I-80 Lane Reductions and Traffic Shifts in Fernley and Wadsworth As Interstate Bridges are Improved
Lane reductions and traffic switches begin Jan. 16 on Interstate 80 and interstate underpasses in Fernley and Wadsworth as part of a year-long Nevada Department of Transportation project to retrofit interstate bridges. Interstate traffic will still be able to travel through the area, with minor travel delays and vehicle width restrictions.
Christopher Charles Keller
Born to Gerald & Donna Keller, Chris grew up in Fernley, Nevada, and later made Fallon his home. He found his passion in ranching, hunting, and his favorite pastime — bull riding. Chris was a proud member of the PRCA and Bull Riders Only, right out of high school....
