Who Is Kanye West’s Reported New Wife Bianca Censori?
Kanye West is allegedly a married man. According to reports, the Chicago rapper-producer purportedly had a private wedding ceremony with his new ladylove, Bianca Censori. But who is this mystery woman?. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Jan. 13), Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who is the "Head...
50 Cent Clowns Kanye West Due to Reports That Ye’s Lawyers Plan to Drop Ye Via Newspaper Ad
Reports that Kanye West's legal team plan to announce they are dropping him as a client via a newspaper ad has 50 Cent cracking jokes. Last night (Jan. 16), 50 Cent offered some commentary about the situation on Instagram, after multiple outlets reported Ye's legal team, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is at its wits' end with the controversial rapper after being unable to get in touch with him to talk about his mounting legal issues. According to Fif, there must be real problems because lawyers typically stand by a client's side as long as they are footing the bill. In the IG post, 50 shared a screenshot of an article about the legal team's last-ditch effort to reach Ye by way of newspaper ad.
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
People Think Lil Durk Disses Gunna In New Song Clip – Listen
A Lil Durk song snippet has everyone thinking that the Chicago rapper is dissing Gunna. On Saturday (Jan. 14), a video surfaced of a Lil Durk song snippet that seemingly features him dissing Gunna for taking a plea deal in the YSL racketeering case. Many people believe that Gunna snitched on YSL to gain his freedom, which the Atlanta rapper and his attorney vehemently denied in a statement.
A Look at Rappers’ Expensive Haircuts
Finding a signature look takes time. Deciding on the style for the day only becomes automatic after repetition. When the discussion turns to famous rappers, their day-to-day appearance is important since they're always in the public eye. With their look being so key, that leads to rappers spending big money on grooming than most other people. Compared to what the average person would spend to look good, the numbers can be eye-popping. But for a rap star? It's just another day. There aren't many forms of maintenance that these artists do more often than getting a haircut. So, in the process, some of them are dropping a pretty penny to keep their cuts right.
6ix9ine Posts Address Online, Shares Video With $1 Million on Him
6ix9ine continues to get more brazen in his attempts to prove no harm will come to him as a result of cooperating with the government to help take down his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. Yesterday (Jan. 15), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page...
Drake Wears Over $2.5 Million of Pharrell’s Old Jewelry in ‘Jumbotron Sh!t Poppin’ Video
Drake just released his new music video for the Her Loss single "Jumbotron Shit Poppin," which features Drizzy revealing he purchased some of Pharrell's jewelry collection. Drake continues to roll out visuals for his collab album with 21 Savage. On Tuesday (Jan. 17), the OVO head honcho delivered the video for the solo track "Jumbotron Shit Poppin." The Tristan C-M-directed video finds Drizzy rich flexing outside a posh mansion in front of a classic Ferrari. In others scenes, she displays more wealthy tropes like dining at a fancy restaurant and posting up inside the Rolex store. Throughout most of the duration of the visual, Drake is wearing a healthy amount of jewelry that once belonged in Pharrell's collection, including his famed multi-color N.E.R.D pendant chain, Bape astronaut bust, N.E.R.D brain pendants and skateboard charms.
DJ Paul Responds to People Asking Why He Didn’t Attend Gangsta Boo’s Funeral
DJ Paul has responded to people who asked why he didn't attend Gangsta Boo's funeral over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 15), DJ Paul, of Three 6 Mafia fame, jumped on his Instagram page and posted an angry video aimed at people who were questioning why he didn't attend Gangsta Boo's funeral, which took place at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Miss. on Jan. 14.
Lil Baby Appears to Unfollow Gunna on Instagram After Snitching Allegations
It looks like Gunna is losing friendships with many of his rap peers. Apparently, Lil Baby has reportedly unfollowed the YSL member amid snitching allegations. On Jan. 14, a photo surfaced online revealing that Lil Baby possibly unfollowed Gunna. This revelation is causing a stir on social media because the pair have collaborated on several tracks together, released a 2018 joint project called Drip Harder and earned a diamond plaque together for their hit single, "Drip Too Hard."
21 Savage Gets Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse
21 Savage recently got into a tense argument on Clubhouse, with audio of the wild clip going viral. On Monday (Jan. 16), an audio clip started circulating of 21 Savage engaged in a heated disagreement with someone on the Clubhouse app, where the Atlanta rapper has been known to frequent.
Lil Tjay Arrested for Alleged Gun Possession on the Way to Ice Spice Video Filming
Lil Tjay has been arrested for alleged gun possession. On Monday (Jan. 16), Lil Tjay was arrested in New York City on a firearm charge while he was reportedly on his way to a music video shoot with Ice Spice. XXL has confirmed with the New York Police Department that a SUV occupied by Lil Tjay, born Tione Merritt, and four other individuals was pulled over during a traffic stop in the Bronx at 3:50 p.m. EST. During a search of the vehicle, four firearms were recovered. All five men have been taken into custody and await to be officially charged.
03 Greedo and Mike Free, BabyTron, Skyzoo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
Like clockwork, another new music Friday has arrived. This time around, the rap game delivers a new mixtape from a California rhymer waiting to come home from prison, a Detroit spitter with a cult-like following drops the next sequel in a series of albums, a consistent rapper repping Brooklyn, N.Y. comes through with a new concept album and more.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Latto Shares A BTS Video Of Her Hair Styling Routine
Latto took her Instagram followers on a BTS look of her trip to the hair salon while showing off her natural locs in the process.
