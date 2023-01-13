Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Operating for over 100 years, sale barn changes hands, remains family-owned
On the day Ken Wintersteen bought Menno Livestock, he got a call. The voice on the other end of the line told him he wouldn’t make it a year before he’d be forced to close or sell. That was 27 years ago. Born and raised near Olivet, South...
KELOLAND TV
Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota. Take a look back through history as you walk through this new exhibit at the Mead Museum. “It’s really all about your rural community, you know, our big question with the exhibit is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Onida man identified in Alexandria fatal crash
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Onida, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a single-car crash east of Alexandria. According to the Department of Public Safety report, around 9:30 p.m., a 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 when the driver lost control due to the icy roadway, and the car went into the ditch and rolled multiple times.
dakotanewsnow.com
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Avon senior pursuing dentistry
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Madilyn Mudder is a senior at Avon High School who is known for putting her best foot forward. “She is one of those students that work super hard. Doesn’t give up. Really easy,” said Avon High School Math Teacher Connie Gretschmann.
gowatertown.net
Onida man killed in crash on Interstate 90 in Hanson County
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – An Onida man has been identified as the person who died last week in a one-vehicle crash five miles east of Alexandria, South Dakota. The Highway Patrol says 52 year-old Alan Weinheimer died after the Ford Excursion he was driving left Interstate 90 in icy conditions, went into the ditch and rolled multiple times.
kelo.com
Sherriff looking for multiple offender
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff needs help finding a multiple offender. They are looking for Brandon Roderick Mahone. Mahone is wanted for Possession of a Firearm by a Former Drug Offender, Simple Assault Domestic, Violation of a Protection Order, and Fleeing from Police. He is...
amazingmadison.com
Rutland Superintendent taking position with Marion School District
The Superintendent in the Rutland School District is taking a new position. Brian Brosnahan has been hired to be the Superintendent for the Marion School District, starting in July. Brosnahan said the upcoming consolidation of Rutland with Oldham-Ramona helped make his decision. Brosnahan said he likes what he sees in...
