SW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A road in Roanoke was closed on Monday morning due to an accident that left one man dead, Roanoke Police said. RPD shared on Twitter that the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue SW closed due to a "major motor vehicle crash." Preliminary investigation revealed that...
WSET
1 suffers burn injuries, dog dies in fire at a Campbell Co. home
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A fast-moving fire in Campbell county destroyed a home, displaced four people, and killed a dog on Saturday. Those who made it out are crediting one of their other dogs with saving them. According to Chyenne Lambert, who lived at the house with three...
WSET
One injured after crash in Concord: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a motor vehicle crash on Monday. According to firefighters, the incident happened at Thomas Terrace. "13-04 was already on scene and advised the car was on its roof in the roadway with heavy damage with the driver out of the vehicle," firefighters said.
WSET
Have you seen it? Deputies on the hunt for stolen truck in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen vehicle. According to deputies a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup- Brown/Green in color was stolen Friday night. Deputies said it was stolen from the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County. Deputies also said the...
