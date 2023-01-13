Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is at home on 49ers staff
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is now on the San Francisco 49ers staff, which feels like home for him with connections to other staff and players.
What should Brady do?
Well, Tom Brady got eliminated. As New England fans – and therefore Brady fans – we could live in the moment with our heads down after the Cowboys defeated Tampa The post What should Brady do? appeared first on Itemlive.
Was Tom Brady playing dirty in loss to Cowboys? Fans certainly seem to think so
If Tom Brady played his final football game in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, he probably didn’t go out the way most folks imagined he might. His Buccaneers got beat up by Dallas, 31-14, but Brady had some flashes late. He tossed a touchdown to Cameron...
Patriots’ DeVante Parker: ‘I am that’ top-tier WR for Mac Jones
While some in the Patriots fanbase covet a bona fide No. 1 receiver like DeAndre Hopkins, DeVante Parker believes he’s already filling that role. In his first season with New England, Parker suited up for 13 games, and caught 31 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns. When he was healthy, the 29-year-old wide receiver hardly came off the field, but he missed time with a knee injury and a concussion.
Patriots offensive coordinator search: Is Georgia coach Todd Monken a candidate?
As the Patriots are set to embark in the first offensive coordinator search of the Bill Belichick era, the rumor mill is slowly starting to churn. On Monday, NBC Sports Boston reported that Bill O’Brien is the “primary target” for the Patriots offensive coordinator job. MassLive was also told yesterday that the Patriots haven’t reached out to the Los Angeles Rams about interviewing their quarterback coach, Zac Robinson.
Everything Tom Brady said in final Buccaneers press conference before free agency
The Buccaneers’ season came to a close with a 31-14 clunker against the Cowboys in the Wild Card round on Monday night. But did Tom Brady’s career also come to a close? Was it just the end of his Bucs career, perhaps? Where does Brady go from here?
New Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort: Time with Patriots ‘shaped the foundation of who I am’
Fifteen years in Foxborough certainly helped mold new Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort. Ossenfort first arrived in New England as a 25-year-old personnel assistant in 2003, left for two seasons, and then spent 2006-2019 with the Patriots. In that time, he rose from an area scout to Bill Belichick’s Director of College Scouting.
How Devin McCourty reacted to Bills kickoff TD: ‘How did we let this happen?’
According to Devin McCourty, the New England Patriots’ top goal heading into their season finale was to avoid exactly what happened. The Patriots captain gave his perspective on his team’s disastrous start to their Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills as part of his appearance on CBS’ NFL coverage this past weekend.
FanDuel promo: bet $5, get $150 bonus for Tuesday night games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Use the best FanDuel promo offer to claim an instant $150 in bonus bets during a Tuesday night filled with...
Chaim Bloom, Red Sox, don’t even think of signing Trevor Bauer | Matt Vautour
Don’t do it, Chaim Bloom. Don’t even consider it. Don’t sign Trevor Bauer. Don’t answer the phone when his agent calls trying to sell him. Steer clear. If multiple NFL teams were willing to sign Deshaun Watson to a big contract despite 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, somebody will likely take the public relations hit that will come with signing Bauer.
Patriots assistant Nick Caley to interview for New York Jets coordinator job
The New York Jets are narrowing down their search for a new offensive coordinator. The Patriots AFC East rivals are focused on one of New England’s top offensive assistants. According to Sports Illustrated, the Jets are interviewing Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley today on Tuesday. Caley, 39, has been in New England since 2015. He came to the Patriot after 14 seasons as a college assistant coach. The Canton, Ohio, native was first an offensive assistant before being promoted to the Patriots tight end coach in 2017.
Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman playing like a No. 1 goalie again in backup role
BOSTON — Because much of the night centered on David Krejci’s 1,000-game milestone and the offense’s dominant effort in the Bruins’ 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Jeremy Swayman performance got lost in the shuffle. But Swayman, who has been Boston’s No. 2 goalie this season,...
2023 Hoophall Classic: Justin Edwards, Imhotep Charter defeat Cardinal Hayes in battle of top-ranked recruits
SPRINGFIELD – The final match of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic’s fourth day was one to remember between a pair of top-ranked commits: Justin Edwards and Ian Jackson. Edwards of Imhotep Charter is ranked second on this year’s ESPN’s Top 100 recruitment list. Upon graduation, the senior will continue his basketball career at the University of Kentucky. Jackson, who plays for Cardinal Hayes, is ranked second on ESPN’s Top 60 recruitment list for 2024.
Bronny James, Cameron Boozer shine in Hoophall Classic matchup stacked with NBA pedigree
SPRINGFIELD — Monday’s boys basketball matchup between Sierra Canyon and Christopher Columbus High School showcased everything that the Hoophall Classic is when it’s at its best. Two of the best teams in the country faced off in front of a standing-room only crowd in Blake Arena on...
