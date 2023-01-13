ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
What should Brady do?

Well, Tom Brady got eliminated. As New England fans – and therefore Brady fans – we could live in the moment with our heads down after the Cowboys defeated Tampa The post What should Brady do? appeared first on Itemlive.
Patriots’ DeVante Parker: ‘I am that’ top-tier WR for Mac Jones

While some in the Patriots fanbase covet a bona fide No. 1 receiver like DeAndre Hopkins, DeVante Parker believes he’s already filling that role. In his first season with New England, Parker suited up for 13 games, and caught 31 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns. When he was healthy, the 29-year-old wide receiver hardly came off the field, but he missed time with a knee injury and a concussion.
Patriots offensive coordinator search: Is Georgia coach Todd Monken a candidate?

As the Patriots are set to embark in the first offensive coordinator search of the Bill Belichick era, the rumor mill is slowly starting to churn. On Monday, NBC Sports Boston reported that Bill O’Brien is the “primary target” for the Patriots offensive coordinator job. MassLive was also told yesterday that the Patriots haven’t reached out to the Los Angeles Rams about interviewing their quarterback coach, Zac Robinson.
GEORGIA STATE
OHIO STATE
Chaim Bloom, Red Sox, don’t even think of signing Trevor Bauer | Matt Vautour

Don’t do it, Chaim Bloom. Don’t even consider it. Don’t sign Trevor Bauer. Don’t answer the phone when his agent calls trying to sell him. Steer clear. If multiple NFL teams were willing to sign Deshaun Watson to a big contract despite 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, somebody will likely take the public relations hit that will come with signing Bauer.
BOSTON, MA
Patriots assistant Nick Caley to interview for New York Jets coordinator job

The New York Jets are narrowing down their search for a new offensive coordinator. The Patriots AFC East rivals are focused on one of New England’s top offensive assistants. According to Sports Illustrated, the Jets are interviewing Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley today on Tuesday. Caley, 39, has been in New England since 2015. He came to the Patriot after 14 seasons as a college assistant coach. The Canton, Ohio, native was first an offensive assistant before being promoted to the Patriots tight end coach in 2017.
OHIO STATE
2023 Hoophall Classic: Justin Edwards, Imhotep Charter defeat Cardinal Hayes in battle of top-ranked recruits

SPRINGFIELD – The final match of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic’s fourth day was one to remember between a pair of top-ranked commits: Justin Edwards and Ian Jackson. Edwards of Imhotep Charter is ranked second on this year’s ESPN’s Top 100 recruitment list. Upon graduation, the senior will continue his basketball career at the University of Kentucky. Jackson, who plays for Cardinal Hayes, is ranked second on ESPN’s Top 60 recruitment list for 2024.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

