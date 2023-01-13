ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Onida, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a single-car crash east of Alexandria. According to the Department of Public Safety report, around 9:30 p.m., a 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 when the driver lost control due to the icy roadway, and the car went into the ditch and rolled multiple times.

ALEXANDRIA, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO