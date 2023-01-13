Read full article on original website
farmers are screwed in New York state you only going to get paid so much for your product pretty much the government's putting a lot of money into Outsourcing our food from other countries making it very expensive to maintain and keep our farmland between the taxes the higher insurance higher energy cost higher equipment cost and basically the cost of your product and everything it stays the same or maybe goes down I don't see what's going to be feasible to keep farming in New York state
