ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

'W&L After Class' podcast begins its fourth season

LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Washington and Lee University (W&L) announced that their "W&L After Class" podcast begins its fourth season. “W&L After Class,” a podcast series managed by lifelong learning, alumni engagement, and the office of communications and public affairs, enters its fourth season on February 14, the University said.
LEXINGTON, VA
WSET

Rail Yard Dawgs complete weekend sweep of Fayetteville, 3-2

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Rail Yard Dawgs swept the Fayetteville Marksmen with a 3-2 win on Saturday night at Crown Coliseum, extending Roanoke’s lead for first place in the SPHL standings. Nick DeVito notched the winning goal late in the third period, with Nick Ford and CJ Stubbs also adding goals.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Centra Pace Creates New Community Kitchen, Food Pantry Programs

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Centra Pace in downtown Lynchburg is adding two new programs that are open to the community. They start on January 31st and will be open to you on the last Tuesday of each month. Kaci found out how you can donate to the food pantry and who is eligible to partake in the community kitchen.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Liberty students give back to community during second annual MLK Day of service

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, around 150 Liberty University students participated in the university’s second annual MLK Day of Service, a new tradition where students spend the holiday serving their community, the university said. According to the university, students volunteered at eight different sites across the Lynchburg...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Brandon Ave. SW in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A road in Roanoke was closed on Monday morning due to an accident that left one man dead, Roanoke Police said. RPD shared on Twitter that the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue SW closed due to a "major motor vehicle crash." Preliminary investigation revealed that...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

One injured after crash in Concord: Firefighters

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a motor vehicle crash on Monday. According to firefighters, the incident happened at Thomas Terrace. "13-04 was already on scene and advised the car was on its roof in the roadway with heavy damage with the driver out of the vehicle," firefighters said.
CONCORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy