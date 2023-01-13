Read full article on original website
Mass State Police Serious About Drunk Drivers With ANOTHER Sobriety Checkpoint
Just a heads-up, Berkshire County residents. If you're planning on having a few beers(or any other alcoholic beverages) this weekend, perhaps while you're watching some playoff football games, make sure you've secured yourself a ride. I happened to mention in a post last week that it seemed like the Massachusetts...
Study: MA Is One Of The Most Expensive States For This Stupid Act
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Get a ride or get a DUI? The obvious choice is to get a ride. And there are several reasons why you should make that choice if you've been incapacitating yourself with alcohol, drugs, or both before climbing behind the wheel, not the least of which is potentially killing someone or yourself.
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
Here Are The Top 5 Catch-Phrases In Massachusetts
Let's face it: New Englanders have a certain way of saying things. Our region has an assortment of so-called "catch phrases" that appeal to local residents and visitors to our 6 state region. This time, we are focusing on our terrain in Massachusetts as we found the top 5 terms that are a daily staple in people's vocabulary. Are you ready for a quick lesson as those from out of town can broaden their knowlege in more ways than one!
Can you use an expired at-home COVID-19 test?
Many of us may have stored some extra at-home COVID-19 tests in case it is needed in the future but what should be done if the testing kit surpasses its expiration date?
wamc.org
Extra SNAP benefits authorized during the pandemic coming to an end
Extra benefits that have been available for three years to households through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end soon. In Massachusetts, the last extra payment will be on March 2nd. Emergency SNAP benefits began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency food network in western Massachusetts is preparing for...
Mass. salary database: See the Trial Court workers who earned the most in 2022
The Massachusetts Trial Court was the third highest-paid state department in 2022, trailing behind the University of Massachusetts system and the MBTA. Total payroll for the Trial Court system last year was $569.35 million, according to state data. That breaks down into $554.12 million in base pay, $1.72 million in overtime pay, $7.1 million in buyouts and $6.41 million in other pay.
capecod.com
Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
WOW: 120 Celebrities Born in MA…Were Any Born in Your Town? (photos)
Massachusetts has a rich history, and diverse culture and is an ideal place for a romantic getaway, family vacation, or even a permanent residence. Many folks who either live in or visit Massachusetts can agree that those characteristics and attractions of our state are more than ideal. Many Big-Name Celebrities...
nbcboston.com
Maine's $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Mystery: What We Know (and Don't)
The small town of Lebanon, Maine, just made someone a billionaire. Now the question is: who is it?. No one had ever won the Mega Millions with a ticket bought in Maine until this Friday, the 13th, with a ticket worth $1.35 billion. Maine is not one of the states that lets winners stay anonymous, so if someone claims the ticket, their name will come out.
Roughly 2,780 MA Residents Die Each Year from This Silent but Deadly Killer
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
Raising a Family? Consider This New England State Ranked #1 in the Nation
There's one state in this nation which stands out above the rest when it comes to the best places to raise a familiy. Would you believe that state is in New England? Of course you would. New England has some of the best qualifications for living a full life with...
communityadvocate.com
MassDOT plans virtual hearing on Fruit Street Bridge, ramps
WESTBOROUGH – Residents, business owners and commuters who want to learn more about the work on the Interstate 495 and Interstate 90 interchange is invited to attend a meeting next week. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has scheduled a virtual public information meeting on the 75% design of the...
Craney: State may pay price for income surtax
Gov. Maura Healey is Massachusetts' 73rd governor, the second woman to hold the position and the first elected to the position, but unlike the previous governors, she is faced with a new challenge. On Nov. 8, voters narrowly passed Question 1, which went into effect on Jan. 1. Question 1...
How the Health Connector fills coverage gaps
In previous columns, I have described how Medicare, Medicaid (called MassHealth in Massachusetts) and employer-provided insurance each work. What happens, though, when an individual or family is not able to get health coverage from any of these programs?. For example, what if you make too much money to qualify for...
‘Very slick’: Police urge drivers to stay off roads as snow continues to fall in Massachusetts
Police in many Massachusetts communities are urging drivers to stay home if possible as snow continues to fall Monday morning. “If you have to go out, please go slow and leave extra space for stopping,” the Hamilton Police Department said in a tweet. “The roadways are very slick.”
theberkshireedge.com
MassDOT: Creating passenger railway service to North Adams estimated to cost $1 billion
Berkshire County — The state’s Department of Transportation estimates that creating a proposed passenger rail service from North Adams to Boston would cost billions of dollars. At least two state representatives who attended MassDOT’s virtual meeting on Wednesday, January 11 believe that the project would be worth the money.
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Flakes continued to fly in Massachusetts on Monday after a system packing fresh snow moved into the region over the weekend. Many communities have topped three inches of snow with Duxbury topping 4 inches. Here is a list of snowfall reports as of 10:30 a.m., according to...
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
