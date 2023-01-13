ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill County, NV

Planning Commission January Meeting Summary

During their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, January 11 the Planning Commission elected new officers, then approved five requests, denied one, and tabled two others. New member Eric Blakey (who has served on the commission in the past) is now Chairman with incumbent member Scott Nelson, Vice Chairman. New members Mark Hyde and Jeff Goings along with incumbent commissioners Zach Bunyard, Paul Picotte, and Deanna Diehl round out the panel.
Nevada Appeal

Supervisors to consider homeless plan funding

The Carson City Board of Supervisors will consider how best to spend federal dollars to assist homeless people in the community during their Thursday meeting, which begins at 8:30 a.m., in the community center. On the table are $1.16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the Carson...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Office Closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Some administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City of Reno is observing the holiday and their offices will be closed Monday. Most Washoe County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Lane reductions and traffic shifts underway in Fernley and Wadsworth

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lane reductions and traffic switches begin Jan. 16 on I-80 and interstate underpasses in Fernley and Wadsworth as part of a year-long Nevada Department of Transportation project to retrofit interstate bridges. Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) officials say interstate traffic will...
FERNLEY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Residential and rental real estate expected to slow

All signs are pointing to a cooling off period in 2023 for residential and rental real estate. According to the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, home sales in December declined north of 35 percent from the previous year. The 232 homes that sold in Reno for the final month of 2022 represented an even bigger dip – 37.5 percent – from the same month in 2021. Sparks, meanwhile, saw a 31 percent drop in home sales for the month.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New law changes the way traffic violations are treated

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Traffic stops go on every day in the Truckee Meadows. In the past if the driver had outstanding traffic tickets that were not paid, the officer could make an arrest and take the driver to jail. But beginning January 1, 2023, and beyond such arrests cannot be made.
RENO, NV
2news.com

School Delays on Tuesday, January 17

Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Officials Remind Residents of Delphi Road Closure

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is urging people driving over Mason Pass road between Smith and Mason Valleys to not use Delphi Road, as it is closed and not passable currently. This is due to heavy snow and rain accumulated over the past few weeks. Lyon County officials write that...
LYON COUNTY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Christopher Charles Keller

Born to Gerald & Donna Keller, Chris grew up in Fernley, Nevada, and later made Fallon his home. He found his passion in ranching, hunting, and his favorite pastime — bull riding. Chris was a proud member of the PRCA and Bull Riders Only, right out of high school....
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno DUI saturation patrol leads to eight arrests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight suspected impaired drivers on Saturday, the department said Sunday. One arrest was for felony drunken driving. The seven officers and one sergeant made 81 stops during the operation Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Police also issued several traffic citations. The Nevada...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

One person shot in Reno robbery

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A robbery on Vine St. and 5th St. led to a shooting in Reno Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 17. Reno Police Departments officials said one person was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.
RENO, NV
knpr

Landslide closes Nevada highway for months near Yerington

A 10-mile stretch of state highway in western Nevada along the West Walker River is expected remain closed for months after a huge landslide triggered by heavy rain covered the road southwest of Yerington with mud and rocks. Nevada Department of Transportation officials say the rock and mudslide on Highway...
YERINGTON, NV
2news.com

RENO, NV
2news.com

Two animals injured in house fire on 7th Street

Fire crews with the Reno Fire Department made quick work of a house fire in northeast Reno on Tuesday. The fire was reported on the 1400 block of East 7th Street around just after noon on January 17, 2023. Officials on scene told us that Reno Police officers in the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting Faces Additional Charges

The suspect involved in last month's officer-involved shooting in downtown Reno is now facing additional charges. 23-year-old Emanuel Flores-Saldana is already facing numerous charges from Reno and Sparks, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm and burglary while in possession of a firearm. The additional charges now...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Update: Reward offered in Sparks hit and run

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 4:07 p.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect involved in the hit and run. Update at 1:11 p.m.: Sparks Police say they were called to the area Tuesday morning for reports...
SPARKS, NV

