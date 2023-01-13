Read full article on original website
Related
Crash course for NJ drivers: How many points for these offenses?
Getting a ticket while driving is never pleasant. But in New Jersey, some infractions are a lot more painful than others. If you are convicted of a moving violation in the Garden State, depending on what you did, points are added to your driving record that can cause your auto insurance premiums to go up, frequently by hundreds of dollars a year. If you accumulate enough points, your driving privileges will be suspended.
Son beat mother with landscaping rock in Evesham, NJ, police say
EVESHAM — A 43-year old man has been arrested and charged after beating his mother unconscious with a landscaping rock, according to police. Lawrence Kim, of Marlton, has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, in connection with the alleged incident.
Do you feel safe? NJ 101.5 Town Hall on crime
Quality of life across New Jersey is being impacted by a rise in many types of crime. Join us on Thursday at 7 p.m. for a New Jersey 101.5 Town Hall special: “Rising Crime in New Jersey.”. This discussion will look into the reasons for the rise in various...
Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
Top New Jersey News Stories for Tuesday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. ⬛ NJ man hears car alarm and starts shooting — gets arrested. Pietro Ventricelli, 44, of Howell fired three shots at a rideshare driver after a car alarm was accidently set off by friends of his girlfriend's son waiting for the ride.
NJ and NY commuters: Get ready for 2-year nightmare at Holland Tunnel
Heads up for motorists who take the Holland Tunnel. All New Jersey-bound traffic at the tunnel will be suspended six overnights each week beginning 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The closures will last two years. The work is designed for critical Superstorm Sandy repairs, according to the Port of...
NJ kids getting high on unregulated ‘cannabis cousin’ product
Marijuana is legally available in New Jersey for recreational use, but you have to be at least 21 years old and go to a regulated dispensary in order to get it. No such rules apply to a similar product derived from the same plant as marijuana, and one New Jersey lawmaker believes the time has come to set strict guidelines and limit how it is sold.
Shots fired inside Wawa store in Ewing, NJ
EWING — An argument inside a 24-hour Wawa led to an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning. Three or four customers who arrived separately at the store on Parkway Avenue around 3:25 a.m. got into an argument and were asked to leave by workers, according to Ewing police. One...
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
NJ 101.5 helps cops give out more than 10,000 ‘Feel Better Bears’ to kids
TRENTON — Townsquare Media’s New Jersey 101.5 recently concluded their annual holiday Feel Better Bears campaign in the Garden State. In the fourth year of the program, it’s estimated over 10,000 teddy bears have been distributed to children throughout the state of New Jersey. Since Nov. 21,...
Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey
After being held virtually last year (and not being held at all in 2021) due to the pandemic, the McDonald’s Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark in May. Hezekiah Walker & the Love Fellowship Choir and The Clark Sisters will be among the...
7 dead whales in NJ and NY in one month but Murphy doesn’t care (Opinion)
Most of you thought that “liberal progressive" Democrat politicians love whales. They’re always preaching about the environment and saving animals and their habitat. Even though whales are pretty heavy if you put them on the scale against the alleged fight against climate change. The religion of climate change...
Shut up crazy ‘snow lovers,’ a snowless NJ winter is perfect (Opinion)
With the weather we've been having in New Jersey this winter I keep reading a lot about snow lovers. New Jersey 1015.com's Dan Alexander was the latest to use the term. As in there hasn't been any real snow in the Garden State this winter and snow lovers are getting impatient.
Hop In, Fido! Is It Illegal to Drive With Pets in Your Lap in New Jersey?
If you're a pet owner, especially a dog owner, chances are your fur baby LOVES to go for car rides. Sometimes they'll even get it in their heads that they can help you drive - by climbing in your lap! An endearing image, no doubt. There's a TikTok video I...
Protect yourself — New wave of text scams hitting NJ
A new wave of "phishing" text messages appears to be hitting New Jersey. This past weekend my phone was bombarded by a series of text messages seeking to get me to correct or verify information about various accounts. Fortunately, these messages were not especially convincing, so it was easy to...
Give and Go with Brustman & Lowe
Feeling nostalgic? Let's take a look at some old New Jersey license plates. How many of these did you have?
These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ
Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
The definitive list for the 4 best hot dog places in NJ
It seems like every time we discuss a foodie topic, hot dogs, get the most passion. And I’m not sure how we became what is arguably the hot dog capital of the country, but we are almost as passionate about our hot dogs as we are about our pizza.
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel for the New Jersey...
Pregnant woman among 2 shot on busy NJ highway
WOODBRIDGE — A pregnant woman and a man in a vehicle were hit by gunfire in a shooting along Route 1 on Saturday night. Bullets riddled two vehicles at the intersection of South Inman Avenue and Route 1 in Woodbridge around 5:43 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0