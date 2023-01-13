Read full article on original website
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com
My Best of the ‘Burgh: A Q&A with Sally Wiggin
Few media figures in Pittsburgh — or, likely, anywhere else — have been as beloved and enduring as Sally Wiggin, the longtime news anchor and journalist who covered the city and its people on WTAE for nearly four decades. Wiggin, who retired in 2018, is a Hall of Famer through the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters and a Peabody Award winner, among many other honors; she’s also a Heinz History Center History Maker, the second broadcaster (after Fred Rogers) inducted. As a bona fide Pittsburgh icon, we wanted to know: What is Sally Wiggin’s Best of the ’Burgh?
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
nextpittsburgh.com
Where are the $50 million Tiffany stained glass windows in Downtown Pittsburgh?
Location: First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, 320 Sixth Ave., Downtown Pittsburgh. The current building, the church’s fourth, was completed in 1905, but they’ve had a presence on this piece of land since 1787. Pastor Tom says the church was the first organization founded in Pittsburgh. The first church was a log house and the second, built in 1805, was a yellow brick structure.
nextpittsburgh.com
Inside Pittsburgh tech: This might be one of the city’s greatest technology contributions ever
This is part of a series giving you an insider’s view of the products coming out of Pittsburgh to change the world. Sanjiv Singh came to Pittsburgh in 1985 to work on one of the first AI-enabled automobiles. In the ensuing years, he has shifted his focus to the skies, creating technology that can make flying safer.
pittsburghmagazine.com
5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses
Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
beltmag.com
Carrie Furnace’s Blood, Sweat, and Fire
These hulking behemoths with their slag and hot metal are rarely described as beautiful, but yet I am drawn to them over and over again. While being driven back from the airport, my cab driver told me that his parents used to let him watch bits of hot metal slush into the Monongahela like fireworks. I think of the bits of molten steel glimmering against my cab driver’s grey river as “Pittsburgh fireworks.”
pghcitypaper.com
Tequila-lime steak tacos, award-winning cheese, and more Pittsburgh food news
124 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. loreleipgh.com. Fans of barleywine will want to check out the latest event from Lorelei and East End Brewing. On Sat., Jan. 21 at 2 p.m., patrons can enjoy small pours of six barleywines available on tap at Lorelei. Included are the OEC Esgaroth, J.W. Lees 2020 Harvest Ale, and Alvinne Cuvee D’Erpigny. Admission is free.
Tiny house, big dreams for Irwin man
Benjamin D’Amico of Irwin is going on a life-changing venture and getting back to the land, at least for the foreseeable future, by living in a tiny house he built in a North Huntingdon barn and hauled to a farm in central Ohio’s Amish country. “I’m actually thrilled...
wtae.com
Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh opening new exhibit Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — The artifacts at an upcoming exhibit of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh were all carefully curated and put in place for a very specific reason. This exhibit aims not just to provide a remembrance of the Holocaust — which has been done before — but also to provide an insight into antisemitism and its persistence across time.
ballparkdigest.com
Pirates planning more PNC Park changes for 2023
The Pittsburgh Pirates are planning more PNC Park changes for the 2023 season, in what’s becoming a yearly event for the National League team. Some $11 million in PNC Park improvements have been approved by the team’s tenant, the Sports & Exhibition Authority. The list seems to be a series of moderate improvement, and nothing as dramatic as last year’s changes. The most obvious will be an overhaul of concessions, including the installation of new equipment and the rebranding of some stands. From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
wtae.com
Tree of Life, Ebenezer Baptist come together for Unity Weekend in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Showing togetherness on this upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day: That's what members of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and Tree of Life synagogue congregants did for Unity Weekend. Rabbi Jeffrey Myers and Rev. Dr. Vincent K. Campbell attended both services. "They pray with us on our Sabbath...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Yes, You Can Still Snag a Home in Lawrenceville for a Decent Price
Broadway lovers worldwide will forever connect 42nd Street to the musical of the same name as it follows tap-dancing ingenue Peggy Sawyer to stardom. It also happens to be an intersection off of the heart of Broadway in New York City, where a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo will list for close to a million dollars.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
There is nothing as majestic as a city bordered by two rivers, like downtown Pittsburgh, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. It rests comfortably in conjunction with the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, forming a triangle. Because of its shape, Downtown Pittsburgh is usually called The Golden Triangle. The downtown area has just...
Man in wheelchair hit by driver of car in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by the driver of a car in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.The man was crossing Fifth Avenue at Smithfield Street when he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is not known at this time.Pittsburgh police have not said if the driver stayed at the scene or if charges will be filed.
nextpittsburgh.com
New bus schedules would make some riders headed Downtown transfer in Oakland
Construction is set to begin in the summer or fall on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system between Downtown and Oakland, but Pittsburgh Regional Transit is planning to institute some of the routing changes before it is completed, forcing some riders to switch buses in Oakland for commutes Downtown. Amy...
wtae.com
WATCH: Pittsburgh Youth Chorus performs Pennsylvania's state song at Gov. Josh Shapiro's inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro featured some local guests in Harrisburg. Pittsburgh Youth Chorus was invited to perform "Pennsylvania," the official state song, at the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. Watch the video of the choir's performance above.
Twitter storm hovers over Allegheny County Council race between Hallam, Doven
A race for an at-large seat on Allegheny County Council had barely gotten underway this month when attacks started flying. Many of them came from observers of the race on social media, particularly Twitter, and almost immediately put the race’s two candidates on the defensive. Joanna Doven announced her...
PNC closing 2 more Pittsburgh-area locations, including Vandergrift branch
PNC is closing two more bank branches in the Pittsburgh region. The branches at 100 Grant Ave. in Vandergrift and at Duquesne University are scheduled to close at 3 p.m. March 17. An ATM will remain open at the Vandergrift location but not at Duquesne, according to PNC spokeswoman Olivia...
wtae.com
'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness
On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police looking for man last seen in South Side Flats
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help to find a missing and endangered man. Michael Aiello, 66, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday near South 9th Street and East Carson Street in the city's South Side Flats neighborhood. Police say he was wearing an olive green jacket, navy dress pants, navy ball cap and black dress shoes.
