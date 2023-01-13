ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Three Potential Transfer Destinations for LSU QB Walker Howard

By Zack Nagy
 4 days ago

Howard quickly becomes one of the hottest names in the portal. Who will he suit up for in the fall?

LSU freshman quarterback Walker Howard has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal and will surely have a running list of potential suitors. Who will win the Howard sweepstakes?

The former 5-star signal-caller quickly became one of the most coveted prospects in the 2022 class during his senior season at St. Thomas More High School and will once again go through the recruiting process.

Here we dove into three potential landing spots for Howard and why they could be a fit:

TCU

The Horned Frogs have been the hottest name when it comes to who could win the Howard sweepstakes and it's for good reason. With his high school partner in crime, Jack Bech, already enrolling at TCU, and the quarterback competition being wide open, it makes for a promising destination.

Fresh off of a national championship appearance, the Horned Frogs are trending in the right direction. With Heisman runner-up Max Duggan entering the 2023 NFL Draft, TCU doesn’t have a set starter in place for next year, giving Howard the opportunity to make an immediate impact.

Between Bech already transferring to Fort Worth and the chance to become their day one starter, it makes TCU an appealing destination for Howard. There will be a number of schools in his ear, but the Horned Frogs and Bech will certainly make their push for the former 5-star prospect.

Florida

Howard is a Lafayette, La. native. Who else spent quite some time in Lafayette while leading the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to a Sun Belt Conference Championship? Florida Head Coach Billy Napier.

The two developed a relationship while Howard was in high school and this could play a role in his next destination. Of course, there are a number of factors in play here.

The Gators just signed Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz, who will likely be their starter come September, but anything can happen.

Another tidbit to monitor is 4-star quarterback Jaden Rashada’s status with the Florida program. Rashada signed his national letter of intent with the Gators in December and was expected to enroll early with the program this month. As it currently stands, Rashada isn’t in Gainesville. With Friday being the last day he can enroll in classes at Florida, the next couple of hours will give a better indication on the Gators’ need for a quarterback. Could it be Howard? Maybe, but there are many factors in play here.

Georgia

This is where it gets tricky. The Bulldogs are set to lose their two-time national championship winning quarterback in Stetson Bennett, who will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft after (finally) running out of eligibility.

Could the Bulldogs look to add another signal-caller and have a quarterback battle this spring? With 4-star sophomore Carson Beck in their arsenal, it appears as though they have their guy for the 2023 season, but insert Howard and it makes things interesting.

Beck has sat behind Bennett for the last few seasons. A 4-star prospect in the 2020 class, he’s certainly waited his turn, but one thing we’ve learned when it comes to the transfer portal is anything can happen. Who knows what happens with Georgia in the future, but don’t count out the Bulldogs as they likely make their push for Howard.

Final Thoughts

Howard will have a running list of suitors calling him over the next few days. A blue-chip prospect coming out of high school who didn’t burn a year of eligibility in his first season with LSU, he’s going to be highly-coveted in the portal.

TCU, Florida and Georgia are just three names to monitor when it comes to the Howard sweepstakes. With the first transfer portal window closing on January 19th, it appears a decision could come rather quickly. As teams continue contacting Howard, it’s going to be a hectic stretch until then.

