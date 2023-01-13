Spring nonprofit Hope's Path provides housing, assistance to young men formerly in foster care system

Read full article on original website
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Come and meet the stars of Breaking Bad in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Local school districts hope for financial relief from legislative session, make headway on bonds
Pearland ISD Superintendent Larry Berger said the dependence on ADA for state funding has contributed to budgetary concerns for the district, which is projecting a $15.1 million budget shortfall for fiscal year 2023-24. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) Have you missed out on any recent education updates for your local school...
The Kiddie Academy now offering child care services in Magnolia
The Kiddie Academy, located at 11767 FM 1488, opened Dec. 1 in Magnolia. (Courtesy The Kiddie Academy) The Kiddie Academy, located at 11767 FM 1488, opened Dec. 1 in Magnolia. Owner Jody Garner said The Kiddie Academy provides the community with safe and educational child care for children 6 weeks old through elementary school.
Status of Montgomery County public health services manager under discussion
The Montgomery County Public Health District originally voted to transfer management of public health from the hospital district to the county in a special joint meeting July 26. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Montgomery County commissioners appointed Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack as the county’s representative to manage the transfer of public...
Houston public housing waitlist now accepting applications for first time since 2018
For the first time in years, eligible applicants can get on the waitlist for affordable rental apartments. You have until Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. to sign up.
APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
Friendswood ISD selects 2023-24 instructional calendar
Friendswood ISD students will begin the school year Aug. 15. (Courtesy Unsplash) Friendswood ISD has determined its instructional calendar for the 2023-24 school year with students set to begin the year Aug. 15. The district drafted three calendars and, following feedback from staff and parents, chose Option C. This calendar...
Fort Bend ISD's Extended Learning Department to hold job fair Jan. 19
The Fort Bend ISD Extended Learning Department will host a job fair Thursday, January 19 from 2 - 4:30 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Library, Sienna Branch, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City, according to a press release. The district’s Extended Learning Department provides before and after school programs...
Amy Wine Counseling Center gets new name, owner in Cypress
Kristin King, who joined the Amy Wine Counseling Center staff as clinical director in 2021, purchased the business Dec. 1 and rebranded it as Sequoia Counseling Center. (Courtesy Sequoia Counseling Center) A local counseling center has a new name and a new owner as of Dec. 1. Kristin King, who...
Dick Benoit Prairie Preserve recently certified as a Texas Native Prairie
The Dick Benoit Prairie Preserve in League City was recently certified as a Texas Native Prairie. (Courtesy Pexels) Dick Benoit Prairie Preserve, which is located on the east side of League City, was certified as a Texas Native Prairie by the Native Prairies Association of Texas at the end of December, according to a post on the city’s website.
Pearland ISD grants land use rights to city for work on water line
The Pearland ISD board of trustees approved a water line easement for the city at a regular Jan. 17 meeting. (Courtesy Pexels) The Pearland ISD board of trustees unanimously approved granting the city of Pearland an easement to access a water line on land owned by the school district at a regular Jan. 17 meeting.
MIssouri City's newest City Manager outlines goals for new year
Missouri City's newest city manager, Angel Jones, takes the oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony during the Dec. 5 City Council meeting. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) With an eye towards transparency, City Manager Angel Jones is looking forward to 2023. Community Impact sat down with Missouri City’s newest city manager...
Conroe ISD board to discuss rezoning, removal of a library book at Jan. 17 meeting
The Conroe ISD board of trustees will discuss the possible removal of the book "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" as well as rezoning for elementary and intermediate schools in the Grand Oaks feeder at its first regular meeting of 2023. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) At its first regular board...
Candidacy filing for Katy City Council, Katy ISD board to begin Jan. 18
Candidacy filing for the May 6 general election will begin Jan. 18 and end Feb. 17. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Residents of Katy interested in City Council and Katy ISD board of trustees positions can file for candidacy beginning Jan. 18. The candidate filing period will end Feb. 17. Early voting...
Fitness studio Pure Barre is now offering classes in Conroe
Fitness studio Pure Barre opened Jan. 9 in Conroe. (Courtesy Pure Barre Conroe) Pure Barre opened for business on Jan. 9 in Conroe. The business is located at 4507 W. Davis St., Conroe. According to the fitness studio, they offer musically driven group classes that focus on low-impact, small movements to strengthen and tone the full body. 936-344-1366. Instagram: @purebarreconroe.
Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan underway in Tomball
Tomball City Council approved the contract to develop the Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan during its Dec. 19 meeting. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball's Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan is underway after City Council approved a professional services agreement with Four and One LLC during its Dec. 19 meeting.
United Airlines’ expanded training center to bring 1,800 jobs to Houston area
The $32 million expansion of United Airlines' Global Inflight Training Center includes an aquatic center featuring a 125,000-gallon pool that will allow flight attendant trainees to practice safe evacuation strategies in the case of a water landing. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) United Airlines held a Jan. 17 ribbon-cutting at George Bush...
Community activists call for arrest of taqueria customer
Community activists Quanell X and Dr. Candice Matthews call for the arrest of the man who shot a Houston taqueria robber 9 times. They believed the shooting to be excessive. FOX 26's Gabby Hart reports more on what Quanell X has to say.
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
Family forced to put down family pet as unhinged dogs terrorize Atascocita neighborhood
ATASCOCITA, Texas - A vicious attack left a Houston family with no choice but to put down their beloved family dog after two neighboring dogs allegedly broke through their backyard fence. "He went to reach down and touch her and his hand was covered in blood, and he just screamed...
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
The CEO of Southern Star Brewery said the cancellation was prompted primarily by concerns from local patrons rather than pressure from a 'woke mob' or distributors such as H-E-B.
