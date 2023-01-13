ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WUPE

Study: MA Is One Of The Most Expensive States For This Stupid Act

Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Get a ride or get a DUI? The obvious choice is to get a ride. And there are several reasons why you should make that choice if you've been incapacitating yourself with alcohol, drugs, or both before climbing behind the wheel, not the least of which is potentially killing someone or yourself.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Here Are The Top 5 Catch-Phrases In Massachusetts

Let's face it: New Englanders have a certain way of saying things. Our region has an assortment of so-called "catch phrases" that appeal to local residents and visitors to our 6 state region. This time, we are focusing on our terrain in Massachusetts as we found the top 5 terms that are a daily staple in people's vocabulary. Are you ready for a quick lesson as those from out of town can broaden their knowlege in more ways than one!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Extra SNAP benefits authorized during the pandemic coming to an end

Extra benefits that have been available for three years to households through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end soon. In Massachusetts, the last extra payment will be on March 2nd. Emergency SNAP benefits began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency food network in western Massachusetts is preparing for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. salary database: See the Trial Court workers who earned the most in 2022

The Massachusetts Trial Court was the third highest-paid state department in 2022, trailing behind the University of Massachusetts system and the MBTA. Total payroll for the Trial Court system last year was $569.35 million, according to state data. That breaks down into $554.12 million in base pay, $1.72 million in overtime pay, $7.1 million in buyouts and $6.41 million in other pay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Maine's $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Mystery: What We Know (and Don't)

The small town of Lebanon, Maine, just made someone a billionaire. Now the question is: who is it?. No one had ever won the Mega Millions with a ticket bought in Maine until this Friday, the 13th, with a ticket worth $1.35 billion. Maine is not one of the states that lets winners stay anonymous, so if someone claims the ticket, their name will come out.
LEBANON, ME
WSBS

Roughly 2,780 MA Residents Die Each Year from This Silent but Deadly Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
communityadvocate.com

MassDOT plans virtual hearing on Fruit Street Bridge, ramps

WESTBOROUGH – Residents, business owners and commuters who want to learn more about the work on the Interstate 495 and Interstate 90 interchange is invited to attend a meeting next week. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has scheduled a virtual public information meeting on the 75% design of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

How the Health Connector fills coverage gaps

In previous columns, I have described how Medicare, Medicaid (called MassHealth in Massachusetts) and employer-provided insurance each work. What happens, though, when an individual or family is not able to get health coverage from any of these programs?. For example, what if you make too much money to qualify for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call

About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
WALPOLE, MA

