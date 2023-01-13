Maintaining the status quo is not an option for global shipping companies in 2023. Uncertainty looms large in industry outlooks thanks to turbulent energy markets, Russia’s war in Ukraine, a possible China-U.S. confrontation over Taiwan, and the threat of a worldwide recession. And then there’s CII and the fact that emissions from global shipping are heading in the wrong direction. In order to meet the challenges ahead and achieve profitability, shipping leaders must embrace change and invest in cost-saving new technologies, efficient integrated systems, and alternative fuels.

1 DAY AGO