Cameron Police Take 15-Year Old Into Custody in Burglary Investigation

CAMERON, MO – Cameron Police took a juvenile into custody early Monday morning after they say he was caught inside a business. According to Chief Rick Bashor, the Cameron 911 Center received an alarm call at the R & R Pawn Shop around 12:30 am, and also a second call from a citizen reporting the burglary.
Lawson Man in Clay County Court This Afternoon on Felony Pair

A Lawson man will appear in Clay County Court this afternoon on two felony charges. Court documents say David Andrew Strohm faces felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk, and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk. Records list the two charges...
Booked Into Jail

One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 53-year-old Oliver Wayne Etherton on Sunday evening. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
KC police trying to ID suspect following shooting on bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to identify a suspect following a shooting that happened on a KCATA bus in late December. According to the police, the shooting happened inside a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus in the area of E. 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue on Dec. 30 shortly after 5 p.m.
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape pen

The Kansas City police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for a THC vape pen and THC ointment. @jadetalkscrime TERMINALLY ILL PATIENT HOSPITAL ROOM RAIDED FOR VAPE PEN AND SALVE #truecrimejade#truecrimeclan#jadetalkscrime#truecrime#crimetok#truecrimenews#truecrimetiktok#tiktoktruecrime#gregbretz♬ [News coverage] Inorganic: Flat: 12(1011945) - 8.864Greg Bretz is a 69 year old man who is hospitalized and in his final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer. He most often lies "flat on his back" in his hospital bed and can't stand up without being assisted. His doctor in the hospital advised him "to do whatever he wants to alleviate his excruciating pain because there is nothing left that medical science can do for him."
Human trafficking does happen in NWMO

January is “National Human Trafficking Prevention Month” and the thought that it only happens in large cities couldn’t be further from the truth, said North Star Advocacy Center personnel. North Star’s Executive Director Linda Mattson and Court Victim Advocate and Volunteer Coordinator Meghann Kosman discussed human trafficking...
2 injured after 2-vehicle Nodaway Co. crash

NODAWAY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Buick Enclave driven by Billy D. Brookshire, 72, Graham, was westbound on Route A five miles east of Graham. As the driver turned into a...
13-year-old and 15-year-old teenagers taken to hospital after crashing Polaris Ranger UTV

Two teenage boys were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident Monday morning in Gentry County one-half mile south of Albany. A 13-year-old from Albany was driving a Polaris Ranger northbound on Issac Miller Trail when he lost control and the four-wheeler began to skid, causing it to overturn. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway.
Kansas woman hospitalized in St. Joe after rollover crash

ATCHISON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Atchison. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Ford Fusion driven by Taylor Bonar, 26, Atchison, was eastbound in the 600 block Laramie Street and struck a parked vehicle. After impact the Ford rolled over...
