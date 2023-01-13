Read full article on original website
thefallonpost.org
Planning Commission January Meeting Summary
During their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, January 11 the Planning Commission elected new officers, then approved five requests, denied one, and tabled two others. New member Eric Blakey (who has served on the commission in the past) is now Chairman with incumbent member Scott Nelson, Vice Chairman. New members Mark Hyde and Jeff Goings along with incumbent commissioners Zach Bunyard, Paul Picotte, and Deanna Diehl round out the panel.
Nevada Appeal
Supervisors to consider homeless plan funding
The Carson City Board of Supervisors will consider how best to spend federal dollars to assist homeless people in the community during their Thursday meeting, which begins at 8:30 a.m., in the community center. On the table are $1.16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the Carson...
2news.com
Office Closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Some administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City of Reno is observing the holiday and their offices will be closed Monday. Most Washoe County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther...
FOX Reno
Lane reductions and traffic shifts underway in Fernley and Wadsworth
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lane reductions and traffic switches begin Jan. 16 on I-80 and interstate underpasses in Fernley and Wadsworth as part of a year-long Nevada Department of Transportation project to retrofit interstate bridges. Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) officials say interstate traffic will...
Nevada Appeal
Residential and rental real estate expected to slow
All signs are pointing to a cooling off period in 2023 for residential and rental real estate. According to the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, home sales in December declined north of 35 percent from the previous year. The 232 homes that sold in Reno for the final month of 2022 represented an even bigger dip – 37.5 percent – from the same month in 2021. Sparks, meanwhile, saw a 31 percent drop in home sales for the month.
KOLO TV Reno
New law changes the way traffic violations are treated
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Traffic stops go on every day in the Truckee Meadows. In the past if the driver had outstanding traffic tickets that were not paid, the officer could make an arrest and take the driver to jail. But beginning January 1, 2023, and beyond such arrests cannot be made.
2news.com
School Delays on Tuesday, January 17
Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
2news.com
Lyon County Officials Remind Residents of Delphi Road Closure
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is urging people driving over Mason Pass road between Smith and Mason Valleys to not use Delphi Road, as it is closed and not passable currently. This is due to heavy snow and rain accumulated over the past few weeks. Lyon County officials write that...
kunr.org
New Reno Police Chief on homelessness, officer mental health and community policing
The former deputy chief of the Stockton Police Department, Kathryn Nance, will be sworn in as Reno’s chief of police in February, and she’s the first woman to lead the department. KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck spoke with Nance about her policing vision. Lucia Starbuck: How do you propose...
thefallonpost.org
Christopher Charles Keller
Born to Gerald & Donna Keller, Chris grew up in Fernley, Nevada, and later made Fallon his home. He found his passion in ranching, hunting, and his favorite pastime — bull riding. Chris was a proud member of the PRCA and Bull Riders Only, right out of high school....
KOLO TV Reno
mynews4.com
One person shot in Reno robbery
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A robbery on Vine St. and 5th St. led to a shooting in Reno Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 17. Reno Police Departments officials said one person was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.
knpr
Landslide closes Nevada highway for months near Yerington
A 10-mile stretch of state highway in western Nevada along the West Walker River is expected remain closed for months after a huge landslide triggered by heavy rain covered the road southwest of Yerington with mud and rocks. Nevada Department of Transportation officials say the rock and mudslide on Highway...
2news.com
Police Made Eight D.U.I. Arrests in Operation Saturday Night
Reno Police officers conducted an impaired driving saturation patrol on the night of January 14, 2023, in an effort to make roadways safer for the community. Seven officers and one Sergeant were on patrol and made 81 stops for suspected impaired driving. During those investigations, officers made eight arrests for...
2news.com
Two animals injured in house fire on 7th Street
Fire crews with the Reno Fire Department made quick work of a house fire in northeast Reno on Tuesday. The fire was reported on the 1400 block of East 7th Street around just after noon on January 17, 2023. Officials on scene told us that Reno Police officers in the...
2news.com
Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting Faces Additional Charges
The suspect involved in last month's officer-involved shooting in downtown Reno is now facing additional charges. 23-year-old Emanuel Flores-Saldana is already facing numerous charges from Reno and Sparks, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm and burglary while in possession of a firearm. The additional charges now...
FOX Reno
Winter weather advisory in effect for greater Reno-Sparks, Carson City areas
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the greater Reno-Sparks, Carson City and Minden areas. The advisory is in effect Saturday night through 4 a.m. on Sunday. Three to five inches of snow is forecasted to fall...
FOX Reno
Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
2news.com
City of Reno Reminds of Residents to Remove Snow, Ice from Sidewalks
As we prepare for more snow and cold temperatures this weekend and into early next week, the City of Reno is reminding home and business owners of their responsibility to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk in front of their property. The say not only is it the law,...
KOLO TV Reno
Update: Reward offered in Sparks hit and run
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 4:07 p.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect involved in the hit and run. Update at 1:11 p.m.: Sparks Police say they were called to the area Tuesday morning for reports...
