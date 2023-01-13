Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Police Take 15-Year Old Into Custody in Burglary Investigation
CAMERON, MO – Cameron Police took a juvenile into custody early Monday morning after they say he was caught inside a business. According to Chief Rick Bashor, the Cameron 911 Center received an alarm call at the R & R Pawn Shop around 12:30 am, and also a second call from a citizen reporting the burglary.
northwestmoinfo.com
Clinton County Authorities Seeking Info in Weekend Illegal Dumping Incident
Clinton County authorities want the public’s help in a reported case of illegal dumping from this past weekend. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page says they received multiple phone calls of illegally dumped roofing debris Saturday at the Lathrop Bridge Access Conservation Area. Authorities say the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Man in Clay County Court This Afternoon on Felony Pair
A Lawson man will appear in Clay County Court this afternoon on two felony charges. Court documents say David Andrew Strohm faces felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk, and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk. Records list the two charges...
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 53-year-old Oliver Wayne Etherton on Sunday evening. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
KCTV 5
KC police trying to ID suspect following shooting on bus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to identify a suspect following a shooting that happened on a KCATA bus in late December. According to the police, the shooting happened inside a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus in the area of E. 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue on Dec. 30 shortly after 5 p.m.
KCTV 5
Public asked for help in obtaining info on girl’s remains found in Ray County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman whose remains were found in rural Ray County in April of last year has been identified. The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said skeletal remains were discovered by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area on April 27, 2022. Sheriff Scott Childers said...
Suspected drunk driver charged in Overland Park crash that left woman dead
Alexander Grayson Kohrs was charged last week with second-degree murder and DUI/involuntary manslaughter.
Video shows KC man at scene of New Year's Day killing
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal New Year's Day, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Daqunne E. Green, 24, faces Murder 2nd Degree Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, police were...
YAHOO!
74-year-old and 37-year-old arrested after meth and fentanyl found during traffic stop, deputies say
A 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman pulled over during a traffic stop and were arrested after police found them in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On January 8, deputies arrested Gerald Standridge of Jefferson and Falon Carew...
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape pen
The Kansas City police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for a THC vape pen and THC ointment. @jadetalkscrime TERMINALLY ILL PATIENT HOSPITAL ROOM RAIDED FOR VAPE PEN AND SALVE #truecrimejade#truecrimeclan#jadetalkscrime#truecrime#crimetok#truecrimenews#truecrimetiktok#tiktoktruecrime#gregbretz♬ [News coverage] Inorganic: Flat: 12(1011945) - 8.864Greg Bretz is a 69 year old man who is hospitalized and in his final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer. He most often lies "flat on his back" in his hospital bed and can't stand up without being assisted. His doctor in the hospital advised him "to do whatever he wants to alleviate his excruciating pain because there is nothing left that medical science can do for him."
nodawaynews.com
Human trafficking does happen in NWMO
January is “National Human Trafficking Prevention Month” and the thought that it only happens in large cities couldn’t be further from the truth, said North Star Advocacy Center personnel. North Star’s Executive Director Linda Mattson and Court Victim Advocate and Volunteer Coordinator Meghann Kosman discussed human trafficking...
kcur.org
Jackson County and Kansas City couldn't agree on a regional jail. So they're building 2
Kansas City officials are moving forward with a plan to build a $150 million city jail after talks failed on a proposal to build it alongside the new Jackson County Detention Center already being constructed on the city’s eastside. Jackson County officials refused to collaborate, citing the addition of...
myqcountry.com
2 injured after 2-vehicle Nodaway Co. crash
NODAWAY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Buick Enclave driven by Billy D. Brookshire, 72, Graham, was westbound on Route A five miles east of Graham. As the driver turned into a...
kttn.com
13-year-old and 15-year-old teenagers taken to hospital after crashing Polaris Ranger UTV
Two teenage boys were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident Monday morning in Gentry County one-half mile south of Albany. A 13-year-old from Albany was driving a Polaris Ranger northbound on Issac Miller Trail when he lost control and the four-wheeler began to skid, causing it to overturn. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway.
KCTV 5
Ray County sheriff asks for information about woman whose remains were found by mushroom hunter
Hundreds volunteer time at Harvesters for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “What he believed in and what he spent his life doing is very much in alignment with our mission, which is feeding our neighbors throughout our 26 counties that we serve." Chiefs fans not underestimating Jaguars ahead of Saturday’s...
98online.com
KC drug recovery center concerned with smell from grow operation
(Fox4KC) KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s something in the air near E. 23rd Street and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. A marijuana grow facility moved in last year, but a nearby drug addiction recovery center said there’s been one big problem. “You smell it. It’s got...
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Law Enforcement Needs Your Help in Locating a Witness in a Rape, Kidnapping Case
The Excelsior Springs Police Department and the Clay County Investigative Squad have identified 36-year-old Jaynie M. Crosdale as a potential witness in the Excelsior Springs rape and kidnapping investigation involving Timothy Haslett, Jr., at 301 Old Orchard Avenue. Crosdale’s last known address was in Kansas City, Missouri. They have...
myqcountry.com
Kansas woman hospitalized in St. Joe after rollover crash
ATCHISON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Atchison. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Ford Fusion driven by Taylor Bonar, 26, Atchison, was eastbound in the 600 block Laramie Street and struck a parked vehicle. After impact the Ford rolled over...
KCTV 5
I-470 WB ramp to 71 Highway closed at Grandview Triangle for dump truck rollover
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some Kansas City drivers may need to find an alternate route due to a crash on I-470 Monday afternoon. A dump truck rolled over just before 12:45 p.m. on the westbound ramp to U.S. Highway 71/I-435 northbound ramp at the 3-Trails Crossing Memorial Highway, formerly known as the Grandview Triangle.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police locate 50-year-old woman who was missing for nearly a week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Deshauna Roberts has been located and is safe according to police. The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing woman that hasn't been seen in nearly a week. Deshauna Roberts, 50, was last seen leaving University Health Truman Medical Center on...
Comments / 0