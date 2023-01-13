Read full article on original website
Birmingham Civil Rights Institute hosts King Day 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is making sure everyone has the opportunity to learn about the importance of this day and they are offering free admission. Our Carly Laing had the opportunity to talk to Charles Woods III, Education Director and Trainer at […]
$4 million grant helps to preserve African American history in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, a $4 million grant is preserving historic Black churches across the country. On Monday, the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund announced its investment in 35 churches nationwide. Five of those churches are in Alabama, two of which are in Birmingham. […]
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
MLK events to be held throughout Birmingham area
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and there will be many events around Birmingham honoring the civil rights leader's legacy.
GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim
A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
Birmingham hosting a supply drive for Selma residents after Thursday’s tornado
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the people of Selma continue to clean up the debris left in the wake of Thursday’s tornado, the City of Birmingham is continuing to do what it can to help with the cleanup and recovery. On Saturday, workers from Birmingham and Hoover traveled to...
KS Boutique + 2 other openings in Birmingham
A new week means new openings in Birmingham. Whether you’re looking for a new place to shop or somewhere to grab a bite to eat, check out these three openings. KS Boutique is the newest, most stylish boutique in Gardendale. I went to the grand opening on Saturday and came out with the cutest new pants. Ladies, give KS Boutique a visit and thank me later!
7 events to celebrate MLK Day in Birmingham
MLK Day is right around the corner on Monday, January 16 and there are many ways to celebrate the leader of the civil rights movement. From service opportunities to fun events, here’s how you can remember Martin Luther King Jr. in The Magic City. 1. Martin Luther King, Jr....
This Alabama Grocery Store Chicken Tastes Exactly Like Chick-Fil-A
Everybody loves the chicken chain closed on Sundays. What if you could make it home and nobody could tell the difference?. That's the word on the street (and social media) about a chicken product being sold in a grocery store with multiple locations in Alabama. Tuscaloosa and Northport along with...
Troy University announces keynote speakers for John Lewis Leadership Conference
Troy University announced this weekend that Birmingham businessman and author Larry D. Thornton Sr. and Banks pastor Rev. Darryl Caldwell would be the keynote speakers for the upcoming John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference at the university. The 20th Annual John Lewis Leadership Conference is presented by Troy University and the...
UAB Neurosurgery Promotes STEM in Birmingham Elementary Schools
The Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is lending its expertise to promote STEM fields in area elementary schools. STEM consists of the disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “We’re joining the effort to help fill the health care workforce pipeline with better prepared, highly...
CBS 42 House Calls: Treatment for childhood obesity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses treatment options for those dealing with childhood obesity. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. […]
Tuscaloosa councilman, bar owner respond to deadly shooting on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The deadly shooting on The Strip in Tuscaloosa over the weekend is just one in a series of incidents in recent years. "This is not going to be tolerated in Tuscaloosa," city councilman Lee Busby says. Busby wants it to be clear that there will be...
17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
1 injured in Birmingham house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a house fire that left one person injured Sunday. According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the fire occurred near Cotton Ave and 12 St SW around 1:13 p.m. The victim’s family called the fire department and one person was transported to UAB hospital and is in critical […]
Mother, 23, killed on Strip in Tuscaloosa was ‘beautiful young woman who loved her family’
The young woman shot to death while driving along the Strip in Tuscaloosa was loved by all, according to her grieving mother. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, was killed early Sunday. “She was a beautiful young woman who loved her family and most of all her 5-year-old son Kaine,’’ DeCarla Cotton told AL.com. “She was just trying to enjoy her weekend with her cousin that attends the University of Alabama and her boyfriend.”
Human remains found in Talladega County creek
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Lincoln Monday morning. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined that the remains had been there for “an extended […]
Biden Announces Major Disaster Declaration for Alabama
President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major disaster in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12. Selma sustained heavy damage during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak.
CJ Harris, ‘American Idol’ contestant and Alabama native, dies at 31
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CJ Harris, a Jasper native who hit the national stage as a contestant on “American Idol” in 2014, has died, TMZ reports. Harris, who made the top 6 and went on to continue performing after his time on the show, reportedly suffered a heart attack Sunday in Jasper and later died, […]
‘I want this as my career:’ Huffman High School creating next generation of carpenters
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States is experiencing an ongoing shortage of construction workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Carpentry is one of the hardest hit trades. With plenty of jobs and not enough people to fill them, one local school is trying to recruit for the...
