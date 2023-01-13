Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
Pelagic Partners Adds Secondhand LR Tanker
Pelagic Partners announced it has expanded its tanker fleet. The Cyprus-based investment fund said its Pelagic Yield Fund acquired the Summit Africa, a 73,500 dwt LR tanker built in 2009 at New Times Shipyard in Jingjiang, China. The vessel is currently trading within the HafniaPool. “Given the extreme low orderbook,...
marinelink.com
Diana Shipping Announces New Time Charters
Dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping on Tuesday announced new charter contracts for two of its vessels, the Polymnia and Los Angeles. Diana said it has extended the time charter contract with CLdN Cobelfret SA for the Polymnia, a 98,704 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2012. The gross charter...
marinelink.com
Wilhelmsen Ship Management Names Lin VP of Services and New Growth
Wilhelmsen Ship Management has appointed Felina Lin as its new Vice President of Services and New Growth. Responsible for growing the company's ship management’s service portfolio, Lin will launch conventional and innovative services that supplement Wilhelmsen Ship Management's core business, the company said. Lin brings in over a decade...
marinelink.com
The New Shipping Dilemma – Staying Profitable in a Carbon-Neutral Future
Maintaining the status quo is not an option for global shipping companies in 2023. Uncertainty looms large in industry outlooks thanks to turbulent energy markets, Russia’s war in Ukraine, a possible China-U.S. confrontation over Taiwan, and the threat of a worldwide recession. And then there’s CII and the fact that emissions from global shipping are heading in the wrong direction. In order to meet the challenges ahead and achieve profitability, shipping leaders must embrace change and invest in cost-saving new technologies, efficient integrated systems, and alternative fuels.
marinelink.com
Tototheo Maritime Incorporates Starlink into its Portfolio
Tototheo Maritime added Starlink’s new low latency high speed connectivity to its portfolio of services. The agreement between Tototheo and Starlink was finalized in December 2022, and it will commence deployment of the Starlink Kits this month. With the addition, Tototheo offers the industry flexibility by integrating the Starlink...
marinelink.com
ABS Signs On Suez Canal's Green Program
ABS and the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a long-term sustainability roadmap and decarbonization strategy for the canal, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes. The MoU will see ABS and SCA work together on issues related to sustainability and the green...
marinelink.com
Crowley, ESVAGT to Build Service Operation Vessel for U.S. Offshore Wind Ops
U.S. maritime services company Crowley and Danish offshore service company ESVAGT will jointly build and operate a service operations vessel (SOV) under a long-term charter with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The vessel will serve in the U.S. offshore wind market. Under the new contract, Crowley will manage and crew the...
marinelink.com
Wilhelmsen Acquires Tank and Cargo Hold Cleaning Firm Navadan
Wilhelmsen Ships Service announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire tank and cargo hold cleaning company Navadan. Wilhelmsen Ships Service will take 100% control of Navadan, which will retain its brand and operate as a fully owned subsidiary for the first period after the completion of the agreement.
marinelink.com
Wind-powered RoRo Vessel Secures €9 Million in EU Funding
A group of partners led by Norwegian shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen has secured €9 million in EU funding to support the construction of an environmentally friendly wind-powered pure car and truck carrier vessel. The partners, who are currently working to plan and execute all aspects of building and operating...
marinelink.com
Singapore's Top Bunker Suppliers of 2022
Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte Ltd rose one spot to become the top marine fuel supplier at world's largest bunkering hub Singapore in 2022, official data showed on Monday. Equatorial overtook PetroChina International Singapore Pte Ltd, who dipped from its top ranking in 2021 to second spot in 2022,...
marinelink.com
USEA Ocean Data one step closer to Uncrewed Ship
USEA Ocean has received preliminary approval to build and operate a 24-m unmanned vessel on Norwegian waters reports Felipe Lima, CEO at USEA Ocean Data. USEA develops a unique technology for safe seabed data acquisition with help of unmanned vessels and autonomous underwater vehicles. Right after New Year came the poreliminary validation that the company needed to build and operate a 24-meter unmanned vessel on Norwegian waters.
marinelink.com
Prelude Loads First Tanker Since Output Suspension
The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker to berth at Shell's Prelude floating LNG site off Western Australia since it was shut down after a fire has begun loading, Refinitiv data shows. The Methane Becki Anne vessel berthed at the Prelude plant on Jan. 17, Refinitiv ship-tracking data showed. Gas...
marinelink.com
Ecochlor to Install EcoOne Container Unit on Island Drilling's Offshore Rig
Norwegian offshore drilling contractor Island Drilling has contracted Ecochlor to install their new EcoOne Container Unit on board the Island Innovator semi-submersible rig. Vidar Vik, Technical Section Leader at Island Drilling, said: "Our research in choosing a BWMS for the Island Innovator was a very difficult process because of the unique ballasting needs for offshore rigs.
marinelink.com
SAAM Towage Certifies Its Carbon Footprint
For the fifth year in a row, SAAM Towage was recognized by the Ministry of the Environment’s Huella Chile program for measuring and assuring its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during 2021. “Our commitment is to continually seek alternatives that allow us to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations....
Scientists successfully control lightning with lasers
It may sound like science fiction, but a group of scientists was actually able to control lightning and guide it safely to the ground. The ‘how’ sounds even more sci-fi – with a laser.
marinelink.com
McDonough Names Beerbohm VP of Maintenance
Metairie, La.-based marine transportation company McDonough Marine Service announced it has promoted longtime employee David Beerbohm to vice president of maintenance. For over 22 years, Beerbohm has been instrumental in leading the company's maintenance team, the company said. Before joining McDonough in 2000, Beerbohm help positions at Bollinger Shipyards and...
marinelink.com
1,000 Ships Affected by Cyber Attack on DNV's ShipManager Software
Some 1,000 vessels have been impacted by a cyber attack on DNV's ship malmanagement and operations software, the classification society has confirmed. DNV said it shut down ShipManager’s IT servers in response to a ransomware attack that hit the software on January 7. The marine fleet management solution supports management of vessels and fleets in technical, operational and compliance aspects, including maintenance and repair, procurement, safety systems and data analytics.
Comments / 0