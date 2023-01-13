ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pittsburghmagazine.com

My Best of the ‘Burgh: A Q&A with Sally Wiggin

Few media figures in Pittsburgh — or, likely, anywhere else — have been as beloved and enduring as Sally Wiggin, the longtime news anchor and journalist who covered the city and its people on WTAE for nearly four decades. Wiggin, who retired in 2018, is a Hall of Famer through the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters and a Peabody Award winner, among many other honors; she’s also a Heinz History Center History Maker, the second broadcaster (after Fred Rogers) inducted. As a bona fide Pittsburgh icon, we wanted to know: What is Sally Wiggin’s Best of the ’Burgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
2foodtrippers

Where to Eat in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Where are the $50 million Tiffany stained glass windows in Downtown Pittsburgh?

Location: First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, 320 Sixth Ave., Downtown Pittsburgh. The current building, the church’s fourth, was completed in 1905, but they’ve had a presence on this piece of land since 1787. Pastor Tom says the church was the first organization founded in Pittsburgh. The first church was a log house and the second, built in 1805, was a yellow brick structure.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses

Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
beltmag.com

Carrie Furnace’s Blood, Sweat, and Fire

These hulking behemoths with their slag and hot metal are rarely described as beautiful, but yet I am drawn to them over and over again. While being driven back from the airport, my cab driver told me that his parents used to let him watch bits of hot metal slush into the Monongahela like fireworks. I think of the bits of molten steel glimmering against my cab driver’s grey river as “Pittsburgh fireworks.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Tequila-lime steak tacos, award-winning cheese, and more Pittsburgh food news

124 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. loreleipgh.com. Fans of barleywine will want to check out the latest event from Lorelei and East End Brewing. On Sat., Jan. 21 at 2 p.m., patrons can enjoy small pours of six barleywines available on tap at Lorelei. Included are the OEC Esgaroth, J.W. Lees 2020 Harvest Ale, and Alvinne Cuvee D’Erpigny. Admission is free.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tiny house, big dreams for Irwin man

Benjamin D’Amico of Irwin is going on a life-changing venture and getting back to the land, at least for the foreseeable future, by living in a tiny house he built in a North Huntingdon barn and hauled to a farm in central Ohio’s Amish country. “I’m actually thrilled...
IRWIN, PA
wtae.com

Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh opening new exhibit Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — The artifacts at an upcoming exhibit of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh were all carefully curated and put in place for a very specific reason. This exhibit aims not just to provide a remembrance of the Holocaust — which has been done before — but also to provide an insight into antisemitism and its persistence across time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ballparkdigest.com

Pirates planning more PNC Park changes for 2023

The Pittsburgh Pirates are planning more PNC Park changes for the 2023 season, in what’s becoming a yearly event for the National League team. Some $11 million in PNC Park improvements have been approved by the team’s tenant, the Sports & Exhibition Authority. The list seems to be a series of moderate improvement, and nothing as dramatic as last year’s changes. The most obvious will be an overhaul of concessions, including the installation of new equipment and the rebranding of some stands. From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Yes, You Can Still Snag a Home in Lawrenceville for a Decent Price

Broadway lovers worldwide will forever connect 42nd Street to the musical of the same name as it follows tap-dancing ingenue Peggy Sawyer to stardom. It also happens to be an intersection off of the heart of Broadway in New York City, where a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo will list for close to a million dollars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Pittsburgh, PA

There is nothing as majestic as a city bordered by two rivers, like downtown Pittsburgh, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. It rests comfortably in conjunction with the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, forming a triangle. Because of its shape, Downtown Pittsburgh is usually called The Golden Triangle. The downtown area has just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man in wheelchair hit by driver of car in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by the driver of a car in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.The man was crossing Fifth Avenue at Smithfield Street when he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is not known at this time.Pittsburgh police have not said if the driver stayed at the scene or if charges will be filed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness

On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police looking for man last seen in South Side Flats

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help to find a missing and endangered man. Michael Aiello, 66, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday near South 9th Street and East Carson Street in the city's South Side Flats neighborhood. Police say he was wearing an olive green jacket, navy dress pants, navy ball cap and black dress shoes.
